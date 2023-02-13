College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Monday, February 13

Predictions for every college basketball game along with the odds, how to watch, and game times. Monday, February 13
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 72-19, ATS 53-38, O/U 52-39
Overall: Straight Up 357-157, ATS 294-216-4, O/U 268-235-1
Top 25 Game Predictions, Monday, February 13
(19) Miami at North Carolina Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: North Carolina 77, Miami 72
Line: North Carolina -4.5, o/u: 153.5
(5) Texas at Texas Tech Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Texas 73, Texas Tech 68
Line: Texas -3.5, o/u: 145.5
West Virginia at (14) Baylor Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Baylor 81, West Virginia 72
Line: Baylor -6.5, o/u: 148.5
Game Predictions Outside of the Top 25, Monday, February 13
Alabama A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Prediction
Game Time: 6:30 ET
Prediction: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 71, Alabama A&M 67
Line: Arkansas-Pine Bluff -3.5, o/u: 137.5
American University at Bucknell Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Bucknell 69, American University 66
Line: American University -2.5, o/u: 133.5
North Carolina A&T at Monmouth Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: North Carolina A&T 68, Monmouth 65
Line: North Carolina A&T -1, o/u: 140.5
Towson at William & Mary Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: William & Mary 77, Towson 74
Line: Towson -10, o/u: 138
Drexel at Hofstra Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: Hofstra 76, Drexel 60
Line: Hofstra -10.5, o/u: 135
Northeastern at Charleston Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: Charleston 81, Northeastern 60
Line: Charleston -16.5, o/u: 146.5
South Carolina State at Morgan State Prediction
Game Time: 7:30 ET
Prediction: Morgan State 85, South Carolina State 72
Line: Morgan State -1.5, o/u: 153
Maryland-Eastern Shore at Howard Prediction
Game Time: 7:30 ET
Prediction: Howard 82, Maryland-Eastern Shore 72
Line: Howard -6, o/u: 143
Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman Prediction
Game Time: 7:30 ET
How To Watch: COMING
Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 74, Jackson State 71
Line: Bethune-Cookman -1.5, o/u: 145
Alcorn State at Florida A&M Prediction
Game Time: 7:30 ET
Prediction: Alcorn State 62, Florida A&M 54
Line: Alcorn State -9, o/u: 129.5
Coppin State at North Carolina Central Prediction
Game Time: 7:30 ET
Prediction: North Carolina Central 72, Coppin State 55
Line: North Carolina Central -11.5, o/u: 152
Delaware State at Norfolk State Prediction
Game Time: 7:30 ET
Prediction: Norfolk State 82, Delaware State 65
Line: Norfolk State -15, o/u: 141
Hartford at South Alabama Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: South Alabama 76, Hartford 55
Line: South Alabama -20, o/u: 135
Prairie View A&M at Grambling Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
Prediction: Grambling 74, Prairie View A&M 59
Line: Grambling -6.5, o/u: 126
Alabama State at Mississippi Valley State Prediction
Game Time: 8:30 ET
Prediction: Alabama State 69, Mississippi Valley State 66
Line: Alabama State -1.5, o/u: 135.5
Texas Southern at Southern Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
Prediction: Southern 75, Texas Southern 66
Line: Southern -6, o/u: 142