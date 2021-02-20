College Basketball Predictions, Top 25 Game Previews, Lines, TV: Saturday

College Basketball Predictions, Top 25 Game Previews, Lines, TV: Saturday

Fearless Predictions

College Basketball Predictions, Top 25 Game Previews, Lines, TV: Saturday

By February 20, 2021 1:24 am

By |

The college basketball biggest games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Saturday, February 20th

Results So Far: SU 96-30, ATS 65-60, o/u: 72-52-1

Photo Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State Spartans at Indiana Hoosiers

Michigan State at Indiana

12:00 ESPN
Indiana -6.5, o/u: 135
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Vanderbilt Commodores at Alabama Crimson Tide

Vanderbilt at Alabama

1:00 SEC Network
Alabama -14.5, o/u: 153.5
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

UConn Huskies at Villanova Wildcats

UConn at Villanova

1:00 FOX
Villanova -7, o/u: 138
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

 

Kentucky Wildcats at Tennessee Volunteers

Kentucky at Tennessee

1:00 CBS
Tennessee -7.5, o/u: 134.5
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Texas Tech Red Raiders at Kansas Jayhawks

Texas Tech at Kansas

2:00 ESPN
Kansas -2.5, o/u: 133.5
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Syracuse Orange

Notre Dame at Syracuse

2:00 ACC Network
Syracuse -3, o/u: 149.5
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

West Virginia Mountaineers at Texas Longhorns

West Virginia at Texas

3:00 ABC
Texas -3.5, o/u: 147
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Illinois Fighting Illini at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Illinois at Minnesota

3:30 BTN
Illinois -5.5, o/u: 148.5
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Florida State Seminoles at Pitt Panthers

Florida State at Pitt

4:00 ACC Network
Florida State -6, o/u: 146.5
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Oklahoma Sooners at Iowa State Cyclones

Oklahoma at Iowa State

6:00 ESPN2
Oklahoma -11.5, o/u: 143
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Arizona Wildcats at USC Trojans

Arizona at USC

6:00 FOX
USC -7.5, o/u: 139
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

San Diego State Aztecs at Fresno State Bulldogs

San Diego State at Fresno State

7:30 CBS Sports Network
San Diego State -14, o/u: 129
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

San Diego Toreros at Gonzaga Bulldogs

San Diego at Gonzaga

8:00 ESPN2
Gonzaga -32.5, o/u: 154.5
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Virginia Cavaliers at Duke Blue Devils

Virginia at Duke

8:00 ESPN
Virginia -1.5, o/u: 131.5
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Arkansas Razorbacks at Texas A&M Aggies

Arkansas at Texas A&M

8:30 SEC Network
Arkansas -9.5, o/u: 136
Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

, , , , , , , , , , Betting Lines, CFN, College Basketball, Fearless Predictions, Features, News, TV Listings

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home