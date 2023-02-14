College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Tuesday, February 14

Predictions for every college basketball game along with the odds, how to watch, and game times. Tuesday, February 14

How have the college basketball picks been so far?

Top 25: Straight Up 73-21, ATS 54-40, O/U 54-40

Overall: Straight Up 370-163, ATS 306-224-4, O/U 279-244-1

Top 25 Predictions

Creighton at Providence | NC State at Syracuse

Kansas at Oklahoma State | Kansas State at Oklahoma

Rankings 1-68 | NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections