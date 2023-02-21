College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Tuesday, February 21

Predictions for every college basketball game along with the odds, how to watch, and game times. Tuesday, February 21
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 106-25, ATS 78-53, O/U 77-54
Overall: Straight Up 609-265, ATS 502-361-6, O/U 484-381-4
Top 25 College Basketball Predictions
Villanova at Xavier (16) Prediction
Game Time: 6:30 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Xavier 81, Villanova 72
Line: Xavier -5.5, o/u: 147.5
(9) Baylor at (14) Kansas State Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Baylor 72, Kansas State 68
Line: Baylor -2, o/u: 145.5
(11) Tennessee at (25) Texas A&M Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Texas A&M 68, Tennessee 64
Line: Texas A&M -1, o/u: 128.5
(13) Miami at Virginia Tech Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Miami 81, Virginia Tech 77
Line: Virginia Tech -2, o/u: 153.5
(10) Marquette at (19) Creighton Prediction
Game Time: 7:30 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Creighton 75, Marquette 71
Line: Creighton -5.5, o/u: 148.5
(23) Iowa State at (8) Texas Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: Longhorn Network
Prediction: Texas 77, Iowa State 68
Line: Texas -7.5, o/u: 136
(17) Indiana at Michigan State Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Michigan State 64, Indiana 62
Line: Michigan State -3, o/u: 135.5
Colorado State at (22) San Diego State Prediction
Game Time: 11:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: San Diego State 73, Colorado State 60
Line: San Diego State -11.5, o/u: 135.5
College Basketball Predictions, Tuesday, February 21
Murray State at Missouri State Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Missouri State 68, Murray State 64
Line: Missouri State -5.5, o/u: 136
Georgia Tech at Pitt Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: Pitt 77, Georgia Tech 65
Line: Pitt -11, o/u: 138
Mississippi State at Missouri Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: Missouri 68, Mississippi State 63
Line: Missouri -4.5, o/u: 138.5
VCU at Saint Joseph's Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: VCU 72, Saint Joseph’s 65
Line: VCU -4.5, o/u: 137.5
Saint Louis at Richmond Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Richmond 68, Saint Louis 66
Line: EVEN, o/u: 143.5
Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Eastern Michigan 80, Western Michigan 74
Line: Eastern Michigan -3.5, o/u: 152
Akron at Toledo Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Toledo 81, Akron 74
Line: Toledo -4.5, o/u: 148.5
Central Michigan at Buffalo Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Buffalo 75, Central Michigan 66
Line: Buffalo -11.5, o/u: 147
Kent State at Ball State Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Ball State 78, Kent State 75
Line: Kent State -3.5, o/u: 141
Northern Illinois at Ohio Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Ohio 85, Northern Illinois 76
Line: Ohio -10, o/u: 150.5
Bowling Green at Miami University Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Bowling Green 73, Miami University 71
Line: Miami University -1.5, o/u: 153
Youngstown State at Robert Morris Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Youngstown State 81, Robert Morris 75
Line: Youngstown State -5.5, o/u: 144.5
East Carolina at Tulsa Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: East Carolina 71, Tulsa 68
Line: East Carolina -2, o/u: 144.5
Texas Tech at Oklahoma Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Oklahoma 67, Texas Tech 64
Line: Oklahoma -2.5, o/u: 137.5
Georgia at Arkansas Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Arkansas 78, Georgia 70
Line: Arkansas -13.5, o/u: 143
Utah State at Wyoming Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Utah State 71, Wyoming 65
Line: Utah State -4.5, o/u: 144.5
Fresno State at Air Force Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: Stadium
Prediction: Air Force 58, Fresno State 55
Line: Air Force -2, o/u: 125
San Jose State at Nevada Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Nevada 74, San Jose State 61
Line: Nevada -8.5, o/u: 135.5
