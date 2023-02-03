College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Saturday, February 4

Predictions for every college basketball game along with the odds, how to watch, and game times. Saturday, February 4
We did all the full blown college basketball previews for Saturday, February 4th for all of the games involving top 25 teams – along with the North Carolina – Duke battle that’s getting hypes up. But what about everyone else?
We get it – you want to cut to the chase on the final call on each picks, so below is a prediction on each and every game on Saturday.
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Straight Up: 17-4, ATS: 14-7, O/U: 14-7
College Basketball Top 25 Predictions, Game Previews
Virginia vs Virginia Tech | Kansas vs Iowa State
UConn vs Georgetown | Texas Tech vs Baylor
Auburn vs Tennessee | Butler vs Marquette
TCU vs Oklahoma State | Miami vs Clemson
Purdue vs Indiana | Alabama vs LSU
Texas vs Kansas State | Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
St. John’s vs Xavier | Washington State vs UCLA
Oregon State vs Arizona | Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s
North Carolina vs Duke
UCF vs Cincinnati Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Cincinnati 78, UCF 69
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Texas A&M Corpus Christi vs SE Louisiana Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNews
Prediction: SE Louisiana 88, Texas A&M Corpus Christi 82
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Michigan State vs Rutgers Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: FOX
Prediction: Rutgers 68, Michigan State 64
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Davidson vs UMass Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: USA
Prediction: UMass 74, Davidson 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Lehigh vs Lafayette Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Lehigh 72, Lafayette 67
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Wake Forest vs Notre Dame Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: Wake Forest 78, Notre Dame 75
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
NJIT vs UMass Lowell Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: UMass Lowell 85, NJIT 67
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
New Hampshire vs Bryant Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Bryant 84, New Hampshire 77
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Morgan State vs Delaware State Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Prediction: Morgan State 77, Delaware State 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: Vanderbilt 69, Ole Miss 60
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Stonehill vs St. Francis Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Prediction: St. Francis 74, Stonehill 70
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Cleveland State vs Oakland Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Cleveland State 72, Oakland 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Purdue Fort Wayne vs Detroit Mercy Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 78, Detroit Mercy 74
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Chicago State vs Hartford Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
Prediction: Chicago State 75, Hartford 66
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Tulane vs Memphis Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Memphis 86, Tulane 77
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Evansville vs UIC Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UIC 72, Evansville 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Florida State vs Louisville Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Florida State 71, Louisville 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
UMBC vs Maine Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Maine 74, UMBC 70
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Navy vs Holy Cross Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Navy 65, Holy Cross 57
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Duquesne vs George Washington
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: George Washington 80, Duquesne 71
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Winthrop vs Radford
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Radford 77, Winthrop 66
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Presbyterian vs Gardner-Webb Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Gardner-Webb 81, Presbyterian 59
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Campbell vs Longwood Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Longwood 80, Campbell 64
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Chattanooga vs Western Carolina Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Chattanooga 77, Western Carolina 74
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
VMI vs Mercer Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Mercer 77, VMI 58
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Miami University vs Ohio
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Ohio 77, Miami University 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Central Connecticut vs Sacred Heart Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
Prediction: Sacred Heart 57, Central Connecticut 52
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
North Dakota vs South Dakota Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
Prediction: South Dakota 67, North Dakota 64
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
UNC Wilmington vs William & Mary
Game Time: 2:00 ET
Prediction: UNC Wilmington 72, William & Mary 67
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Charleston vs Delaware Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
Prediction: Charleston 74, Delaware 70
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Elon vs Northeastern Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
Prediction: Northeastern 69, Elon 55
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Drexel vs Monmouth Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
Prediction: Drexel 67, Monmouth 58
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Central Arkansas vs Stetson Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Stetson 82, Central Arkansas 63
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Illinois vs Iowa Prediction
Game Time: 2:30 ET
How To Watch: FOX
Prediction: Iowa 80, Illinois 76
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
George Mason vs Loyola Chicago Prediction
Game Time: 2:30 ET
How To Watch: USA
Prediction: George Mason 68, Loyola Chicago 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Buffalo vs Western Michigan Prediction
Game Time: 2:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Western Michigan 72, Buffalo 69
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Vermont vs Albany Prediction
Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Vermont 66, Albany 59
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
East Tennessee State vs Samford Prediction
Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Samford 70, East Tennessee State 66
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
St. Francis (PA) vs Merrimack Prediction
Game Time: 3:00 ET
Prediction: Merrimack 59, St. Francis 57
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
South Alabama vs Arkansas State Prediction
Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: South Alabama 65, Arkansas State 58
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Coastal Carolina vs ULM Prediction
Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: ULM 67, Coastal Carolina 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
North Dakota State vs South Dakota State Prediction
Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: North Dakota State 73, South Dakota State 70
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Western Illinois vs Omaha Prediction
Game Time: 3:00 ET
Prediction: Western Illinois 67, Omaha 64
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Arkansas vs South Carolina Prediction
Game Time: 3:30 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: Arkansas 81, South Carolina 70
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
SMU vs East Carolina Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: East Carolina 68, SMU 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Colgate vs American Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Colgate 68, American 64
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Murray State vs Indiana State Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Indiana State 74, Murray State 67
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
UTEP vs WKU Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: Stadium
Prediction: WKU 73, UTEP 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
FIU vs UAB Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UAB 75, FIU 61
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
UNC Asheville vs South Carolina Upstate Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UNC Asheville 77, South Carolina Upstate 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
James Madison vs Appalachian State Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Appalachian State 71, James Madison 62
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
SE Missouri State vs Tennessee Tech Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Tennessee Tech 75, SE Missouri State 68
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Stony Brook vs Hofstra Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Prediction: Hofstra 81, Stony Brook 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Jacksonville State vs Bellarmine Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Bellarmine 67, Jacksonville State 54
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Queens University vs Austin Peay Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Queens University 73, Austin Peay 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Grambling vs Alabama State Prediction
Game Time: 4:30 ET
Prediction: Grambling 73, Alabama State 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Morehead State vs Southern Indiana Prediction
Game Time: 4:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Southern Indiana 83, Morehead State 79
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
SIU Edwardsville vs Little Rock Prediction
Game Time: 4:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: SIU Edwardsville 69, Little Rock 67
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
UT Martin vs Lindenwood Prediction
Game Time: 4:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UT Martin 80, Lindenwood 66
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs Alcorn State Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
Prediction: Alcorn State 68, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 64
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Boston University vs Loyola Maryland Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Loyola Maryland 66, Boston University 59
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Illinois State vs Belmont Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Belmont 73, Illinois State 70
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Syracuse vs Boston College Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: Syracuse 68, Boston College 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Hampton vs Norfolk State Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: TNT
Prediction: Norfolk State 78, Hampton 64
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Incarnate Word vs New Orleans Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Incarnate Word 74, New Orleans 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Sam Houston vs UT Arlington Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Sam Houston 76, UT Arlington 64
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
UT Rio Grande Valley vs Tarleton Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Tarleton 81, UT Rio Grande Valley 63
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Northern Illinois vs Bowling Green Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Northern Illinois 77, Bowling Green 75
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Idaho vs Portland State Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Idaho 70, Portland State 67
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Eastern Washington vs Sacramento State Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Eastern Washington 75, Sacramento State 68
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Liberty vs Lipscomb Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Liberty 80, Lipscomb 77
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Jacksonville vs North Florida Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: North Florida 84, Jacksonville 78
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
McNeese vs Texas A&M-Commerce Prediction
Game Time: 5:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Texas A&M-Commerce 76, McNeese State 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Florida A&M vs Texas Southern Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
Prediction: Texas Southern 68, Florida A&M 59
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Southern vs Alabama A&M Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
Prediction: Southern 70, Alabama A&M 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Columbia vs Princeton Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Princeton 82, Columbia 56
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Bradley vs Northern Iowa Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Bradley 70, Northern Iowa 66
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Yale vs Dartmouth Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Yale 75, Dartmouth 66
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Cornell vs Penn Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Cornell 84, Penn 75
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Brown vs Harvard Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Harvard 70, Brown 61
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
UTSA vs Middle Tennessee Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Middle Tennessee 76, UTSA 57
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Missouri vs Mississippi State Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: Missouri 71, Mississippi State 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Wofford vs Furman Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Furman 86, Wofford 77
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
St. Thomas vs Denver Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
Prediction: Denver 80, St. Thomas 68
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Northern Colorado vs Montana State Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Montana State 80, Northern Colorado 63
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Mississippi Valley State vs Jackson State Prediction
Game Time: 6:30 ET
Prediction: Jackson State 74, Mississippi Valley State 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Bethune-Cookman vs Prairie View A&M Prediction
Game Time: 6:30 ET
Prediction: Prairie View A&M 67, Bethune-Cookman 63
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Army vs Bucknell Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Army 74, Bucknell 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Drake vs Valparaiso Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Drake 71, Valparaiso 63
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Northwestern State vs Lamar Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Northwestern State 80, Lamar 69
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Charleston Southern vs High Point Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Charleston Southern 77, High Point 73
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Central Michigan vs Toledo Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Toledo 93, Central Michigan 68
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Georgia Southern vs Old Dominion Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Old Dominion 70, Georgia Southern 67
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Texas State vs Troy Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Troy 69, Texas State 62
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Northern Kentucky vs Youngstown State Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Youngstown State 73, Northern Kentucky 68
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Wright State vs Robert Morris Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Wright State 73, Robert Morris 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
UC Irvine vs Long Beach State Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UC Irvine 77, Long Beach State 75
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
North Alabama vs Florida Gulf Coast Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Florida Gulf Coast 74, North Alabama 68
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Kennesaw State vs Eastern Kentucky Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 80, Kennesaw State 77
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Villanova vs Creighton Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: FOX
Prediction: Creighton 78, Villanova 71
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Oklahoma vs West Virginia Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: West Virginia 76, Oklahoma 72
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
North Texas vs Rice Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Rice 73, North Texas 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Nicholls vs Houston Christian Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Houston Christian 68, Nicholls 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Dayton vs St. Bonaventure Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: St. Bonaventure 70, Dayton 67
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Utah State vs Colorado State Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Utah State 76, Colorado State 74
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Stephen F. Austin vs Grand Canyon Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Grand Canyon 84, Stephen F. Austin 77
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Portland vs Pepperdine Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
Prediction: Portland 84, Pepperdine 75
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Marshall vs Louisiana Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Lousiana 78, Marshall 69
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Oral Robers vs Kansas City Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
Prediction: Oral Roberts 88, Kansas City 73
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Weber State vs Idaho State Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Weber State 66, Idaho State 59
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Georgia vs Texas A&M Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: Texas A&M 75, Georgia 67
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Florida vs Kentucky Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Kentucky 66, Florida 60
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Maryland vs Minnesota Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: BTN
Prediction: Maryland 67, Minnesota 60
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Seattle vs New Mexico State Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Seattle 75, New Mexico State 64
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Southern Utah vs Utah Tech Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Utah Tech 75, Southern Utah 72
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Pacific vs BYU Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
Prediction: BYU 83, Pacific 77
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
UC Riverside vs Cal State Fullerton Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Cal State Fullerton 78, UC Riverside 75
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Northern Arizona vs Montana Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Montana 68, Northern Arizona 59
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Washington vs USC Prediction
Game Time: 9:30 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: USC 75, Washington 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Oregon vs Arizona State Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Arizona State 69, Oregon 67
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Wyoming vs San Jose State Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: San Jose State 74, Wyoming 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Abilene Christian vs California Baptist Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: California Baptist 73, Abilene Christian 68
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Santa Clara vs San Francisco Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: San Francisco 78, Santa Clara 75
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Loyola Marymount vs San Diego Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Loyola Marymount 89, San Diego 78
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Cal State Bakersfield vs UC San Diego
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UC San Diego 56, Cal State Bakersfield 51
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Hawaii vs Cal Poly Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Hawaii 60, Cal Poly 57
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
UC Santa Barbara vs Cal State Northridge Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UC Santa Barbara 68, Cal State Northridge 52
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Eastern Washington vs Portland State Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Eastern Washington 78, Portland State 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
