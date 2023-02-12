College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Sunday, February 12

Predictions for every college basketball game along with the odds, how to watch, and game times. Sunday, February 12
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 72-18, ATS 53-37, O/U 52-38
Overall: Straight Up 347-151, ATS 289-205-4, O/U 262-225-1
Temple at Memphis Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Memphis 73, Temple 64
Line: Memphis -9, o/u: 147
Iona at Niagara Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Iona 72, Niagara 66
Line: Iona -7.5, o/u: 134.5
Quinnipiac at Canisius Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Quinnipiac 73, Canisius 66
Line: Quinnipiac -5, o/u: 145
Iowa at Minnesota Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Iowa 77, Minnesota 66
Line: Iowa -11.5, o/u: 147
Michigan State at Ohio State Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS
Prediction: Michigan State 67, Ohio State 65
Line: Ohio State -3, o/u: 137
IUPUI at Northern Kentucky Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Northern Kentucky 85, IUPUI 70
Line: Northern Kentucky -17, o/u: 127.5
Robert Morris at Purdue Fort Wayne Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 75, Robert Morris 70
Line: Purdue Fort Wayne -4.5, o/u: 137
Youngstown State at Cleveland State Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Youngstown State 82, Cleveland State 77
Line: Youngstown State -2, o/u: 146
Purdue at Northwestern Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Purdue 77, Northwestern 68
Line: Purdue -4.5, o/u: 131
Missouri State at Evansville Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Missouri State 74, Evansville 62
Line: Missouri State -8.5, o/u: 131.5
Marist at Siena Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Siena 66, Marist 56
Line: Siena -9.5, o/u: 129.5
Saint Peter's at Manhattan Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Saint Peter’s 63, Manhattan 61
Line: Manhattan -2, o/u: 127.5
Mount St. Mary's at Fairfield Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Fairfield 67, Mount Saint Mary’s 56
Line: Fairfield -6.5, o/u: 124.5
Wofford at UNC Greensboro Prediction
Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UNC Greensboro 70, Wofford 57
Line: UNC Greensboro -10, o/u: 135
SMU vs Wichita State Prediction
Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Wichita State 73, SMU 64
Line: Wichita State -6.5, o/u: 136.5