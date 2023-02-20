College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Monday, February 20

Predictions for every college basketball game along with the odds, how to watch, and game times. Sunday, February 19
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 105-25, ATS 77-53, O/U 76-54
Overall: Straight Up 593-259, ATS 494-352-6, O/U 473-375-4
UC San Diego at UC Davis Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UC Davis 75, UC San Diego 65
Line: UC Davis -8.5, o/u: 142
Oklahoma State at West Virginia Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: West Virginia 74, Oklahoma State 70
Line: West Virginia -5, o/u: 143.5
Louisville at Duke Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Duke 80, Louisville 62
Line: Duke -18.5, o/u: 137.5
Howard at Morgan State Prediction
Game Time: 7:30 ET
Prediction: Howard 75, Morgan State 71
Line: Howard -3.5, o/u: 145.5
North Carolina Central at Maryland-Eastern Shore Prediction
Game Time: 7:30 ET
Prediction: Maryland-Eastern Shore 73, North Carolina Central 68
Line: Maryland-Eastern Shore -1, o/u: 135.5
Coppin State at Norfolk State Prediction
Game Time: 7:30 ET
Prediction: Norfolk State 91, Coppin State 74
Line: Norfolk State -14, o/u: 155.5
Texas A&M-Commerce at Nicholls Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Nicholls 81, Texas A&M-Commerce 65
Line: Nicholls -7.5, o/u: 145.5
Hawaii at Cal State Bakersfield Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Hawaii 68, Cal State Bakersfield 64
Line: Hawaii -6.5, o/u: 123
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
Prediction: Texas Southern 71, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 65
Line: Texas Southern -5.5, o/u: 140.5
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama State Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
Prediction: Alabama State 65, Bethune-Cookman 60
Line: Alabama State -4, o/u: 140
Minnesota at Illinois Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: BTN
Prediction: Illinois 73, Minnesota 58
Line: Illinois -14.5, o/u: 135.5
Florida A&M at Alabama A&M Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Alabama A&M 68, Florida A&M 57
Line: Alabama A&M -9, o/u: 128.5
Mississippi Valley State at Prairie View A&M Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
Prediction: Prairie View A&M 75, Mississippi Valley State 63
Line: Prairie View A&M -12, o/u: 131
Cal State Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UC Santa Barbara 68, Cal State Fullerton 62
Line: UC Santa Barbara -5.5, o/u: 129.5
UC Riverside at Cal State Northridge Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UC Riverside 71, Cal State Northridge 65
Line: UC Riverside -6.5, o/u: 133.5
UC Irvine at Cal Poly Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: UC Irvine 72, Cal Poly 60
Line: UC Irvine -10, o/u: 130.5
