College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Sunday, February 19

How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 102-25, ATS 74-53, O/U 75-52
Overall: Straight Up 574-253, ATS 480-341-6, O/U 459-364-4
Top 25 Game Predictions
Ohio State at (3) Purdue Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS
Prediction: Purdue 80, Ohio State 62
Line: Purdue -12.5, o/u: 139
North Carolina at (23) NC State Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: NC State 82, North Carolina 78
Line: NC State -2, o/u: 152
Memphis at (2) Houston Prediction
Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Houston 78, Memphis 66
Line: Houston -13.5, o/u: 141
College Basketball Game Predictions
Cincinnati at UCF Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Cincinnati 74, UCF 71
Line: UCF-4, o/u: 137.5
IUPUI at Detroit Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Detroit 84, IUPUI 71
Line: Detroit -17.5, o/u: 150.5
Tulsa at Temple Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Temple 72, Tulsa 56
Line: Temple -14.5, o/u: 143
Bradley at Southern Illinois Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Southern Illinois 71, Bradley 66
Line: Bradley -2, o/u: 127
Iona at Saint Peter's Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Iona 70, Saint Peter’s 58
Line: Iona -11, o/u: 131.5
Rider at Quinnipiac Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Quinnipiac 74, Rider 66
Line: Quinnipiac -4, o/u: 140
Canisius at Mount St. Mary's Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Mount St. Mary’s 71, Canisius 68
Line: Mount St. Mary’s -2.5, o/u: 138.5
Niagara at Marist Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Niagara 66, Marist 61
Line: Niagara -1.5, o/u: 126.5
Manhattan at Fairfield Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Fairfield 72, Manhattan 65
Line: Fairfield -5, o/u: 129.5
George Washington at St. Bonaventure Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: USA
Prediction: St. Bonaventure 68, George Washington 62
Line: St. Bonaventure -5, o/u: 143.5
Wright State at Purdue Fort Wayne Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Wright State 75, Purdue Fort Wayne 71
Line: Wright State -2, o/u: 152.5
Hartford at Chicago State Prediction
Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Chicago State 80, Hartford 65
Line: Chicago State -13.5, o/u: 135
East Carolina at SMU Prediction
Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: SMU 75, East Carolina 70
Line: SMU -6.5, o/u: 142.5
Valparaiso at UIC Prediction
Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Valparaiso 74, UIC 71
Line: EVEN, o/u: 141
Georgetown at Butler Prediction
Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Butler 72, Georgetown 65
Line: Butler -5, o/u: 138.5
Northern Kentucky at Cleveland State Prediction
Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Cleveland State 76, Northern Kentucky 72
Line: Cleveland State -2.5, o/u: 128
Belmont at Drake Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Drake 81, Belmont 73
Line: Drake -6.5, o/u: 145
Central Arkansas at Bellarmine Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Bellarmine 79, Central Arkansas 67
Line: Bellarmine -8, o/u: 146
Maryland at Nebraska Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Nebraska 70, Maryland 66
Line: Maryland -6, o/u: 134
East Tennessee State at Furman Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Furman 80, East Tennessee State 65
Line: Furman -14.5, o/u: 144.5
Iowa at Northwestern Prediction
Game Time: 6:30 ET
How To Watch: BTN
Prediction: Northwestern 68, Iowa 66
Line: Iowa -1, o/u: 146
Oregon at Washington State Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Washington State 70, Oregon 67
Line: Washington State -1, o/u: 134.5
UNLV at Boise State Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Boise State 76, UNLV 65
Line: Boise State -7, o/u: 139.5
