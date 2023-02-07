College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Tuesday, February 7

Predictions for every college basketball game along with the odds, how to watch, and game times. Tuesday, February 7
The games involving the top 25 teams – and some of the bigger matchups – get the full preview treatment. For the rest, check out the predictions for every Tuesday college basketball game below.
Top 25 & Key Game Previews
Marquette at UConn | Rutgers at Indiana
NC State at Virginia | TCU at Kansas State
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 45-10, ATS 33-22, O/U 34-21
Overall: Straight Up 143-64, ATS 114-91-2, O/U 112-95
Cincinnati at Tulane Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Tulane 76, Cincinnati 73
Line: Tulane -1.5, o/u: 153.5
Chicago State at Delaware State Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: Delaware State 75, Chicago State 72
Line: Chicago State -3.5, o/u: 134
North Carolina at Wake Forest Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Wake Forest 77, North Carolina 74
Line: North Carolina -1, o/u: 154
Louisville at Pitt Prediction
Game Time:7 :00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: Pitt 79, Louisville 62
Line: Pitt -16.5, o/u: 139
Auburn at Texas A&M Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Auburn 74, Texas A&M 70
Line: Texas A&M -3, o/u: 140.5
Ole Miss at Georgia Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: Georgia 67, Ole Miss 60
Line: Georgia -1.5, o/u: 137
Dayton at VCU Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: VCU 76, Dayton 70
Line: VCU -3, o/u: 130
East Tennessee State at UNC Greensboro Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: UNC Greensboro 70, East Tennessee State 57
Line: UNC Greensboro -10, o/u: 128.5
Ball State at Central Michigan Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Ball State 74, Central Michigan 68
Line: Ball State -7, o/u: 139.5
Eastern Michigan at Buffalo Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Buffalo 81, Eastern Michigan 73
Line: Buffalo -8.5, o/u: 161
Western Michigan at Miami University Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Miami University 75, Western Michigan 70
Line: Miami University -3.5, o/u: 148
Toledo at Akron Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Toledo 70, Akron 68
Line: Akron -3, o/u: 148
Bowling Green at Kent State Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Kent State 86, Bowling Green 71
Line: Kent State -14, o/u: 147.5
Drake at Murray State Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Drake 72, Murray State 68
Line: Drake -3.5, o/u: 139
Ohio at Northern Illinois Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Northern Illinois 77, Ohio 74
Line: Ohio -3, o/u: 149.5
St. John's at Butler Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: St. John’s 73, Butler 70
Line: Butler -1.5, o/u: 144.5
Maryland at Michigan State Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Michigan State 65, Maryland 60
Line: Michigan State -2.5, o/u: 131.5
South Carolina at Missouri Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Missouri 80, South Carolina 64
Line: Missouri -15.5, o/u: 147
Arkansas at Kentucky Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Kentucky 75, Arkansas 67
Line: Kentucky -4, o/u: 140
Rhode Island at Saint Louis Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Saint Louis 77, Rhode Island 58
Line: Saint Louis -11.5, o/u: 142.5
Colorado State at Air Force Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Air Force 66, Colorado State 63
Line: Air Force -1.5, o/u: 135
San Jose State at Fresno State Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Fresno State 64, San Jose State 60
Line: Fresno State -2.5, o/u: 125
Nevada at New Mexico Prediction
Game Time: 10:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: New Mexico 81, Nevada 75
Line: New Mexico -4, o/u: 149.5
