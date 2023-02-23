College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Thursday, February 23

Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Thursday, February 23

College Basketball

College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Thursday, February 23

By February 23, 2023 1:10 am

By |

Predictions for every college basketball game along with the odds, how to watch, and game times. Thursday, February 23

How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 112-27, ATS 84-55, O/U 81-58
Overall: Straight Up 628-271, ATS 518-370-6, O/U 498-392-4 

Top 25 College Basketball Predictions

Northwestern at Illinois

Pacific at (15) Saint Mary's Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: Stadium
Prediction: Saint Mary’s 77, Pacific 62
Line: Saint Mary’s -19, o/u: 137

(4) UCLA at Utah Prediction

Game Time: 11:00 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: UCLA 68, Utah 62
Line: UCLA -7, o/u: 131.5

San Diego at (12) Gonzaga Prediction

Game Time: 11:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Gonzaga 95, San Diego 72
Line: Gonzaga -22.5, o/u: 164.5

College Basketball Predictions

Western Illinois at North Dakota Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: North Dakota 77, Western Illinois 73
Line: North Dakota -3, o/u: 143.5

Penn State at Ohio State Prediction

Game Time: 6:30 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Penn State 68, Ohio State 66
Line: Ohio State -1.5, o/u: 142.5

Memphis at Wichita State Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: COMING
Line: Memphis -3, o/u: 145

UTSA at Florida Atlantic Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Florida Atlantic -18.5, o/u: 147.5

UTEP at FIU Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: FIU -1, o/u: 136.5

North Texas at Charlotte Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: North Texas -3, o/u: 111.5

Longwood at Gardner-Webb Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: COMING
Line: Gardner-Webb -2, o/u: 129

Stonehill at Wagner Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: COMING
Line: Wagner -3, o/u: 122.5

St. Francis Brooklyn at Sacred Heart Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: COMING
Line: Sacred Heart -7.5, o/u: 135

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (PA) Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: COMING
Line: Fairleigh Dickinson -1, o/u: 156.5

Central Connecticut at Merrimack Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: COMING
Line: Merrimack -5, o/u: 124.5

Wright State at Oakland Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Wright State -1.5, o/u: 154.5

Northern Kentucky at Detroit Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Detroit -1.5, o/u: 139

Elon at William & Mary Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: COMING
Line: William & Mary -1.5, o/u: 135.5

Towson at Charleston Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: COMING
Line: Charleston -8.5, o/u: 149

Delaware at North Carolina A&T Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: COMING
Line: Delaware -2.5, o/u: 146

Monmouth at Hampton Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: COMING
Line: Hampton -2.5, o/u: 139.5

Stony Brook at UNC Wilmington Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: COMING
Line: UNC Wilmington -10, o/u: 125.5

Northeastern at Drexel Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: COMING
Line: Drexel -5.5, o/u: 129

Rice at UAB Prediction

Game Time: 7:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: UAB -12, o/u: 157.5

Utah Tech at UT Rio Grande Valley Prediction

Game Time: 7:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Utah Tech -1.5, o/u: 154

California Baptist at Sam Houston Prediction

Game Time: 7:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Sam Houston State -6, o/u: 126.5

Robert Morris at IUPUI Prediction

Game Time: 7:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Robert Morris -11, o/u: 134

Nicholls at New Orleans Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Nicholls -5.5, o/u: 152.5

SE Louisiana at Lamar Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: SE Louisiana -4.5, o/u: 146.5

McNeese at Houston Christian Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Houston Christian -1, o/u: 158

Southern Utah at UT Arlington Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Southern Utah -5, o/u: 145

Utah Valley at Tarleton Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Utah Valley -3.5, o/u: 137

St. Thomas at North Dakota State Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: North Dakota State -3.5, o/u: 147.5

Oral Roberts at South Dakota Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Oral Roberts -14, o/u: 153.5

Kansas City at South Dakota State Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: South Dakota State -11.5, o/u: 133.5

Little Rock at SIU Edwardsville Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: SIU Edwardsville -8, o/u: 153

Texas A&M Commerce at Texas A&M Corpus Christi Prediction

Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Texas A&M Corpus Christi -10.5, o/u: 144

Northwestern State at Incarnate Word Prediction

Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Northwestern State -6, o/u: 142.5

Michigan at Rutgers Prediction

Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: COMING
Line: Rutgers -6, o/u: 133

Tennessee Tech at Southern Indiana Prediction

Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Southern Indiana -5.5, o/u: 147.5

Purdue Fort Wayne at Milwaukee Prediction

Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Milwaukee -3.5, o/u: 148

Louisiana Tech at WKU Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: COMING
Line: WKU -4.5, o/u: 144

USC at Colorado Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: COMING
Line: Colorado -2.5, o/u: 140.5

Washington at Cal Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: Pac-12 Network
Prediction: COMING
Line: Washington -7.5, o/u: 130

Tennessee State at UT Martin Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: COMING
Line: UT Martin -4.5, o/u: 156

Southeast Missouri State at Lindenwood Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: SE Missouri State -4, o/u: 146

Cleveland State at Green Bay Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Cleveland State -14, o/u: 134.5

Sacramento State at Montana State Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Montana State -10, o/u: 130.5

Portland State at Montana Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Montana -7, o/u: 146

Idaho at Idaho State Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Idaho State -3.5, o/u: 138.5

Eastern Washington at Weber State Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Eastern Washington -1.5, o/u: 140

Pepperdine at Santa Clara Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Santa Clara -11, o/u: 160

Long Beach State at UC Santa Barbara Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: UC Santa Barbara -5, o/u: 146

Cal State Bakersfield at Cal State Northridge Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Cal State Northridge -1, o/u: 125

UC San Diego at UC Irvine Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: UC Irvine -13, o/u: 138

Washington State at Stanford Prediction

Game Time: 11:00 ET
How To Watch: Pac-12 Network
Prediction: COMING
Line: Stanford -2, o/u: 135

Portland at San Francisco Prediction

Game Time: 11:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: COMING
Line: San Francisco -8, o/u: 152

UC Riverside at Hawaii Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 am ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: 132, o/u: Hawaii -4.5

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

, , , , CFN, College Basketball, College Football Features, College Football Predictions, News, Teams Conferences

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home