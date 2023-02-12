College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Sunday, February 12

College Basketball

By February 12, 2023 1:03 am

Predictions for every college basketball game along with the odds, how to watch, and game times. Sunday, February 12

How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 72-18, ATS 53-37, O/U 52-38
Overall: Straight Up 347-151, ATS 289-205-4, O/U 262-225-1

Temple at Memphis Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Memphis 73, Temple 64
Line: Memphis -9, o/u: 147

 

Iona at Niagara Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Iona 72, Niagara 66
Line: Iona -7.5, o/u: 134.5

Quinnipiac at Canisius Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Quinnipiac 73, Canisius 66
Line: Quinnipiac -5, o/u: 145

Iowa at Minnesota Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Iowa 77, Minnesota 66
Line: Iowa -11.5, o/u: 147

Michigan State at Ohio State Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS
Prediction: Michigan State 67, Ohio State 65
Line: Ohio State -3, o/u: 137

IUPUI at Northern Kentucky Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Northern Kentucky 85, IUPUI 70
Line: Northern Kentucky -17, o/u: 127.5

Robert Morris at Purdue Fort Wayne Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 75, Robert Morris 70
Line: Purdue Fort Wayne -4.5, o/u: 137

Youngstown State at Cleveland State Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Youngstown State 82, Cleveland State 77
Line: Youngstown State -2, o/u: 146

Purdue at Northwestern Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Purdue 77, Northwestern 68
Line: Purdue -4.5, o/u: 131

Missouri State at Evansville Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Missouri State 74, Evansville 62
Line: Missouri State -8.5, o/u: 131.5

Marist at Siena Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Siena 66, Marist 56
Line: Siena -9.5, o/u: 129.5

Saint Peter's at Manhattan Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Saint Peter’s 63, Manhattan 61
Line: Manhattan -2, o/u: 127.5

Mount St. Mary's at Fairfield Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Fairfield 67, Mount Saint Mary’s 56
Line: Fairfield -6.5, o/u: 124.5

Wofford at UNC Greensboro Prediction

Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UNC Greensboro 70, Wofford 57
Line: UNC Greensboro -10, o/u: 135

SMU vs Wichita State Prediction

Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Wichita State 73, SMU 64
Line: Wichita State -6.5, o/u: 136.5

