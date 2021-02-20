College Basketball Predictions, Top 25 Game Previews, Lines, TV: Saturday

The college basketball biggest games, top 25 predictions, TV schedules, game previews, and game times for Saturday, February 20th
Results So Far: SU 96-30, ATS 65-60, o/u: 72-52-1
Photo Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan State Spartans at Indiana Hoosiers
Michigan State at Indiana
12:00 ESPN
Indiana -6.5, o/u: 135
Vanderbilt Commodores at Alabama Crimson Tide
Vanderbilt at Alabama
1:00 SEC Network
Alabama -14.5, o/u: 153.5
UConn Huskies at Villanova Wildcats
UConn at Villanova
1:00 FOX
Villanova -7, o/u: 138
Kentucky Wildcats at Tennessee Volunteers
Kentucky at Tennessee
1:00 CBS
Tennessee -7.5, o/u: 134.5
Texas Tech Red Raiders at Kansas Jayhawks
Texas Tech at Kansas
2:00 ESPN
Kansas -2.5, o/u: 133.5
Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Syracuse Orange
Notre Dame at Syracuse
2:00 ACC Network
Syracuse -3, o/u: 149.5
Missouri at South Carolina
2:00 ESPN2
Missouri -3, o/u: 151.5
West Virginia Mountaineers at Texas Longhorns
West Virginia at Texas
3:00 ABC
Texas -3.5, o/u: 147
Illinois Fighting Illini at Minnesota Golden Gophers
Illinois at Minnesota
3:30 BTN
Illinois -5.5, o/u: 148.5
Florida State Seminoles at Pitt Panthers
Florida State at Pitt
4:00 ACC Network
Florida State -6, o/u: 146.5
Oklahoma Sooners at Iowa State Cyclones
Oklahoma at Iowa State
6:00 ESPN2
Oklahoma -11.5, o/u: 143
Arizona Wildcats at USC Trojans
Arizona at USC
6:00 FOX
USC -7.5, o/u: 139
San Diego State Aztecs at Fresno State Bulldogs
San Diego State at Fresno State
7:30 CBS Sports Network
San Diego State -14, o/u: 129
San Diego Toreros at Gonzaga Bulldogs
San Diego at Gonzaga
8:00 ESPN2
Gonzaga -32.5, o/u: 154.5
Virginia Cavaliers at Duke Blue Devils
Virginia at Duke
8:00 ESPN
Virginia -1.5, o/u: 131.5
Arkansas Razorbacks at Texas A&M Aggies
Arkansas at Texas A&M
8:30 SEC Network
Arkansas -9.5, o/u: 136
