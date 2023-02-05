College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Monday, February 6

Predictions for every college basketball game along with the odds, how to watch, and game times. Monday, February 6

The games involving the top 25 teams – and some of the bigger matchups – get the full preview treatment. For the rest, check out the predictions for every Monday college basketball game below.

Top 25 & Key Game Previews

Duke at Miami | Texas at Kansas

How have the college basketball picks been so far?

Top 25: Straight Up 42-10, ATS 30-22, O/U 33-19

Overall: Straight Up 127-52, ATS 100-79, O/U 92-87