College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Monday, February 6

Predictions for every college basketball game along with the odds, how to watch, and game times. Monday, February 6
The games involving the top 25 teams – and some of the bigger matchups – get the full preview treatment. For the rest, check out the predictions for every Monday college basketball game below.
Top 25 & Key Game Previews
Duke at Miami | Texas at Kansas
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 42-10, ATS 30-22, O/U 33-19
Overall: Straight Up 127-52, ATS 100-79, O/U 92-87
Tarleton at UT Arlington Prediction
Game Time: 5:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UT Arlington 68, Tarleton 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
UMass Lowell at Hartford Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UMass Lowell 65, Hartford 58
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Lafayette at Holy Cross Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Lafayette 73, Holy Cross 68
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Grambling at Alabama A&M Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
Prediction: Grambling 70, Alabama A&M 67
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Mississippi Valley State at Alcorn State Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
Prediction: Alcorn State 84, Mississippi Valley State 70
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Green Bay at Milwaukee Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Milwaukee 83, Green Bay 57
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Idaho State at Northern Arizona Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Northern Arizona 77, Idaho State 73
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Florida A&M at Prairie View A&M Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
Prediction: Prairie View A&M 61, Florida A&M 57
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Jackson State Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
Prediction: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 78, Jackson State 71
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Southern at Alabama State Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
Prediction: Southern 72, Alabama State 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Bethune-Cookman at Texas Southern Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU/ESPN+
Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 73, Texas Southern 68
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
Weber State at Northern Colorado Prediction
Game Time: 11:00 pm ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Weber State 75, Northern Colorado 71
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
