College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Wednesday, February 8

Predictions for every college basketball game along with the odds, how to watch, and game times. Wednesday, February 8
The games involving the top 25 teams – and some of the bigger matchups – get the full preview treatment. For the rest, check out the predictions for every Wednesday college basketball game below.
Top 25 & Key Game Previews
Creighton at Seton Hall | Tennessee at Vanderbilt
Iowa State at West Virginia | Tulsa at Houston
Georgetown at Providence | Florida at Alabama
Oklahoma at Baylor | San Diego State at Utah State
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 48-11, ATS 35-24, O/U 37-22
Overall: Straight Up 161-74, ATS 127-106-2, O/U 129-106
Loyola Maryland at Army Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Army 65, Loyola Maryland 58
Line: Army -8, o/u: 136.5
Hofstra at Northeastern Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Hofstra 75, Northeastern 65
Line: Hofstra -7 , o/u: 140.5
Nebraska at Michigan Prediction
Game Time: 6:30 ET
How To Watch: BTN
Prediction: Michigan 74, Nebraska 64
Line: Michigan -10.5, o/u: 137.5
Winthrop at UNC Asheville Prediction
Game Time: 6:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UNC Asheville 75, Winthrop 68
Line: UNC Asheville -6.5, o/u: 142.5
Monmouth at Stony Brook Prediction
Game Time: 6:30 ET
Prediction: Stony Brook 68, Monmouth 63
Line: Stony Brook, -3.5 o/u: 129
Central Connecticut at Hartford Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: Central Connecticut 67, Hartford 56
Line: Central Connecticut State -5.5, o/u: 128.5
Memphis at USF Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Memphis 80, USF 75
Line: Memphis -6, o/u: 152.5
Lehigh at Colgate Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Colgate 71, Lehigh 64
Line: Colgate -12, o/u: 145.5
American University at Boston University Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Boston University 74, American University 72
Line: Boston University -1, o/u: 128.5
Belmont at Missouri State Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Missouri State 71, Belmont 68
Line: Missouri State -1.5, o/u: 136.5
Valparaiso at Indiana State Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Indiana State 80, Valparaiso 68
Line: Indiana State -13, o/u: 147
Syracuse at Florida State Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Syracuse 77, Florida State 74
Line: Syracuse -2, o/u: 150
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: Georgia Tech 67, Notre Dame 65
Line: Notre Dame -1, o/u: 137.5
Boston College at Virginia Tech Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: Virginia Tech 80, Boston College 69
Line: Virginia Tech -12, o/u: 136.5
Vermont at Maine Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Vermont 75, Maine 70
Line: Vermont -7.5, o/u: 135
NJIT at UMBC Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UMBC 83, NJIT 73
Line: UMBC -9, o/u: 146
Bryant at Albany Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Bryant 76, Albany 70
Line: Bryant -8.5, o/u: 153.5
Binghamton at New Hampshire Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: New Hampshire 78, Binghamton 71
Line: New Hampshire -6, o/u: 130.5
Bucknell at Navy Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Navy 69, Bucknell 65
Line: Navy -9.5, o/u: 136.5
Richmond at George Washington Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: George Washington 76, Richmond 73
Line: Richmond -1, o/u: 144
UMass at Fordham Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Fordham 73, UMass 66
Line: Fordham -6, o/u: 146.5
La Salle at St. Bonaventure Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: St. Bonaventure 70, La Salle 63
Line: St. Bonaventure -6.5, o/u: 134
George Mason at Duquesne Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Duquesne 72, George Mason 63
Line: Duquesne -4.5, o/u: 141
Presbyterian at Longwood Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Longwood 78, Presbyterian 63
Line: Longwood -11.5, o/u: 129
Charleston Southern at South Carolina Upstate Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: South Carolina Upstate 77, Charleston Southern 73
Line: South Carolina Upstate -3, o/u: 144
High Point at Campbell Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Campbell 78, High Point 02
Line: Campbell -6.5, o/u: 142.5
Western Carolina at Wofford Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Wofford 81, Western Carolina 73
Line: Wofford -6, o/u: 145.5
Samford at Mercer Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Mercer 66, Samford 65
Line: Samford -3.5, o/u: 137.5
Furman at VMI Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Furman 80, VMI 65
Line: Furman -16, o/u: 146.5
The Citadel at Chattanooga Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Chattanooga 75, The Citadel 62
Line: Chattanooga -9, o/u: 146
IUPUI at Wright State Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Wright State 88, IUPUI 70
Line: Wright State -17.5, o/u: 149
UNC Wilmington at Charleston Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Charleston 77, UNC Wilmington 67
Line: Charleston -9.5, o/u: 141.5
Elon at North Carolina A&T Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: North Carolina A&M 69, Elon 64
Line: North Carolina A&T -4, o/u: 145.5
Hampton at Towson Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Towson 81, Hampton 65
Line: Towson -15.5, o/u: 139
Drexel at Delaware Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Delaware 73, Drexel 66
Line: Delaware -3, o/u: 134
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Oklahoma State 72, Texas Tech 65
Line: Oklahoma State -5.5, o/u: 135
UCF at Wichita State Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Wichita State 64, UCF 62
Line: Wichita State -1.5, o/u: 133
Temple at SMU Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Temple 74, SMU 71
Line: Temple -2.5, o/u: 138.5
UIC at Southern Illinois Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Southern Illinois 77, UIC 64
Line: Southern Illinois -12.5, o/u: 128.5
Northern Iowa at Evansville Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Northern Iowa 80, Evansville 72
Line: Northern Iowa -9, o/u: 139.5
Bradley at Illinois State Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Bradley 75, Illinois State 67
Line: Bradley -7.5, o/u: 132.5
California Baptist at Utah Valley Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Utah Valley 80, California Baptist 72
Line: Utah Valley -7, o/u: 138.5
DePaul at Villanova Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Villanova 75, DePaul 66
Line: Villanova -10, o/u: 142
Wisconsin at Penn State Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: BTN
Prediction: Penn State 62, Wisconsin 56
Line: Penn State -4.5, o/u: 126
LSU at Mississippi State Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: Mississippi State 78, LSU 69
Line: Mississippi State -9.5, o/u: 127
Saint Joseph's at Loyola Chicago Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Loyola Chicago 67, Saint Joseph’s 63
Line: Loyola Chicago -3.5, o/u: 141.5
New Mexico State at Grand Canyon Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Grand Canyon 81, New Mexico State 72
Line: Grand Canyon -7, o/u: 143.5
Utah Tech at Seattle Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Seattle 69, Utah Tech 62
Line: Seattle -5.5, o/u: 147
UNLV at Wyoming Prediction
Game Time: 10:30 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Wyoming 74, UNLV 72
Line: UNLV -2.5, o/u: 145.5
