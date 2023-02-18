College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Saturday, February 18

Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

By February 18, 2023 9:30 am

Predictions for every college basketball game along with the odds, how to watch, and game times. Saturday, February 18

How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 85-25, ATS 62-48, O/U 64-46
Overall: Straight Up 481-211, ATS 403-284-5, O/U 376-312-4

Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions
Notre Dame at Virginia | Illinois at Indiana
Tennessee at Kentucky | Oklahoma at Texas
Iowa State at Kansas State | Wake Forest at Miami
Oklahoma State at TCU | Baylor at Kansas
DePaul at Xavier | Villanova at Providence
Georgia at Alabama | Gonzaga at Pepperdine
Creighton at St. John’s | Colorado at Arizona
BYU at Saint Mary’s | Cal at UCLA
Texas Tech at West Virginia Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: West Virginia 74, Texas Tech 68
Line: West Virginia -6.5, o/u: 145

Boston College at Florida State Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: Florida State 73, Boston College 70
Line: Florida State -2.5, o/u: 142.5

Rutgers at Wisconsin Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: BTN
Prediction: Wisconsin 61, Rutgers 57
Line: Wisconsin, o/u: 124.5

UNC Greensboro at Chattanooga Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Chattanooga 80, UNC Greensboro 77
Line: UNC Greensboro -2.5, o/u: 138.5

William & Mary at Northeastern Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: COMING
Prediction: Northeastern 67, William & Mary 59
Line: Northeastern -6, o/u: 136.5

Saint Joseph's at Davidson Prediction

Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: USA
Prediction: Saint Joseph’s 71, Davidson 68
Line: Davidson -4.5, o/u: 143

Bucknell at Boston University Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Boston University 69, Bucknell 64
Line: Boston University -4.5, o/u: 134.5

UMBC at New Hampshire Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: UMBC 70, New Hampshire 65
Line: UMBC -1, o/u: 139.5

Binghamton at UMass Lowell Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: UMass Lowell 82, Binghamton 68
Line: UMass Lowell -11.5, o/u: 141.5

South Carolina at LSU Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: South Carolina 71, LSU 69
Line: LSU -7.5, o/u: 132.5

Wofford at The Citadel Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Wofford 75, The Citadel 69
Line: Wofford -3, o/u: 144.5

Stonehill at Central Connecticut Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET
Prediction: Central Connecticut 60, Stonehill 56
Line: Central Connecticut -3, o/u: 128.5

St. Francis (PA) at LIU Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET
Prediction: St. Francis (PA) 73, LIU 66
Line: St. Francis -6.5, o/u: 151

Georgia Southern at Southern Miss Prediction

Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Southern Miss 81, Georgia Southern 67
Line: Southern Miss -8.5, o/u: 138.5

Holy Cross at Colgate Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Colgate 82, Holy Cross 62
Line: Colgate -17.5, o/u: 145

Lehigh at American University Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: American 73, Lehigh 70
Line: American -5, o/u: 136.5

Illinois State at Indiana State Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Indiana State 82, Illinois State 68
Line: Indiana State -13.5, o/u: 144.5

Albany at Maine Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Maine 75, Albany 66
Line: Maine -8, o/u: 138.5

Florida at Arkansas Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Arkansas 71, Florida 65
Line: Arkansas -9, o/u: 138

UMass at Rhode Island Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Rhode Island 72, UMass 68
Line: Rhode Island -5, o/u: 143.5

Presbyterian at Campbell Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Campbell 77, Presbyterian 66
Line: Campbell -7.5, o/u: 128.5

Western Carolina at Mercer Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Mercer 70, Western Carolina 65
Line: Mercer -4, o/u: 136.5

Ohio at Central Michigan Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Ohio 78, Central Michigan 64
Line: Ohio -6.5, o/u: 144.5

Merrimack at Sacred Heart Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Sacred Heart 72, Merrimack 68
Line: Sacred Heart -2, o/u: 132.5

Texas State at Coastal Carolina Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Coastal Carolina 69, Texas State 67
Line: Texas State -1, o/u: 139.5

Green Bay at Youngstown State Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Youngstown State 78, Green Bay 56
Line: Youngstown State -22.5, o/u: 142.5

Elon at Monmouth Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
Prediction: Monmouth 67, Elon 65
Line: Monmouth -1, o/u: 136

Queens University at Kennesaw State Prediction

Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Kennesaw State 78, Queens University 71
Line: Kennesaw State -8, o/u: 155

Fordham at VCU Prediction

Game Time: 2:30 ET
How To Watch: USA
Prediction: VCU 71, Fordham 67
Line: VCU -8, o/u: 135

Ball State at Western Michigan Prediction

Game Time: 2:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Ball State 76, Western Michigan 67
Line: Ball State -8, o/u: 144.5

Charlotte at Louisiana Tech Prediction

Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Charlotte 64, Louisiana Tech 62
Line: Louisiana Tech -1, o/u: 124.5

UT Arlington at Stephen F Austin Prediction

Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Stephen F Austin 78, UT Arlington 65
Line: Stephen F Austin -12, o/u: 135

Radford at Longwood Prediction

Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Longwood 67, Radford 63
Line: Longwood -4.5, o/u: 129

Gardner-Webb at UNC Asheville Prediction

Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UNC Asheville 80, Gardner-Webb 73
Line: UNC Asheville -2, o/u: 133

Georgia State at Arkansas State Prediction

Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Arkansas State 68, Georgia State 66
Line: Arkansas State -1, o/u: 130

South Dakota at Denver Prediction

Game Time: 3:00 ET
Prediction: Denver 72, South Dakota 67
Line: Denver -3, o/u: 145.5

Lindenwood at Morehead State Prediction

Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Morehead State 76, Lindenwood 64
Line: Morehead State -9.5, o/u: 131

Northern Arizona at Idaho Prediction

Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Idaho 78, Northern Arizona 75
Line: Idaho -2, o/u: 146

Mississippi State at Ole Miss Prediction

Game Time: 3:30 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: Mississippi State 72, Ole Miss 66
Line: Mississippi State -3.5, o/u: 126

Howard at Coppin State Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET
Prediction:  Howard 80, Coppin State 65
Line: Howard -6.5, o/u: 157.5

South Carolina State at Maryland-Eastern Shore Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET
Prediction: Maryland Eastern Shore 82, South Carolina State 72
Line: Maryland Eastern Shore -8, o/u: 147.5

Southern at Grambling Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Grambling 68, Southern 65
Line: Grambling -2.5, o/u: 137.5

Alcorn State at Jackson State Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET
Prediction: Jackson State 77, Alcorn State 71
Line: Jackson State -1, o/u: 141.5

North Carolina Central at Delaware State Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET
Prediction: North Carolina Central 73, Delaware State 64
Line: North Carolina Central -8.5, o/u: 135.5

Northern Iowa at Missouri State Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Missouri State 77, Northern Iowa 70
Line: Missouri State -6, o/u: 131

Evansville at Murray State Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Murray State 81, Evansville 67
Line: Murray State -12, o/u: 143

Loyola Maryland at Navy Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Navy 71, Loyola Maryland 65
Line: Navy -10.5, o/u: 133.5

UAB at UTSA Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET
Prediction: UAB 78, UTSA 66
Line: UAB -15.5, o/u: 152.5

Morgan State at Norfolk State Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET
Prediction: Norfolk State 78, Morgan State 65
Line: Norfolk State -12, o/u: 144.5

Incarnate Word at Nicholls Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Nicholls 81, Incarnate Word 73
Line: Nicholls -11, o/u: 143.5

La Salle at George Mason Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: George Mason 77, La Salle 75
Line: George Mason -6, o/u: 137.5

South Carolina Upstate at High Point Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: South Carolina Upstate 74, High Point 67
Line: High Point -1, o/u: 147.5

Fairleigh Dickinson at Wagner Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET
Prediction: Wagner 68, Fairleigh Dickinson 65
Line: Wagner -2.5, o/u: 140.5

ULM at South Alabama Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: South Alabama 77, ULM 63
Line: South Alabama -11.5, o/u: 133.5

Old Dominion at Appalachian State Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Old Dominion 66, Appalachian State 63
Line: Appalachian State -2.5, o/u: 128.5

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Tennessee Tech 77, UT Martin 75
Line: Tennessee Tech -1.5, o/u: 148.5

UNC Wilmington at Delaware Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET
Prediction: UNC Wilmington 71, Delaware 67
Line: Delaware -1, o/u: 133

North Carolina A&T at Towson Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET
Prediction: Towson 85, North Carolina A&M 71
Line: Towson -12.5, o/u: 143

Drexel at Hampton Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET
Prediction: Drexel 71, Hampton 66
Line: Drexel -4.5, o/u: 133.5

North Florida at Austin Peay Prediction

Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: North Florida 76, Austin Peay 69
Line:North Florida -2.5, o/u: 144.5

New Orleans at Northwestern State Prediction

Game Time: 4:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Northwestern State 81, New Orleans 66
Line: Northwestern State -12.5, o/u: 151

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at McNeese Prediction

Game Time: 4:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Texas A&M Corpus Christi 75, McNeese 69
Line: Texas A&M Corpus Christi -4.5, o/u: 147

Miami University at Northern Illinois Prediction

Game Time: 4:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Northern Illinois 81, Miami University 68
Line: Northern Illinois -5, o/u: 148

SIU Edwardsville at Tennessee State Prediction

Game Time: 4:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Tennessee State 84, SIU Edwardsville 81
Line: Tennessee State -1, o/u: 147

Eastern Illinois at Little Rock Prediction

Game Time: 4:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Little Rock 72, Eastern Illinois 67
Line: Little Rock -4.5, o/u: 149.5

Pitt at Virginia Tech Prediction

Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: Virginia Tech 76, Pitt 74
Line: Virginia Tech -5, o/u: 145

Colorado State at Fresno State Prediction

Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: Stadium
Prediction:  Fresno State 67, Colorado State 65
Line: Fresno State -1, o/u: 132.5

Toledo at Bowling Green Prediction

Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Toledo 84, Bowling Green 74
Line: Toledo -9.5, o/u: 160.5

Southern Indiana at Southeast Missouri State Prediction

Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Southeast Missouri State 91, Southern Indiana 83
Line: Southeast Missouri State -3, o/u: 155.5

Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington Prediction

Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Eastern Washington 78, Northern Colorado 68
Line: Eastern Washington -9, o/u: 153.5

SE Louisiana at Texas A&M-Commerce Prediction

Game Time: 5:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Texas A&M-Commerce 78, SE Louisiana 75
Line: Texas A&M-Commerce -1, o/u: 144.5

Winthrop at Charleston Southern Prediction

Game Time: 5:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Winthrop 79, Charleston Southern 71
Line: Winthrop -2.5, o/u: 152

Mississippi Valley State at Texas Southern Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET
Prediction: Texas Southern 74, Mississippi Valley State 64
Line: Texas Southern -10.5, o/u: 134

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET
Prediction: Alabama A&M 68, Bethune-Cookman 62
Line: Alabama A&M -5, o/u: 141.5

Lafayette at Army Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Army 75, Lafayette 70
Line: Army -3.5, o/u: 131.5

Utah at Arizona State Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: Pac-12 Network
Prediction: Arizona State 68, Utah 64
Line: Arizona State -3, o/u: 134

FIU at Middle Tennessee Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Middle Tennessee 80, FIU 71
Line: Middle Tennessee -7, o/u: 142.5

Duke at Syracuse Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Syracuse 73, Duke 71
Line: Duke -1.5, o/u: 140.5

Yale at Princeton Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Princeton 84, Yale 78
Line: Yale -1, o/u: 142

Harvard at Cornell Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Cornell 75, Harvard 68
Line: Cornell -6, o/u: 149.5

Brown at Penn Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Penn 81, Brown 76
Line: Penn -4.5, o/u: 142.5

Texas A&M at Missouri Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Missouri 80, Texas A&M 75
Line: Missouri -2, o/u: 152.5

UC Davis at UC Irvine Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UC Irvine 84, UC Davis 70
Line: UC Irvine -7.5, o/u: 146.5

Liberty at Jacksonville State Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Liberty 73, Jacksonville State 64
Line: Liberty -10, o/u: 129

Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET
Prediction: Florida Gulf Coast 77, Stetson 71
Line: Florida Gulf Coast -4, o/u: 143.5

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M Prediction

Game Time: 6:30 ET
Prediction: Prairie View A&M 72, Arkansas Pine Bluff 66
Line: Prairie View A&M -6.5, o/u: 133.5

Florida A&M at Alabama State Prediction

Game Time: 6;30 ET
Prediction: Alabama State 71, Florida A&M 59
Line: Alabama State -6.5, o/u: 128.5

Hofstra at Stony Brook Prediction

Game Time: 6:30 ET
Prediction: Hofstra 73, Stony Brook 60
Line: Hofstra -12.5, o/u: 134.5

Clemson at Louisville Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: Clemson 75, Louisville 67
Line: Clemson -10, o/u: 140.5

Vermont at NJIT Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Vermont 80, NJIT 69
Line: Vermont -11.5, o/u: 136.5

Dartmouth at Columbia Prediction

Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Dartmouth 73, Columbia 58
Line: Dartmouth -3.5, o/u: 139

Buffalo at Akron Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Akron 84, Buffalo 67
Line: Akron -10, o/u: 146.5

Troy at Marshall Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Marshall 83, Troy 67
Line: Marshall -9, o/u: 148.5

Louisiana at James Madison Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: James Madison 76, Louisiana 69
Line: James Madison -3, o/u: 150.5

Milwaukee at Robert Morris Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Milwaukee 73, Robert Morris 69
Line: Milwaukee -3, o/u: 142.5

Cal Poly at Cal State Fullerton Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Cal State Fullerton 68, Cal Poly 56
Line: Cal State Fullerton -10, o/u: 123.5

Hawaii at Long Beach State Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Long Beach State 75, Hawaii 67
Line: Long Beach State -3, o/u: 143.5

Idaho State at Sacramento State Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Sacramento State 66, Idaho State 64
Line: Sacramento State -4.5, o/u: 128.5

North Alabama at Eastern Kentucky Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 77, North Alabama 74
Line: Eastern Kentucky -7.5, o/u: 151.5

Tulane at USF Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Tulane 84, South Florida 78
Line: Tulane -3, o/u: 156

Oregon State at Washington Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: Pac-12 Network
Prediction: Washington 74, Oregon State 58
Line: Washington -9, o/u: 130

WKU at Rice Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Rice 68, WKU 66
Line: Rice -1.5, o/u: 152

Lamar at Houston Christian Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Lamar 85, Houston Christian 84
Line: Lamar -3.5, o/u: 153.5

Michigan State at Michigan Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: FOX
Prediction: Michigan State 68, Michigan 66
Line: Michigan -2, o/u: 134.5

Duquesne at Saint Louis Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Saint Louis 77, Duquesne 71
Line: Saint Louis -5, o/u: 146.5

Nevada at Utah State Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Utah State 75, Nevada 72
Line: Utah State -4.5, o/u: 145

Sam Houston at Tarleton Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Tarleton 77, Sam Houston 73
Line: Sam Houston State -3, o/u: 126

Utah Valley at Seattle Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Seattle 78, Utah Valley 76
Line: Utah Valley -2, o/u: 144

Western Illinois at St. Thomas Minnesota Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET
Prediction: St. Thomas 70, Western Illinois 63
Line: St. Thomas -7.5, o/u: 146

North Dakota State at Oral Roberts Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET
Prediction: Oral Roberts 88, North Dakota State 70
Line: Oral Roberts -14.5, o/u: 156

North Dakota at Kansas City Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET
Prediction: North Dakota 73, Kansas City 70
Line: Kansas City -3, o/u: 133

South Dakota State at Omaha Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET
Prediction: South Dakota State 81, Omaha 77
Line: South Dakota State -6, o/u: 146.5

UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UC Santa Barbara 77, UC Riverside 73
Line: UC Santa Barbara -2, o/u: 136.5

Jacksonville at Lipscomb Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Lipscomb 68, Jacksonville 66
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

Auburn at Vanderbilt Prediction

Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: Vanderbilt 74, Auburn 69
Line: Auburn -3, o/u: 144.5

Santa Clara at Portland Prediction

Game Time: 8:30 ET
Prediction: Santa Clara 80, Portland 69
Line: Santa Clara -3, o/u: 153

North Texas at UTEP Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: North Texas 74, UTEP 65
Line: North Texas -6, o/u: 113.5

Penn State at Minnesota Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: BTN
Prediction: Penn State 64, Minnesota 57
Line: Penn State -8, o/u: 133.5

Montana at Montana State Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Montana State 77, Montana 69
Line: Montana State -6, o/u: 132

Stanford at USC Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: USC 77, Stanford 69
Line: USC -6, o/u: 141.5

Pacific at Loyola Marymount Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET
Prediction: Loyola Marymount 83, Pacific 74
Line: Loyola Marymount -9.5, o/u: 152.5

Cal State Northridge at UC San Diego Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UC San Diego 63, Cal State Northridge 57
Line: UC San Diego -5.5, o/u: 130.5

Weber State at Portland State Prediction

Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Portland State 70, Weber State 67
Line: Portland State -1, o/u: 140.5

