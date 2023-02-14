College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Tuesday, February 14

Predictions for every college basketball game along with the odds, how to watch, and game times. Tuesday, February 14
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 73-21, ATS 54-40, O/U 54-40
Overall: Straight Up 370-163, ATS 306-224-4, O/U 279-244-1
Top 25 Predictions
Georgetown at Seton Hall Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Seton Hall 74, Georgetown 65
Line: Seton Hall -11.5, o/u: 138.5
Vanderbilt at South Carolina Prediction
Game Time: 6:30 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: Vanderbilt 74, South Carolina 68
Line: Vanderbilt -5, o/u: 139.5
Southern Illinois at Valparaiso Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Valparaiso 70, Southern Illinois 66
Line: Southern Illinois -3.5, o/u: 131.5
Notre Dame at Duke Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Duke 78, Notre Dame 65
Line: Duke -13.5, o/u: 141
Illinois at Penn State Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Penn State 78, Illinois 75
Line: Illinois -3.5, o/u: 142
Missouri at Auburn Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Auburn 77, Missouri 74
Line: Auburn -6.5, o/u: 150.5
Loyola Chicago at UMass Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UMass 78, Loyola Chicago 73
Line: UMass -4.5, o/u: 146.5
Akron at Eastern Michigan Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Akron 80, Eastern Michigan 68
Line: Akron -8.5, o/u: 146.5
Miami University at Toledo Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Toledo 84, Miami University 62
Line: Toledo -16, o/u: 155
Northern Illinois at Ball State Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Ball State 77, Northern Illinois 73
Line: Ball State -9, o/u: 146
Central Michigan at Bowling Green Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Bowling Green 77, Central Michigan 69
Line: Bowling Green -6.5, o/u: 144.5
Buffalo at Ohio Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Ohio 82, Buffalo 75
Line: Ohio -5, o/u: 160.5
Kent State at Western Michigan Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Kent State 77, Western Michigan 62
Line: Kent State -11.5, o/u: 140.5
Butler at Villanova Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Villanova 68, Butler 57
Line: Villanova -10, o/u: 129.5
Nebraska at Rutgers Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: BTN
Prediction: Rutgers 72, Nebraska 63
Line: Rutgers -12.5, o/u: 130.5
LSU at Georgia Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: Georgia 68, LSU 63
Line: Georgia -4, o/u: 137.5
Boston College at Pitt Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: Pitt 78, Boston College 68
Line: Pitt -9, o/u: 138.5
St. John's at DePaul Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: St. John’s 76, DePaul 74
Line: St. John’s -1.5, o/u: 154.5
Michigan at Wisconsin Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Wisconsin 65, Michigan 62
Line: Wisconsin -1.5, o/u: 131
Air Force at Utah State Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: Mountain West
Prediction: Utah State 77, Air Force 63
Line: Utah State -13, o/u: 137.5
Wyoming at New Mexico Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: New Mexico 83, Wyoming 65
Line: New Mexico -10, o/u: 148.5
San Jose State at UNLV Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: Mountain West
Prediction: UNLV 78, San Jose State 72
Line: UNLV -7, o/u: 139.5
