College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Thursday, February 9

Predictions for every college basketball game along with the odds, how to watch, and game times. Thursday, February 9
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 54-12, ATS 39-27, O/U 39-27
Overall: Straight Up 205-87, ATS 163-127-2, O/U 158-133-1
Wagner at St. Francis Brooklyn
Game Time: 2:00 ET
Prediction: St. Francis 62, Wagner 60
Line: Wagner -3, o/u: 124.5
Sacred Heart at St. Francis PA Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Saint Francis 84, Sacred Heart 81
Line: Saint Francis -1.5, o/u: 150.5
Iowa at Purdue Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Purdue 80, Iowa 72
Line: Purdue -7.5, o/u: 149.5
Louisiana Tech at FIU Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: FIU 74, Louisiana Tech 70
Line: FIU -1, o/u: 142.5
Rice at Florida Atlantic Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Florida Atlantic 81, Rice 70
Line: Florida Atlantic -13.5, o/u: 146.5
Gardner-Webb at Radford Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Radford 66, Gardner-Webb 60
Line: Radford -4, o/u: 125
Stonehill at Merrimack Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: Merrimack 68, Stonehill 63
Line: Merrimack -4.5, o/u: 123.5
Farleigh Dickinson at LIU Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: Fairleigh Dickenson 82, LIU 69
Line: Fairleigh Dickinson -9, o/u: 156
James Madison at Georgia Southern Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: James Madison 66, Georgia Southern 62
Line: James Madison -4.5, o/u: 138.5
Marshall at Coastal Carolina Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Marshall 80, Coastal Carolina 71
Line: Marshall -9.5, o/u: 153.5
Kansas City at Western Illinois Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Western Illinois 64, Kanas City 58
Line: Western Illinois -3, o/u: 134
Bellarmine at Liberty Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Liberty 72, Bellarmine 55
Line: Liberty -15.5, o/u: 124.5
Stetson at Jacksonville Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Jacksonville 75, Setson 72
Line: Jacksonville -2, o/u: 132.5
Eastern Kentucky at Queens University Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Queens 81, Eastern Kentucky 77
Line: Queens -2, o/u: 156.5
Florida Gulf Coast at North Florida Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Florida Gulf Coast 67, North Florida 65
Line: North Florida -1, o/u: 149.5
UT Arlington at UT Rio Grande Valley Prediction
Game Time: 7:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UT Rio Grande Valley 75, UT Arlington 70
Line: UT Rio Grande Valley -3, o/u: 144.5
Appalachian State at ULM Prediction
Game Time: 7:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Appalachian State 68, ULM 64
Line: Appalachian State -1.5, o/u: 129.5
Morehead State at Little Rock Prediction
Game Time: 7:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Little Rock 75, Morehead State 72
Line: Morehead State -2.5, o/u: 144.5
Middle Tennessee at WKU Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: WKU 68. Middle Tennessee 66
Line: WKU -1, o/u: 142
UAB at North Texas Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: North Texas 69, UAB 65
Line: North Texas -3, o/u: 128.5
New Orleans at Nicholls Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
Prediction: Nicholls 78, New Orleans 65
Line: Nicholls -11.5, o/u: 151
Northwestern at Ohio State Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Ohio State 68, Northwestern 65
Line: Ohio State -5.5, o/u: 137.5
Arkansas State at Texas State Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Texas State 66, Arkansas State 58
Line: Texas State -7.5, o/u: 122.5
Oral Roberts at St. Thomas Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
Prediction: Oral Roberts 78, St. Thomas 70
Line: Oral Roberts -9.5, o/u: 154
Omaha at North Dakota State Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: North Dakota State 82, Omaha 68
Line: North Dakota State -9, o/u: 148.5
Denver at North Dakota Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: North Dakota 65, Denver 61
Line: North Dakota -2.5, o/u: 144.5
SIU Edwardsville at Lindenwood Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Lindenwood 70, SIU Edwardsville 67
Line: SIU Edwardsville -5.5, o/u: 138.5
Oakland at Green Bay Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Oakland 75, Green Bay 64
Line: Oakland -10, o/u: 140
Detroit Mercy at Milwaukee Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Milwaukee 77, Detroit Mercy 73
Line: Milwaukee -2, o/u: 155
Portland State at Northern Colorado Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Northern Colorado 74, Northern Colorado 68
Line: Northern Colorado -4.5, o/u: 156
Sacramento State at Northern Arizona Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Northern Arizona 70, Sacramento State 67
Line: Northern Arizona -1, o/u: 134.5
South Alabama at Troy Prediction
Game Time: 8:15 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: South Alabama 67, Troy 65
Line: Troy -3, o/u: 136.5
Houston Christian at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 88, Houston Christian 65
Line: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi -13.5, o/u: 161.5
SE Louisiana at McNeese Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: SE Louisiana 75, McNeese 67
Line: SE Louisiana -2, o/u: 148.5
Lamar at Incarnate Word Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Incarnate Word 74, Lamar 65
Line: Incarnate Word -7, o/u: 136.5
Louisiana at Southern Miss Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Southern Miss 76, Louisiana 72
Line: Southern Miss -2.5, o/u: 148.5
UT Martin at Eastern Illinois Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UT Martin 75, Eastern Illinois 67
Line: UT Martin -4, o/u: 147
Kennesaw State at Jacksonville State Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Jacksonville State 72, Kennesaw State 69
Line: Kennesaw State -3.5, o/u: 140
Austin Peay at North Alabama Prediction
Game Time: 8:45 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: North Alabama 80, Austin Peay 58
Line: North Alabama -5.5, o/u: 141.5
UCLA at Oregon State Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: Pac-12 Network
Prediction: UCLA 71, Oregon State 59
Line: UCLA -14, o/u: 125
San Francisco at Gonzaga Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Gonzaga 84, San Francisco 73
Line: Gonzaga -14, o/u: 155
Charlotte at UTEP
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: UTEP 69, Charlotte 65
Line: UTEP -3, o/u: 121.5
Northwestern State at Texas A&M Commerce Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Texas A&M Commerce 73, Northwestern State 70
Line: Northwestern State -2, o/u: 141
Tarleton at Southern Utah Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Southern Utah 75, Tarleton 70
Line: Southern Utah -7.5, o/u: 147
Pacific at Portland Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
Prediction: Portland 84, Pacific 76
Line: Portland -5.5, o/u: 157
SE Missouri State at Tennessee State Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Tennessee State 81, SE Missouri State 78
Line: SE Missouri State -2, o/u: 156.5
Southern Indiana at Tennessee Tech Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Tennessee Tech 83, Southern Indiana 81
Line: Tennessee Tech -1, o/u: 145.5
UC Davis at UC Riverside Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UC Riverside 77, UC Davis 74
Line: UC Riverside -2.5, o/u: 143
Montana State at Weber State Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Weber State 67, Montana State 65
Line: Montana State -3, o/u: 129.5
Montana at Idaho State Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Montana 72, Idaho State 67
Line: Montana -2, o/u: 134.5
Lipscomb at Central Arkansas Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Lipscomb 74, Central Arkansas 68
Line: Lipscomb -7, o/u: 155
Saint Mary's at Loyola Marymount Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
Prediction: Saint Mary’s 67, Loyola Marymount 58
Line: Saint Mary’s -8, o/u: 129
Arizona State at Stanford Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Stanford 71, Arizona State 66
Line: Stanford -2.5, o/u: 138.5
San Diego at Santa Clara Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
Prediction: Santa Clara 86, San Diego 78
Line: Santa Clara -10.5, o/u: 158.5
BYU at Pepperdine Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Spors Network
Prediction: BYU 78, Pepperdine 70
Line: BYU -7, o/u: 149.5
Cal State Northridge at Cal State Bakersfield Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Cal State Bakersfield 57, Cal State Northridge 52
Line: Cal State Bakersfield -4.5, o/u: 120.5
Cal Poly at UC Irvine Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UC Irvine 74, Cal Poly 63
Line: UC Irvine -14, o/u: 130.5
Arizona at Cal Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: Pac-12 Network
Prediction: Arizona 80, Cal 53
Line: Arizona -18.5, o/u: 141.5
USC at Oregon Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Oregon 74, USC 68
Line: Oregon -4, o/u: 143
UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach State Prediction
Game Time: 11:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: UC Santa Barbara 68, Long Beach State 66
Line: Long Beach State -1, o/u: 145
UC San Diego at Hawaii Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 am ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Hawaii 73, UC San Diego 62
Line: Hawaii -10.5, o/u: 129
