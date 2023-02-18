College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Saturday, February 18

Predictions for every college basketball game along with the odds, how to watch, and game times. Saturday, February 18
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 85-25, ATS 62-48, O/U 64-46
Overall: Straight Up 481-211, ATS 403-284-5, O/U 376-312-4
Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions
Notre Dame at Virginia | Illinois at Indiana
Tennessee at Kentucky | Oklahoma at Texas
Iowa State at Kansas State | Wake Forest at Miami
Oklahoma State at TCU | Baylor at Kansas
DePaul at Xavier | Villanova at Providence
Georgia at Alabama | Gonzaga at Pepperdine
Creighton at St. John’s | Colorado at Arizona
BYU at Saint Mary’s | Cal at UCLA
Rankings 1-68 | NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections
Texas Tech at West Virginia Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: West Virginia 74, Texas Tech 68
Line: West Virginia -6.5, o/u: 145
Boston College at Florida State Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: Florida State 73, Boston College 70
Line: Florida State -2.5, o/u: 142.5
Rutgers at Wisconsin Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: BTN
Prediction: Wisconsin 61, Rutgers 57
Line: Wisconsin, o/u: 124.5
UNC Greensboro at Chattanooga Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Chattanooga 80, UNC Greensboro 77
Line: UNC Greensboro -2.5, o/u: 138.5
William & Mary at Northeastern Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: COMING
Prediction: Northeastern 67, William & Mary 59
Line: Northeastern -6, o/u: 136.5
Saint Joseph's at Davidson Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: USA
Prediction: Saint Joseph’s 71, Davidson 68
Line: Davidson -4.5, o/u: 143
Bucknell at Boston University Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Boston University 69, Bucknell 64
Line: Boston University -4.5, o/u: 134.5
UMBC at New Hampshire Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: UMBC 70, New Hampshire 65
Line: UMBC -1, o/u: 139.5
Binghamton at UMass Lowell Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: UMass Lowell 82, Binghamton 68
Line: UMass Lowell -11.5, o/u: 141.5
South Carolina at LSU Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: South Carolina 71, LSU 69
Line: LSU -7.5, o/u: 132.5
Wofford at The Citadel Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Wofford 75, The Citadel 69
Line: Wofford -3, o/u: 144.5
Stonehill at Central Connecticut Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
Prediction: Central Connecticut 60, Stonehill 56
Line: Central Connecticut -3, o/u: 128.5
St. Francis (PA) at LIU Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
Prediction: St. Francis (PA) 73, LIU 66
Line: St. Francis -6.5, o/u: 151
Georgia Southern at Southern Miss Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Southern Miss 81, Georgia Southern 67
Line: Southern Miss -8.5, o/u: 138.5
Holy Cross at Colgate Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Colgate 82, Holy Cross 62
Line: Colgate -17.5, o/u: 145
Lehigh at American University Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: American 73, Lehigh 70
Line: American -5, o/u: 136.5
Illinois State at Indiana State Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Indiana State 82, Illinois State 68
Line: Indiana State -13.5, o/u: 144.5
Albany at Maine Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Maine 75, Albany 66
Line: Maine -8, o/u: 138.5
Florida at Arkansas Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Arkansas 71, Florida 65
Line: Arkansas -9, o/u: 138
UMass at Rhode Island Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Rhode Island 72, UMass 68
Line: Rhode Island -5, o/u: 143.5
Presbyterian at Campbell Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Campbell 77, Presbyterian 66
Line: Campbell -7.5, o/u: 128.5
Western Carolina at Mercer Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Mercer 70, Western Carolina 65
Line: Mercer -4, o/u: 136.5
Ohio at Central Michigan Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Ohio 78, Central Michigan 64
Line: Ohio -6.5, o/u: 144.5
Merrimack at Sacred Heart Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Sacred Heart 72, Merrimack 68
Line: Sacred Heart -2, o/u: 132.5
Texas State at Coastal Carolina Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Coastal Carolina 69, Texas State 67
Line: Texas State -1, o/u: 139.5
Green Bay at Youngstown State Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Youngstown State 78, Green Bay 56
Line: Youngstown State -22.5, o/u: 142.5
Elon at Monmouth Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
Prediction: Monmouth 67, Elon 65
Line: Monmouth -1, o/u: 136
Queens University at Kennesaw State Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Kennesaw State 78, Queens University 71
Line: Kennesaw State -8, o/u: 155
Fordham at VCU Prediction
Game Time: 2:30 ET
How To Watch: USA
Prediction: VCU 71, Fordham 67
Line: VCU -8, o/u: 135
Ball State at Western Michigan Prediction
Game Time: 2:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Ball State 76, Western Michigan 67
Line: Ball State -8, o/u: 144.5
Charlotte at Louisiana Tech Prediction
Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Charlotte 64, Louisiana Tech 62
Line: Louisiana Tech -1, o/u: 124.5
UT Arlington at Stephen F Austin Prediction
Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Stephen F Austin 78, UT Arlington 65
Line: Stephen F Austin -12, o/u: 135
Radford at Longwood Prediction
Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Longwood 67, Radford 63
Line: Longwood -4.5, o/u: 129
Gardner-Webb at UNC Asheville Prediction
Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UNC Asheville 80, Gardner-Webb 73
Line: UNC Asheville -2, o/u: 133
Georgia State at Arkansas State Prediction
Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Arkansas State 68, Georgia State 66
Line: Arkansas State -1, o/u: 130
South Dakota at Denver Prediction
Game Time: 3:00 ET
Prediction: Denver 72, South Dakota 67
Line: Denver -3, o/u: 145.5
Lindenwood at Morehead State Prediction
Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Morehead State 76, Lindenwood 64
Line: Morehead State -9.5, o/u: 131
Northern Arizona at Idaho Prediction
Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Idaho 78, Northern Arizona 75
Line: Idaho -2, o/u: 146
Mississippi State at Ole Miss Prediction
Game Time: 3:30 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: Mississippi State 72, Ole Miss 66
Line: Mississippi State -3.5, o/u: 126
Howard at Coppin State Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Prediction: Howard 80, Coppin State 65
Line: Howard -6.5, o/u: 157.5
South Carolina State at Maryland-Eastern Shore Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Prediction: Maryland Eastern Shore 82, South Carolina State 72
Line: Maryland Eastern Shore -8, o/u: 147.5
Southern at Grambling Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Grambling 68, Southern 65
Line: Grambling -2.5, o/u: 137.5
Alcorn State at Jackson State Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Prediction: Jackson State 77, Alcorn State 71
Line: Jackson State -1, o/u: 141.5
North Carolina Central at Delaware State Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Prediction: North Carolina Central 73, Delaware State 64
Line: North Carolina Central -8.5, o/u: 135.5
Northern Iowa at Missouri State Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Missouri State 77, Northern Iowa 70
Line: Missouri State -6, o/u: 131
Evansville at Murray State Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Murray State 81, Evansville 67
Line: Murray State -12, o/u: 143
Loyola Maryland at Navy Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Navy 71, Loyola Maryland 65
Line: Navy -10.5, o/u: 133.5
UAB at UTSA Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Prediction: UAB 78, UTSA 66
Line: UAB -15.5, o/u: 152.5
Morgan State at Norfolk State Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Prediction: Norfolk State 78, Morgan State 65
Line: Norfolk State -12, o/u: 144.5
Incarnate Word at Nicholls Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Nicholls 81, Incarnate Word 73
Line: Nicholls -11, o/u: 143.5
La Salle at George Mason Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: George Mason 77, La Salle 75
Line: George Mason -6, o/u: 137.5
South Carolina Upstate at High Point Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: South Carolina Upstate 74, High Point 67
Line: High Point -1, o/u: 147.5
Fairleigh Dickinson at Wagner Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Prediction: Wagner 68, Fairleigh Dickinson 65
Line: Wagner -2.5, o/u: 140.5
ULM at South Alabama Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: South Alabama 77, ULM 63
Line: South Alabama -11.5, o/u: 133.5
Old Dominion at Appalachian State Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Old Dominion 66, Appalachian State 63
Line: Appalachian State -2.5, o/u: 128.5
UT Martin at Tennessee Tech Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Tennessee Tech 77, UT Martin 75
Line: Tennessee Tech -1.5, o/u: 148.5
UNC Wilmington at Delaware Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Prediction: UNC Wilmington 71, Delaware 67
Line: Delaware -1, o/u: 133
North Carolina A&T at Towson Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Prediction: Towson 85, North Carolina A&M 71
Line: Towson -12.5, o/u: 143
Drexel at Hampton Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Prediction: Drexel 71, Hampton 66
Line: Drexel -4.5, o/u: 133.5
North Florida at Austin Peay Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: North Florida 76, Austin Peay 69
Line:North Florida -2.5, o/u: 144.5
New Orleans at Northwestern State Prediction
Game Time: 4:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Northwestern State 81, New Orleans 66
Line: Northwestern State -12.5, o/u: 151
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at McNeese Prediction
Game Time: 4:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Texas A&M Corpus Christi 75, McNeese 69
Line: Texas A&M Corpus Christi -4.5, o/u: 147
Miami University at Northern Illinois Prediction
Game Time: 4:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Northern Illinois 81, Miami University 68
Line: Northern Illinois -5, o/u: 148
SIU Edwardsville at Tennessee State Prediction
Game Time: 4:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Tennessee State 84, SIU Edwardsville 81
Line: Tennessee State -1, o/u: 147
Eastern Illinois at Little Rock Prediction
Game Time: 4:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Little Rock 72, Eastern Illinois 67
Line: Little Rock -4.5, o/u: 149.5
Pitt at Virginia Tech Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: Virginia Tech 76, Pitt 74
Line: Virginia Tech -5, o/u: 145
Colorado State at Fresno State Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: Stadium
Prediction: Fresno State 67, Colorado State 65
Line: Fresno State -1, o/u: 132.5
Toledo at Bowling Green Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Toledo 84, Bowling Green 74
Line: Toledo -9.5, o/u: 160.5
Southern Indiana at Southeast Missouri State Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Southeast Missouri State 91, Southern Indiana 83
Line: Southeast Missouri State -3, o/u: 155.5
Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Eastern Washington 78, Northern Colorado 68
Line: Eastern Washington -9, o/u: 153.5
SE Louisiana at Texas A&M-Commerce Prediction
Game Time: 5:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Texas A&M-Commerce 78, SE Louisiana 75
Line: Texas A&M-Commerce -1, o/u: 144.5
Winthrop at Charleston Southern Prediction
Game Time: 5:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Winthrop 79, Charleston Southern 71
Line: Winthrop -2.5, o/u: 152
Mississippi Valley State at Texas Southern Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
Prediction: Texas Southern 74, Mississippi Valley State 64
Line: Texas Southern -10.5, o/u: 134
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
Prediction: Alabama A&M 68, Bethune-Cookman 62
Line: Alabama A&M -5, o/u: 141.5
Lafayette at Army Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Army 75, Lafayette 70
Line: Army -3.5, o/u: 131.5
Utah at Arizona State Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: Pac-12 Network
Prediction: Arizona State 68, Utah 64
Line: Arizona State -3, o/u: 134
FIU at Middle Tennessee Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Middle Tennessee 80, FIU 71
Line: Middle Tennessee -7, o/u: 142.5
Duke at Syracuse Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Syracuse 73, Duke 71
Line: Duke -1.5, o/u: 140.5
Yale at Princeton Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Princeton 84, Yale 78
Line: Yale -1, o/u: 142
Harvard at Cornell Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Cornell 75, Harvard 68
Line: Cornell -6, o/u: 149.5
Brown at Penn Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Penn 81, Brown 76
Line: Penn -4.5, o/u: 142.5
Texas A&M at Missouri Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Missouri 80, Texas A&M 75
Line: Missouri -2, o/u: 152.5
UC Davis at UC Irvine Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UC Irvine 84, UC Davis 70
Line: UC Irvine -7.5, o/u: 146.5
Liberty at Jacksonville State Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Liberty 73, Jacksonville State 64
Line: Liberty -10, o/u: 129
Stetson at Florida Gulf Coast Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
Prediction: Florida Gulf Coast 77, Stetson 71
Line: Florida Gulf Coast -4, o/u: 143.5
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M Prediction
Game Time: 6:30 ET
Prediction: Prairie View A&M 72, Arkansas Pine Bluff 66
Line: Prairie View A&M -6.5, o/u: 133.5
Florida A&M at Alabama State Prediction
Game Time: 6;30 ET
Prediction: Alabama State 71, Florida A&M 59
Line: Alabama State -6.5, o/u: 128.5
Hofstra at Stony Brook Prediction
Game Time: 6:30 ET
Prediction: Hofstra 73, Stony Brook 60
Line: Hofstra -12.5, o/u: 134.5
Clemson at Louisville Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: Clemson 75, Louisville 67
Line: Clemson -10, o/u: 140.5
Vermont at NJIT Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Vermont 80, NJIT 69
Line: Vermont -11.5, o/u: 136.5
Dartmouth at Columbia Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Dartmouth 73, Columbia 58
Line: Dartmouth -3.5, o/u: 139
Buffalo at Akron Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Akron 84, Buffalo 67
Line: Akron -10, o/u: 146.5
Troy at Marshall Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Marshall 83, Troy 67
Line: Marshall -9, o/u: 148.5
Louisiana at James Madison Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: James Madison 76, Louisiana 69
Line: James Madison -3, o/u: 150.5
Milwaukee at Robert Morris Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Milwaukee 73, Robert Morris 69
Line: Milwaukee -3, o/u: 142.5
Cal Poly at Cal State Fullerton Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Cal State Fullerton 68, Cal Poly 56
Line: Cal State Fullerton -10, o/u: 123.5
Hawaii at Long Beach State Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Long Beach State 75, Hawaii 67
Line: Long Beach State -3, o/u: 143.5
Idaho State at Sacramento State Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Sacramento State 66, Idaho State 64
Line: Sacramento State -4.5, o/u: 128.5
North Alabama at Eastern Kentucky Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 77, North Alabama 74
Line: Eastern Kentucky -7.5, o/u: 151.5
Tulane at USF Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Tulane 84, South Florida 78
Line: Tulane -3, o/u: 156
Oregon State at Washington Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: Pac-12 Network
Prediction: Washington 74, Oregon State 58
Line: Washington -9, o/u: 130
WKU at Rice Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Rice 68, WKU 66
Line: Rice -1.5, o/u: 152
Lamar at Houston Christian Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Lamar 85, Houston Christian 84
Line: Lamar -3.5, o/u: 153.5
Michigan State at Michigan Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: FOX
Prediction: Michigan State 68, Michigan 66
Line: Michigan -2, o/u: 134.5
Duquesne at Saint Louis Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Saint Louis 77, Duquesne 71
Line: Saint Louis -5, o/u: 146.5
Nevada at Utah State Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Utah State 75, Nevada 72
Line: Utah State -4.5, o/u: 145
Sam Houston at Tarleton Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Tarleton 77, Sam Houston 73
Line: Sam Houston State -3, o/u: 126
Utah Valley at Seattle Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Seattle 78, Utah Valley 76
Line: Utah Valley -2, o/u: 144
Western Illinois at St. Thomas Minnesota Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
Prediction: St. Thomas 70, Western Illinois 63
Line: St. Thomas -7.5, o/u: 146
North Dakota State at Oral Roberts Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
Prediction: Oral Roberts 88, North Dakota State 70
Line: Oral Roberts -14.5, o/u: 156
North Dakota at Kansas City Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
Prediction: North Dakota 73, Kansas City 70
Line: Kansas City -3, o/u: 133
South Dakota State at Omaha Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
Prediction: South Dakota State 81, Omaha 77
Line: South Dakota State -6, o/u: 146.5
UC Santa Barbara at UC Riverside Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UC Santa Barbara 77, UC Riverside 73
Line: UC Santa Barbara -2, o/u: 136.5
Jacksonville at Lipscomb Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Lipscomb 68, Jacksonville 66
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Auburn at Vanderbilt Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: Vanderbilt 74, Auburn 69
Line: Auburn -3, o/u: 144.5
Santa Clara at Portland Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
Prediction: Santa Clara 80, Portland 69
Line: Santa Clara -3, o/u: 153
North Texas at UTEP Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: North Texas 74, UTEP 65
Line: North Texas -6, o/u: 113.5
Penn State at Minnesota Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: BTN
Prediction: Penn State 64, Minnesota 57
Line: Penn State -8, o/u: 133.5
Montana at Montana State Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Montana State 77, Montana 69
Line: Montana State -6, o/u: 132
Stanford at USC Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: USC 77, Stanford 69
Line: USC -6, o/u: 141.5
Pacific at Loyola Marymount Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
Prediction: Loyola Marymount 83, Pacific 74
Line: Loyola Marymount -9.5, o/u: 152.5
Cal State Northridge at UC San Diego Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UC San Diego 63, Cal State Northridge 57
Line: UC San Diego -5.5, o/u: 130.5
Weber State at Portland State Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Portland State 70, Weber State 67
Line: Portland State -1, o/u: 140.5
