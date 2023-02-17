College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Friday, February 17

Predictions for every college basketball game along with the odds, how to watch, and game times. Friday, February 17
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 85-25, ATS 62-48, O/U 64-46
Overall: Straight Up 471-203, ATS 395-274-5, O/U 368-302-4
Rankings 1-68 | NCAA Tournament Bracket Projections
Dartmouth at Cornell Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Cornell 82, Dartmouth 70
Line: Cornell -10, o/u: 156.6
Eastern Michigan at Kent State Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: Kent State 83, Eastern Michigan 65
Line: Kent State -17.5, o/u: 146.5
Yale at Penn Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNews
Prediction: Yale 73, Penn 70
Line: Yale -2.5, o/u: 143.5
Harvard at Columbia Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Harvard 65, Columbia 58
Line: Harvard -9, o/u: 135
Brown at Princeton Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Princeton 84, Brown 76
Line: Princeton -6.5, o/u: 143
Canisius at Rider Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Rider 70, Canisius 62
Line: Rider -7.5, o/u: 140.5
Niagara at Mount St. Mary's Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Niagara 63, Mount St. Mary’s 61
Line: EVEN, o/u: 123
Fairfield at Marist Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Fairfield 62, Marist 55
Line: EVEN, o/u: 125
Manhattan at Iona Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Iona 78, Manhattan 62
Line: Iona -17.5, o/u: 139.5
Dayton at Loyola Chicago Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Dayton 74, Loyola Chicago 66
Line: Dayton -7, o/u: 131
Wright State at Cleveland State Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Wright State 80, Cleveland State 78
Line: Cleveland State -2, o/u: 147.5
Northern Kentucky at Purdue Fort Wayne Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 69, Northern Kentucky 65
Line: Northern Kentucky -1.5, o/u: 132.5
Detroit at Oakland Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Detroit 81, Oakland 77
Line: Oakland -1.5, o/u: 153.5
Quinnipiac at Siena Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Siena 71, Quinnipiac 65
Line: Siena -2, o/u: 140.5
Utah Tech at Southern Utah Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Southern Utah 80, Utah Tech 70
Line: Southern Utah -8.5, o/u: 157.5
Air Force at Wyoming Prediction
Game Time: 10:00 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Wyoming 63, Air Force 58
Line: Wyoming -4, o/u: 133.5
New Mexico at San Jose State Prediction
Game Time: 10:30 ET
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Prediction: San Jose State 68, New Mexico 66
Line: San Jose State -1, o/u: 144.5
Abilene Christian at Grand Canyon Prediction
Game Time: 11:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Grand Canyon 78, Abilene Christian 75
Line: Grand Canyon -6, o/u: 143
Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings
1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s