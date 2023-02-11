College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Saturday, February 11

Predictions for every college basketball game along with the odds, how to watch, and game times. Saturday, February 11
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 59-13, ATS 43-29, O/U 43-29
Overall: Straight Up 258-111, ATS 214-153-2, O/U 194-164-1
Top 25 Saturday College Basketball Predictions
West Virginia at (5) Texas Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Texas 77, West Virginia 72
Line: Texas -6.5, o/u: 151
(10) Marquette at Georgetown Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Marquette 76, Georgetown 63
Line: Marquette -11, o/u: 151.5
(20) Providence at St. John's Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: FOX
Prediction: St. John’s 75, Providence 72
Line: Providence -4.5, o/u: 153.5
(22) NC State at Boston College Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: NC State 71, Boston College 66
Line: NC State -6.5, o/u: 140.5
(9) Kansas at Oklahoma Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS
Prediction: Kansas 73, Oklahoma 65
Line: Kansas -3.5, o/u: 140.5
(3) Alabama at Auburn Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Auburn 78, Alabama 76
Line: Alabama -2.5, o/u: 151.5
(21) UConn at (23) Creighton Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: FOX
Prediction: Creighton 74, UConn 68
Line: Creighton -3.5, o/u: 142.5
(24) Rutgers at Illinois Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Illinois 70, Rutgers 64
Line: Illinois -4.5, o/u: 132.5
Duke at (8) Virginia Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Virginia 71, Duke 64
Line: Virginia -6, o/u: 125.5
UNLV at (25) San Diego State Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: FOX
Prediction: San Diego State 73, UNLV 62
Line: San Diego State -9.5, o/u: 139.5
Missouri at (6) Tennessee Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: Tennessee 64, Missouri 53
Line: Tennessee -12.5, o/u: 141.5
Oklahoma State at (11) Iowa State Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Iowa State 74, Oklahoma State 68
Line: Iowa State -5.5, o/u: 127
(15) Saint Mary's at Portland Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Saint Mary’s 75, Portland 62
Line: Saint Mary’s -11.5, o/u: 132.5
(18) Indiana at Michigan Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Michigan 69, Indiana 65
Line: Michigan -2.5, o/u: 144.5
(12) Kansas State at Texas Tech Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN+
Prediction: Kansas State 80, Texas Tech 73
Line: Kansas State -1.5, o/u: 144.5
Louisville at (19) Miami Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ACCN Network
Prediction: Miami 83, Louisville 57
Line: Miami -20.5, o/u: 147.5
(4) Arizona at Stanford Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Arizona 84, Stanford 73
Line: Arizona -9.5, o/u: 151.5
(7) UCLA at Oregon Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Oregon 75, UCLA 72
Line: UCLA -2.5, o/u: 134.5
BYU at (16) Gonzaga Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Gonzaga 91, BYU 78
Line: Gonzaga -11.5, o/u: 154.5
All Saturday College Basketball Predictions
Colgate at Bucknell Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Colgate 77, Bucknell 69
Line: Colgate -9.5, o/u: 143.5
Pitt at Florida State Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Pitt 71, Florida State 68
Line: Pitt -5.5, o/u: 144.5
Penn State at Maryland Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: BTN
Prediction: Maryland 74, Penn State 64
Line: maryland -7.5, o/u: 135.5
Kentucky at Georgia Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Kentucky 72, Georgia 63
Line: Kentucky -8, o/u: 141.5
St. Bonaventure at Duquesne Prediction
Game Time: 12:30 ET
How To Watch: USA
Prediction: Duquesne 73, St. Bonaventure 65
Line: Duquesne -7, o/u: 137
Boston University at Lafayette Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Lafayette 65, Boston University 60
Line: Lafayette -3.5, o/u: 122
Bryant at UMBC Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: UMBC 82, Bryant 78
Line: UMBC -1, o/u: 160
South Carolina at Ole Miss Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: Ole Miss 77, South Carolina 70
Line: Ole Miss -9.5, o/u: 133.5
George Washington at Saint Joseph's Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Saint Joseph’s 76, George Washington 70
Line: Saint Joseph’s -5.5, o/u: 153.5
Long Island University at Wagner Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
Prediction: Wagner 76, Long Island 59
Line: Wagner -14.5, o/u: 134
Bellarmine at Queens University Prediction
Game Time: 1:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Queens 81, Bellarmine 68
Line: Queens -4.5, o/u: 142.5
Army at Navy Prediction
Game Time: 1:30 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Navy 74, Army 68
Line: Navy -4.5, o/u: 140
Holy Cross at American University Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: American University 68, Holy Cross 58
Line: American -9.5, o/u: 132.5
Indiana State at Northern Iowa Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Indiana State 73, Northern Iowa 68
Line: Indiana State -3, o/u: 145.5
Southern Illinois at Drake Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Drake 69, Southern Illinois 63
Line: Drake -6.5, o/u: 129.5
UIC at Belmont Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Belmont 77, UIC 66
Line: Belmont -12, o/u: 144.5
Murray State at Bradley Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Bradley 79, Murray State 65
Line: Bradley -11.5, o/u: 138
Louisiana Tech at Florida Atlantic Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Florida Atlantic 80, Louisiana Tech 65
Line: Florida Atlantic -11, o/u: 139.5
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: Virginia Tech 75, Notre Dame 71
Line: Virginia Tech -4.5, o/u: 142.5
Clemson at North Carolina Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: North Carolina 81, Clemson 68
Line: North Carolina -7.5, o/u: 146.5
Albany at Binghamton Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Binghamton 81, Albana 67
Line: Binghamton -6.5, o/u: 138
Penn at Harvard Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Penn 74, Harvard 70
Line: Harvard -1, o/u: 138.5
Princeton at Dartmouth Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Princeton 75, Dartmouth 69
Line: Princeton -7.5, o/u: 140.5
Cornell at Brown Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Cornell 81, Brown 77
Line: Cornell -2, o/u: 156.5
Rhode Island at George Mason Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: George Mason 74, Rhode Island 61
Line: George Mason -5.5, o/u: 133.5
UMass at La Salle Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: La Salle 71, UMass 67
Line: La Salle -3, o/u: 147
UNC Asheville at Presbyterian Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UNC Asheville 66, Presbyterian 59
Line: UNC Asheville -4.5, o/u: 133.5
Campbell at Gardner-Webb Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Gardner-Webb 68, Campbell 62
Line: Gardner-Webb -7.5, o/u: 125
Western Carolina at Furman Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Furman 81, Western Carolina 65
Line: Furman -14.5, o/u: 150.5
Bowling Green at Ball State Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Ball State 77, Bowling Green 70
Line: Ball State -8.5, o/u: 148.5
St. Francis Brooklyn at Stonehill Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
Prediction: Stonehill 69, St. Francis 65
Line: Stonehill -6.5, o/u: 127.5
Marshall at Georgia State Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Marshall 87, Georgia State 76
Line: Marshall -8.5, o/u: 145
James Madison at Coastal Carolina Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: James Madison 76, Coastal Carolina 70
Line: James Madison -6.5, o/u: 148.5
Omaha at North Dakota Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: North Dakota 75, Omaha 63
Line: North Dakota State -9.5, o/u: 148
Denver at North Dakota State Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: North Dakota State 74, Denver 65
Line: North Dakota -5.5, o/u: 144.5
North Carolina A&T at Stony Brook Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
Prediction: North Carolina A&T 68, Stony Brook 64
Line: North Carolina A&T -1, o/u: 138.5
William & Mary at Elon Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
Prediction: Elon 65, William & Mary 58
Line: Elon -3, o/u: 139.5
Towson at Drexel Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
Prediction: Towson 67, Drexel 64
Line: Towson -2.5, o/u: 128.5
Hofstra at Monmouth Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
Prediction: Hofstra 71, Monmouth 58
Line: Hofstra -11.5, o/u: 136.5
Stetson at North Florida Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: North Florida 66, Stetson 64
Line: North Florida -1.5, o/u: 151.5
Fordham at Davidson Prediction
Game Time: 2:00 ET
How To Watch: USA Network
Prediction: Fordham 65, Davidson 63
Line: Davidson -4.5, o/u: 138.5
The Citadel at Samford Prediction
Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Samford 77, The Citadel 60
Line: Samford -15, o/u: 146
Arkansas State at Georgia Southern Prediction
Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Georgia Southern 58, Arkansas State 52
Line: Georgia Southern -7, o/u: 128.5
Oral Roberts at Western Illinois Prediction
Game Time: 3:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Oral Roberts 88, Western Illinois 77
Line: Oral Roberts -13, o/u: 156.5
Vanderbilt at Florida Prediction
Game Time: 3:30 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: Florida 76, Vanderbilt 62
Line: Florida -9, o/u: 139.5
Mercer at Chattanooga Prediction
Game Time: 3:30 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Mercer 69, Chattanooga 67
Line: Chattanooga -4.5, o/u: 136.5
Central Michigan at Miami University Prediction
Game Time: 3:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Miami University 67, Central Michigan 59
Line: Miami University -12.5, o/u: 135.5
ULM at Southern Miss Prediction
Game Time: 3:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Southern Miss 82, ULM 57
Line: Southern Miss -12.5, o/u: 135.5
Jackson State at Florida A&M Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Prediction: Florida A&M 67, Jackson State 65
Line: Jackson State -3.5, o/u: 129.5
Morgan State at North Carolina Central Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Prediction: North Carolina Central 75, Morgan State 68
Line: North Carolina Central -9.5, o/u: COMING
Alcorn State at Bethune-Cookman Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Prediction: Bethune Cookman 74, Alcorn State 71
Line: Alcon State -2.5, o/u: COMING
Alabama State at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Prediction: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 67, Alabama State 61
Line: Arkansas-Pine Bluff -5.5, o/u: 135.5
Howard at Delaware State Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Prediction: Howard 72, Delaware State 65
Line: Howard -6.5, o/u: 139.5
Coppin State at South Carolina State Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Prediction: Copping State 77, South Carolina State 74
Line: South Carolina State -2.5, o/u: 163
Maine at NJIT Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Maine 77, NJIT 73
Line: Maine -1.5, o/u: COMING
UTEP at UTSA Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: Stadium
Prediction: UTEP 61, UTSA 55
Line: UTEP -5, o/u: 136
Middle Tennessee at UAB Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: Stadium
Prediction: UAB 77, Middle Tennessee 68
Line: UAB -7.5, o/u: 148.5
Norfolk State at Maryland-Eastern Shore Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Prediction: Maryland-Eastern Shore 76, Norfolk State 73
Line: Norfolk State -2.5, o/u: COMING
Wisconsin at Nebraska Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: BTN
Prediction: Wisconsin 66, Nebraska 62
Line: Wisconsin -3, o/u: 127
Loyola Chicago at Richmond Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Richmond 66, Loyla Chicago 58
Line: Richmond -8, o/u: 135.5
Western Michigan at Northern Illinois Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Northern Illinois 81, Western Michigan 73
Line: Northern Illinois -4, o/u: 146
Merrimack at St. Francis (PA) Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Prediction: St. Francis 68, Merrimack 66
Line: St. Francis -1, o/u: 132
Charleston at Hampton Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Prediction: Charleston 83, Hampton 65
Line: Charleston -17.5, o/u: 153
Cal Poly at Cal State Northridge Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Cal Poly 64, Cal State Northridge 62
Line: Cal State Northridge -1, o/u: 123
Portland State at Northern Arizona Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Northern Arizona 75, Portal State 72
Line: Northern Arizona -2.5, o/u: 151
Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville Prediction
Game Time: 4:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Florida Gulf Coast 67, Jacksonville 65
Line: Jacksonville -1.5, o/u:
Lamar at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Prediction
Game Time: 4:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 85, Lamar 66
Line: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi -16.5, o/u: 146
Nicholls at SE Louisiana Prediction
Game Time: 4:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Nicholls 76 SE Louisiana 73
Line: SE Louisiana -1.5, o/u: 152
Texas A&M-Commerce at Northwestern State Prediction
Game Time: 4:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Northwestern State 84, Texas A&M-Commerce 75
Line: Northwestern State -9.5, o/u: 142
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee State Prediction
Game Time: 4:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Tennessee State 84, Tennessee Tech 77
Line: Tennessee State -2.5, o/u: 146.5
Eastern Illinois at SIU Edwardsville Prediction
Game Time: 4:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: SIU Edwardsville 83, Eastern Illinois 71
Line: SIU Edwardsville -13, o/u: 138
Little Rock at UT Martin Prediction
Game Time: 4:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UT Martin 82, Little Rock 74
Line: UT Martin -5.5, o/u: 160.5
Austin Peay at Central Arkansas Prediction
Game Time: 4:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Central Arkansas 82, Austin Peay 79
Line: Central Arkansas -1.5, o/u: 148.5
Georgia Tech at Wake Forest Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ACC Network
Prediction: Wake Forest 81, Georgia Tech 65
Line: Wake Forest -14, o/u: 147.5
McNeese at New Orleans Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: New Orleans 67, McNeese 65
Line: McNeese State -2.5, o/u: 145
Houston Christian at Incarnate Word Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Incarnate Word 79, Houston Christian 73
Line: Incarnate Word -3.5, o/u: 150.5
South Carolina Upstate at Winthrop Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Winthrop 77, South Carolina State 68
Line: Winthrop -4.5, o/u: 141.5
Central Connecticut at Fairleigh Dickinson Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Fairleigh Dickinson 76, Central Connecticut 66
Line: Fairleigh Dickinson -5.5, o/u: 147
Louisiana at Troy Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Louisiana 79, Troy 75
Line: Louisiana -2, o/u: 144.5
Old Dominion at Texas State Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Texas State 66, Old Dominion 64
Line: Texas State -1, o/u: 126.5
Morehead State at Southeast Missouri State Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: SE Missouri State 88, Morehead State 80
Line: Southeast Missouri State -4, o/u: 143.5
Jacksonville State at Kennesaw State Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Kennesaw State 85, Jacksonville State 73
Line: Kennesaw State -9, o/u: 135
Texas Southern at Grambling Prediction
Game Time: 5:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Grambling 76, Texas Southern 68
Line: Grambling -6.5, o/u: 133.5
Radford at Charleston Southern Prediction
Game Time: 5:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Radford 66, Charleston Southern 59
Line: Radford -3.5, o/u: 138.5
USC at Oregon State Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: Pac-12 Network
Prediction: USC 65, Oregon State 58
Line: USC -8, o/u: 130.5
Charlotte at North Texas Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: North Texas 68, Charlotte 63
Line: North Texas -6.5, o/u: 111.5
Mississippi State at Arkansas Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Arkansas 68, Mississippi State 63
Line: Arkansas -6.5, o/u: 129.5
Appalachian State at South Alabama Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Appalachian State 65, South Alabama 64
Line: South Alabama -3.5, o/u: 129.5
Prairie View A&M at Southern Prediction
Game Time: 6:30 ET
Prediction: Southern 78, Prairie View A&M 62
Line: Southern -5.5, o/u: 137
Eastern Washington at Idaho Prediction
Game Time: 6:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Eastern Washington 82, Idaho 73
Line: Eastern Washington -5.5, o/u: 152.5
Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: Alabama A&M 68, Mississippi Valley State 63
Line: Alabama A&M -1.5, o/u: 137.5
Tulsa at UCF Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UCF 83, Tulsa 66
Line: UCF -15, o/u: 140
USF at Cincinnati Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Cincinnati 82, USF 68
Line: Cincinnati -9.5, o/u: 147
Loyola Maryland at Lehigh Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Lehigh 72, Loyola Maryland 64
Line: Lehigh -7.5, o/u: 135
Illinois State at Valparaiso Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Valparaiso 74, Illinois State 68
Line: Valparaiso -3.5, o/u: 135.5
UMass Lowell at Vermont Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Vermont 76, UMass Lowell 65
Line: Vermont -5.5, o/u: COMING
Columbia at Yale Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Yale 82, Columbia 65
Line: Yale -19.5, o/u: 139.5
Rice at FIU Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: FIU 78, Rice 74
Line: FIU -3.5, o/u: 151
Sam Houston at Abilene Christian Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Abilene Christian 77, Sam Houston 75
Line: Sam Houston -2, o/u: 137.5
Longwood at High Point Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: High Point 71, Longwood 63
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: Santa Clara 74, Loyola Marymount 68
Line: Santa Clara -4.5, o/u: 149
South Dakota at South Dakota State Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: South Dakota State 77, South Dakota 65
Line: South Dakota State -10.5, o/u: 143.5
Detroit at Green Bay Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Detroit 78, Green Bay 55
Line: Detroit -13, o/u: 142.5
Oakland at Milwaukee Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Milwaukee 83, Oakland 77
Line: Milwaukee -3.5, o/u: 152.5
Northeastern at UNC Wilmington Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: UNC Wilmington 75, Northeastern 64
Line: UNC Wilmington -9, o/u: 131.5
Eastern Kentucky at Liberty Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Liberty 75, Eastern Kentucky 64
Line: Liberty -13.5, o/u: COMING
Stephen F. Austin at UT Rio Grande Valley Prediction
Game Time: 7:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Stephen F Austin 74, UT Rio Grande Valley 67
Line: Stephen F Austin -6.5, o/u: 151.5
Toledo at Eastern Michigan Prediction
Game Time: 7:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Toledo 88 Eastern Michigan 68
Line: Toledo -10.5, o/u: 164.5
Arizona State at Cal Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: Pac-12 Network
Prediction: Arizona State 68, Cal 55
Line: Arizona State -9.5, o/u: 129.5
Seton Hall at Villanova Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Seton Hall 69, Villanova 66
Line: Villanova -3.5, o/u: 130.5
Wyoming at Boise State Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Network
Prediction: Boise State 81, Wyoming 66
Line: Boise State -14.5, o/u: 133.5
Southern Utah at Utah Valley Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Southern Utah 77, Utah Valley 73
Line: Utah Valley -6, o/u: 151.5
Kansas City at St. Thomas Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: St. Thomas 75, Kansas City 67
Line: St. Thomas -4.5, o/u: 135.5
Sacramento State at Northern Colorado Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Northern Colorado 66, Sacramento State 61
Line: Northern Colorado -3.5, o/u: 141
Montana State at Idaho State Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Montana State 74, Idaho State 65
Line: Montana State -6, o/u: 134
Lipscomb at North Alabama Prediction
Game Time: 8:15 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: North Alabama 82, Lipscomb 78
Line: Lipscomb -2.5, o/u: COMING
Texas A&M at LSU Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: SEC Network
Prediction: Texas A&M 77, LSU 68
Line: Texas A&M -6.5, o/u: 138.5
Lindenwood at Southern Indiana Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Southern Indiana 72, Lindenwood 59
Line: Southern Indiana -9, o/u: 142.5
Tarleton at Utah Tech Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Utah Tech 68, Tarleton 64
Line: Utah Tech -2.5, o/u: 141.5
Montana at Weber State Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Weber State 71, Montana 67
Line: Weber State -1.5, o/u: 128.5
Colorado at Utah Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Utah 66, Colorado 62
Line: Utah -3.5, o/u: 135.5
Utah State at San Jose State Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Network
Prediction: San Jose State 78, Utah State 74
Line: Utah State -4.5, o/u: 141.5
Grand Canyon at Seattle Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Seattle 73, Grand Canyon 68
Line: Seattle -1.5, o/u: 140.5
Pepperdine at San Francisco Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
Prediction: San Francisco 85, Pepperdine 71
Line: San Franciso -9.5, o/u: 156.5
San Diego at Pacific Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
Prediction: Pacific 85, San Diego 81
Line: Pacific -3.5, o/u: 160.5
Long Beach State at Cal State Bakersfield Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Long Beach State 70, Cal State Bakersfield 62
Line: Long Beach State -6, o/u: 140.5
UC Davis at UC Santa Barbara Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UC Santa Barbara 75, UC Davis 67
Line: UC Santa Barbara -6.5, o/u: 139
Washington at Washington State Prediction
Game Time: 10:30 ET
How To Watch: Pac-12 Network
Prediction: Washington State 72, Washington 65
Line: Washington State -6.5, o/u: 135.5
UC Riverside at UC Irvine Prediction
Game Time: 10:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: UC Irvine 74, UC Riverside 72
Line: UC Irvine -7.5, o/u: 141.5
Cal State Fullerton at Hawaii Prediction
Game Time: 12:00 qm ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Hawaii 71, Cal State Fullerton 65
Line: Hawaii -4.5, o/u: 125.5
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s