College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Friday, February 24

Predictions for every college basketball game along with the odds, how to watch, and game times. Friday, February 24
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 116-27, ATS 86-56-1, O/U 84-59
Overall: Straight Up 658-292, ATS 542-399-6, O/U 528-415-4
Xavier at Seton Hall Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Xavier 69, Seton Hall 65
Line: Seton Hall -1.5, o/u: 141.5
Siena at Rider Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Rider 77, Siena 72
Line: Rider -2.5, o/u: 134.5
Fairfield at Niagara Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Niagara 67, Fairfield 59
Line: Niagara -2, o/u: 124.5
Iona at Mount St. Mary's Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Iona 75, Mount St. Mary’s 65
Line: Iona -9.5, o/u: 139.5
Marist at Manhattan Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Manhattan 70, Marist 65
Line: Manhattan -4, o/u: 131
Saint Peter's at Canisius Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Saint Peter’s 68, Canisius 65
Line: Canisius -3.5, o/u: 132
Richmond at VCU Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: VCU 80, Richmond 65
Line: VCU -9, o/u: 134
Marshall at Old Dominion Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Marshall 82, Old Dominion 78
Line: Marshall -3, o/u: 149.5
Appalachian State at Georgia Southern Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Georgia Southern 75, Appalachian State 72
Line: Georgia State -2, o/u: 131.5
Eastern Kentucky at Jacksonville Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Eastern Kentucky 75, Jacksonville 68
Line: Jacksonville -1, o/u: 133.5
Bellarmine at North Florida Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: North Florida 71, Bellarmine 65
Line: North Florida -5, o/u: 139
Queens University at Liberty Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Liberty 80, Queens University 63
Line: Liberty -5, o/u: 147
Austin Peay at Florida Gulf Coast Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Florida Gulf Coast 78, Austin Peay 66
Line: Florida Gulf Coast -11.5, o/u: 134.5
Lipscomb at Stetson Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Stetson 77, Lipscomb 74
Line: Seton -1.5, o/u: 148.5
Jacksonville State at North Alabama Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: North Alabama 77, Jacksonville State 72
Line: North Alabama -1.5, o/u: 141
Arkansas State at ULM Prediction
Game Time: 7:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: ULM 75, Arkansas State 69
Line: ULM -4.5, o/u: 130.5
Coastal Carolina at Troy Prediction
Game Time: 7:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Troy 80, Coastal Carolina 68
Line: Troy -10, o/u: 142.5
Southern Miss at Texas State Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Southern Miss 74, Texas State 67
Line: Southern Miss -2.5, o/u: 134.5
Georgia State at James Madison Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: James Madison 79, Georgia State 65
Line: James Madison -15, o/u: 143
Kennesaw State at Central Arkansas Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Kennesaw State 80, Central Arkansas 71
Line: Kennesaw State -9.5, o/u: 157.5
Wyoming at Colorado State Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Colorado State 78, Wyoming 70
Line: Colorado State -7, o/u: 137.5
Seattle at Grand Canyon Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Grand Canyon 81, Seattle 73
Line: Grand Canyon -7, o/u: 140
South Alabama at Louisiana Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Louisiana 77, South Alabama 72
Line: Louisiana -4.5, o/u: 146
Air Force at UNLV Prediction
Game Time: 9:30 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: UNLV 74, Air Force 66
Line: UNLV -9, o/u: 137
Nevada at Fresno State Prediction
Game Time: 11:00 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Nevada 65, Fresno State 61
Line: Nevada -3, o/u: 129.5
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s