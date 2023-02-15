College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Wednesday, February 15

Predictions for every college basketball game along with the odds, how to watch, and game times. Wednesday, February 15
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 75-23, ATS 56-42, O/U 56-42
Overall: Straight Up 389-171, ATS 324-232-4, O/U 296-253-1
Top 25 Game Predictions, Wednesday, February 15
(1) Alabama at (10) Tennessee Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Alabama 74, Tennessee 72
Line: Tennessee -3, o/u: 144.5
(7) Virginia at Louisville Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Virginia 78, Louisville 59
Line: Virginia -17.5, o/u: 128.5
(16) Xavier at (11) Marquette Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Marquette 79, Xavier 72
Line: Marquette -5.5, o/u: 159.5
(14) Indiana at Northwestern Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: BTN
Prediction: Northwestern 65, Indiana 62
Line: Northwestern -1, o/u: 134.5
(22) TCU at (19) Iowa State Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Iowa State 74, TCU 69
Line: Iowa State -4, o/u: 134.5
(21) San Diego State at Fresno State Prediction
Game Time: 11:00 pm ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: San Diego State 70, Fresno State 63
Line: San Diego State -8, o/u: 138
Game Predictions Outside of the Top 25, Wednesday, February 15
Ole Miss at Florida Prediction
Game Time: 6:30 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: Florida 74, Ole Miss 65
Line: Florida -9.5, o/u: 138
Cincinnati at East Carolina Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Cincinnati 80, East Carolina 72
Line: Cincinnati -8.5, o/u: 141
Boston University at Holy Cross Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Holy Cross 68, Boston University 65
Line: Boston University -2.5, o/u: 134
Lafayette at Loyola Maryland Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Loyola Maryland 68, Lafayette 64
Line: Lafayette -1, o/u: 123.5
Army at Colgate Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Colgate 76, Army 63
Line: Colgate -12, o/u: 146.5
Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: Virginia Tech 72, Georgia Tech 65
Line: Virginia Tech -7.5, o/u: 142
Florida State at Clemson Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: Clemson 79, Florida State 68
Line: Clemson -10, o/u: 146
NJIT at Binghamton Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Binghamton 80, NJIT 75
Line: Binghamton -3.5, o/u: 133.5
New Hampshire at Vermont Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Vermont 78, New Hampshire 67
Line: Vermont -12, o/u: 131
UMass Lowell at Bryant Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UMass Lowell 84, Bryant 78
Line: Bryant -2.5, o/u: 155.5
UMBC at Albany Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UMBC 73, Albany 65
Line: UMBC -7, o/u: 147
Navy at Lehigh Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Lehigh 73, Navy 67
Line: Navy -2.5, o/u: 138.5
VCU at Rhode Island Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: VCU 74, Rhode Island 71
Line: VCU -7, o/u: 133.5
St. Bonaventure at Fordham Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Fordham 74, St. Bonaventure 65
Line: Fordham -5.5, o/u: 133
Saint Joseph's at Duquesne Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Duquesne 77, St. Joseph’s 72
Line: Duquesne -7.5, o/u: 145.5
Richmond at La Salle Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: La Salle 74, Richmond 65
Line: Richmond -1.5, o/u: 137.5
George Mason at George Washington Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: George Washington 75, George Mason 72
Line: George Washington -1, o/u: 147.5
Longwood at South Carolina Upstate Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: South Carolina Upstate 72, Longwood 70
Line: Longwood -4.5, o/u: 134
High Point at Presbyterian Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: High Point 64, Presbyterian 61
Line: Presbyterian -2, o/u: 141
Winthrop at Gardner-Webb Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Gardner-Webb 78, Winthrop 69
Line: Gardner-Webb -8, o/u: 133.5
Charleston Southern at Campbell Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Campbell 75, Charleston Southern 68
Line: Campbell -6, o/u: 141
Chattanooga at VMI Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Chattanooga 77, VMI 67
Line: Chattanooga -7.5, o/u: 144.5
Furman at The Citadel Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Furman 88, The Citadel 73
Line: Furman -14.5, o/u: 151
East Tennessee State at Western Carolina Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Western Carolina 73, East Tennessee State 68
Line: Western Carolina-2.5, o/u: 140.5
Mercer at Wofford Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Wofford 80, Mercer 69
Line: Wofford -4, o/u: 139.5
IUPUI at Oakland Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Oakland 77, IUPUI 68
Line: Oakland -15.5, o/u: 144
Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Stetson 74, Florida Gulf Coast 65
Line: Stetson -2, o/u: 143
Evansville at Belmont Prediction
Game Time: 7:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Belmont 82, Evansville 65
Line: Belmont -16.5, o/u: 148.5
Tarleton at Stephen F Austin Prediction
Game Time: 7:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Stephen F Austin 77, Tarleton 68
Line: Stephen F Austin -6.5, o/u: 137.5
UT Arlington at Sam Houston Prediction
Game Time: 7:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Sam Houston 75, UT Arlington 65
Line: Sam Houston -12.5, o/u: 123.5
UNC Greensboro at Samford Prediction
Game Time: 7:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Samford 75, UNC Greensboro 72
Line: Samford -1, o/u: 136
USF at Tulsa Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: USF 80, Tulsa 75
Line: USF -4.5, 148.5
Indiana State at UIC Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Indiana State 78, UIC 70
Line: Indiana State -9.5, o/u: 146.5
Missouri State at Bradley Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Bradley 69, Missouri State 59
Line: Bradley -9, o/u: 127.5
Kentucky at Mississippi State Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: Mississippi State 66, Kentucky 63
Line: Mississippi State -2.5, o/u: 127.5
Drake at Northern Iowa Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Drake 78, Northern Iowa 71
Line: Drake -6, o/u: 137.5
Arkansas at Texas A&M Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Texas A&M 80, Arkansas 76
Line: Texas A&M -3, o/u: 141.5
Davidson at Saint Louis Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Saint Louis 76, Davidson 69
Line: Saint Louis -6, o/u: 145.5
UT Rio Grade Valley at Grand Canyon Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Grand Canyon 83, UT Rio Grande Valley 66
Line: Grand Canyon -12, o/u: 148
Cal State Northridge at UC Davis Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UC Davis 77, Cal State Northridge 65
Line: UC Davis -11.5, o/u: 137.5
Boise State at Colorado State Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Boise State 72, Colorado State 68
Line: Boise State -2.5, o/u: 137.5
Seattle at California Baptist Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Seattle 74, California Baptist 71
Line: California Baptist -3, o/u: 137
Long Beach State at UC Riverside Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UC Riverside 72, Long Beach State 70
Line: UC Riberside -1.5, o/u: 150.5
Cal State Bakersfield at Cal Poly Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Cal State Bakersfield 58, Cal Poly 56
Line: Cal Poly -2.5, o/u: 116.5
Cal State Fullerton at UC San Diego Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Cal State Fullerton 66, UC San Diego 63
Line: Cal State Fullerton -3.5, o/u: 128.5
UC Irvine at UC Santa Barbara Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UC Santa Barbara 69, UC Irvine 65
Line: UC Santa Barbara -3, o/u: 136.5
Oregon at Washington
Game Time: 11:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Oregon 77, Washington 71
Line: Oregon -5.5, o/u: 143.5
