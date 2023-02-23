College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Thursday, February 23

Predictions for every college basketball game along with the odds, how to watch, and game times. Thursday, February 23
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 112-27, ATS 84-55, O/U 81-58
Overall: Straight Up 628-271, ATS 518-370-6, O/U 498-392-4
Top 25 College Basketball Predictions
Pacific at (15) Saint Mary's Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: Stadium
Prediction: Saint Mary’s 77, Pacific 62
Line: Saint Mary’s -19, o/u: 137
(4) UCLA at Utah Prediction
Game Time: 11:00 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: UCLA 68, Utah 62
Line: UCLA -7, o/u: 131.5
San Diego at (12) Gonzaga Prediction
Game Time: 11:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Gonzaga 95, San Diego 72
Line: Gonzaga -22.5, o/u: 164.5
College Basketball Predictions
Western Illinois at North Dakota Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: North Dakota 77, Western Illinois 73
Line: North Dakota -3, o/u: 143.5
Penn State at Ohio State Prediction
Game Time: 6:30 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Penn State 68, Ohio State 66
Line: Ohio State -1.5, o/u: 142.5
Memphis at Wichita State Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: COMING
Line: Memphis -3, o/u: 145
UTSA at Florida Atlantic Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Florida Atlantic -18.5, o/u: 147.5
UTEP at FIU Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: FIU -1, o/u: 136.5
North Texas at Charlotte Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: North Texas -3, o/u: 111.5
Longwood at Gardner-Webb Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: COMING
Line: Gardner-Webb -2, o/u: 129
Stonehill at Wagner Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: COMING
Line: Wagner -3, o/u: 122.5
St. Francis Brooklyn at Sacred Heart Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: COMING
Line: Sacred Heart -7.5, o/u: 135
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (PA) Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: COMING
Line: Fairleigh Dickinson -1, o/u: 156.5
Central Connecticut at Merrimack Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: COMING
Line: Merrimack -5, o/u: 124.5
Wright State at Oakland Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Wright State -1.5, o/u: 154.5
Northern Kentucky at Detroit Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Detroit -1.5, o/u: 139
Elon at William & Mary Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: COMING
Line: William & Mary -1.5, o/u: 135.5
Towson at Charleston Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: COMING
Line: Charleston -8.5, o/u: 149
Delaware at North Carolina A&T Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: COMING
Line: Delaware -2.5, o/u: 146
Monmouth at Hampton Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: COMING
Line: Hampton -2.5, o/u: 139.5
Stony Brook at UNC Wilmington Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: COMING
Line: UNC Wilmington -10, o/u: 125.5
Northeastern at Drexel Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: COMING
Line: Drexel -5.5, o/u: 129
Rice at UAB Prediction
Game Time: 7:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: UAB -12, o/u: 157.5
Utah Tech at UT Rio Grande Valley Prediction
Game Time: 7:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Utah Tech -1.5, o/u: 154
California Baptist at Sam Houston Prediction
Game Time: 7:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Sam Houston State -6, o/u: 126.5
Robert Morris at IUPUI Prediction
Game Time: 7:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Robert Morris -11, o/u: 134
Nicholls at New Orleans Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Nicholls -5.5, o/u: 152.5
SE Louisiana at Lamar Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: SE Louisiana -4.5, o/u: 146.5
McNeese at Houston Christian Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Houston Christian -1, o/u: 158
Southern Utah at UT Arlington Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Southern Utah -5, o/u: 145
Utah Valley at Tarleton Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Utah Valley -3.5, o/u: 137
St. Thomas at North Dakota State Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: North Dakota State -3.5, o/u: 147.5
Oral Roberts at South Dakota Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Oral Roberts -14, o/u: 153.5
Kansas City at South Dakota State Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: South Dakota State -11.5, o/u: 133.5
Little Rock at SIU Edwardsville Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: SIU Edwardsville -8, o/u: 153
Texas A&M Commerce at Texas A&M Corpus Christi Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Texas A&M Corpus Christi -10.5, o/u: 144
Northwestern State at Incarnate Word Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Northwestern State -6, o/u: 142.5
Michigan at Rutgers Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: COMING
Line: Rutgers -6, o/u: 133
Tennessee Tech at Southern Indiana Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Southern Indiana -5.5, o/u: 147.5
Purdue Fort Wayne at Milwaukee Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Milwaukee -3.5, o/u: 148
Louisiana Tech at WKU Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: COMING
Line: WKU -4.5, o/u: 144
USC at Colorado Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: COMING
Line: Colorado -2.5, o/u: 140.5
Washington at Cal Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: Pac-12 Network
Prediction: COMING
Line: Washington -7.5, o/u: 130
Tennessee State at UT Martin Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: COMING
Line: UT Martin -4.5, o/u: 156
Southeast Missouri State at Lindenwood Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: SE Missouri State -4, o/u: 146
Cleveland State at Green Bay Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Cleveland State -14, o/u: 134.5
Sacramento State at Montana State Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Montana State -10, o/u: 130.5
Portland State at Montana Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Montana -7, o/u: 146
Idaho at Idaho State Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Idaho State -3.5, o/u: 138.5
Eastern Washington at Weber State Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Eastern Washington -1.5, o/u: 140
Pepperdine at Santa Clara Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Santa Clara -11, o/u: 160
Long Beach State at UC Santa Barbara Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: UC Santa Barbara -5, o/u: 146
Cal State Bakersfield at Cal State Northridge Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: Cal State Northridge -1, o/u: 125
UC San Diego at UC Irvine Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: UC Irvine -13, o/u: 138
Washington State at Stanford Prediction
Game Time: 11:00 ET
How To Watch: Pac-12 Network
Prediction: COMING
Line: Stanford -2, o/u: 135
Portland at San Francisco Prediction
Game Time: 11:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: COMING
Line: San Francisco -8, o/u: 152
UC Riverside at Hawaii Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 am ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: COMING
Line: 132, o/u: Hawaii -4.5
