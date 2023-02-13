College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Monday, February 13

David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

College Basketball

By February 13, 2023 12:47 am

Predictions for every college basketball game along with the odds, how to watch, and game times. Monday, February 13

How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 72-19, ATS 53-38, O/U 52-39
Overall: Straight Up 357-157, ATS 294-216-4, O/U 268-235-1

Top 25 Game Predictions, Monday, February 13

(19) Miami at North Carolina Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: North Carolina 77, Miami 72
Line: North Carolina -4.5, o/u: 153.5

(5) Texas at Texas Tech Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN
Prediction: Texas 73, Texas Tech 68
Line: Texas -3.5, o/u: 145.5

West Virginia at (14) Baylor Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Baylor 81, West Virginia 72
Line: Baylor -6.5, o/u: 148.5

Game Predictions Outside of the Top 25, Monday, February 13

Alabama A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Prediction

Game Time: 6:30 ET
Prediction: Arkansas-Pine Bluff 71, Alabama A&M 67
Line: Arkansas-Pine Bluff -3.5, o/u: 137.5

American University at Bucknell Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Bucknell 69, American University 66
Line: American University -2.5, o/u: 133.5

North Carolina A&T at Monmouth Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: North Carolina A&T 68, Monmouth 65
Line: North Carolina A&T -1, o/u: 140.5

Towson at William & Mary Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: William & Mary 77, Towson 74
Line: Towson -10, o/u: 138

Drexel at Hofstra Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: Hofstra 76, Drexel 60
Line: Hofstra -10.5, o/u: 135

Northeastern at Charleston Prediction

Game Time: 7:00 ET
Prediction: Charleston 81, Northeastern 60
Line: Charleston -16.5, o/u: 146.5

South Carolina State at Morgan State Prediction

Game Time: 7:30 ET
Prediction: Morgan State 85, South Carolina State 72
Line: Morgan State -1.5, o/u: 153

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Howard Prediction

Game Time: 7:30 ET
Prediction: Howard 82, Maryland-Eastern Shore 72
Line: Howard -6, o/u: 143

Jackson State at Bethune-Cookman Prediction

Game Time: 7:30 ET
How To Watch: COMING
Prediction: Bethune-Cookman 74, Jackson State 71
Line: Bethune-Cookman -1.5, o/u: 145

Alcorn State at Florida A&M Prediction

Game Time: 7:30 ET
Prediction: Alcorn State 62, Florida A&M 54
Line: Alcorn State -9, o/u: 129.5

Coppin State at North Carolina Central Prediction

Game Time: 7:30 ET
Prediction: North Carolina Central 72, Coppin State 55
Line: North Carolina Central -11.5, o/u: 152

Delaware State at Norfolk State Prediction

Game Time: 7:30 ET
Prediction: Norfolk State 82, Delaware State 65
Line: Norfolk State -15, o/u: 141

Hartford at South Alabama Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: South Alabama 76, Hartford 55
Line: South Alabama -20, o/u: 135

Prairie View A&M at Grambling Prediction

Game Time: 8:00 ET
Prediction: Grambling 74, Prairie View A&M 59
Line: Grambling -6.5, o/u: 126

Alabama State at Mississippi Valley State Prediction

Game Time: 8:30 ET
Prediction: Alabama State 69, Mississippi Valley State 66
Line: Alabama State -1.5, o/u: 135.5

Texas Southern at Southern Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET
Prediction: Southern 75, Texas Southern 66
Line: Southern -6, o/u: 142

Hampton at Elon Prediction

Game Time: 9:00 ET
Prediction: Elon 73, Hampton 65
Line: Elon -6.5, o/u: 142

