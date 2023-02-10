College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Friday, February 10

Predictions for every college basketball game along with the odds, how to watch, and game times. Friday, February 10
How have the college basketball picks been so far?
Top 25: Straight Up 58-13, ATS 42-29, O/U 42-29
Overall: Straight Up 246-108, ATS 204-148-2, O/U 183-160-1
Kent State at Buffalo Prediction
Game Time: 6:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Buffalo 77, Kent State 74
Line: Kent State -4.5, o/u: 150.5
Xavier at Butler Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Xavier 76, Butler 70
Line: Xavier -6.5, o/u: 145
Marist at Saint Peter's Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Saint Peter’s 62, Marist 56
Line: Saint Peter’s -3.5, o/u: 124
Fairfield at Rider Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Rider 67, Fairfield 62
Line: Rider -4.5, o/u: 132.5
Quinnipiac at Niagara Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN2
Prediction: Niagara 70, Quinnipiac 67
Line: Quinnipiac-1.5, o/u: 132.5
Siena at Mount St. Mary's Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Siena 72, Mount St. Mary’s 66
Line: Siena -4, o/u: 127
Iona at Canisius Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Iona 80, Canisius 62
Line: Iona -11.5, o/u: 146.5
VMI at East Tennessee State Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: East Tennessee State 64, VMI 51
Line: East Tennessee State -10.5, o/u: 138.5
Youngstown State at Purdue Fort Wayne Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Youngstown State 84, Purdue Fort Wayne 78
Line: Youngstown State -3, o/u: 151
Robert Morris at Cleveland State Prediction
Game Time: 7:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Cleveland 77, Robert Morris 70
Line: Cleveland State -6.5, o/u: 134.5
Akron at Ohio Prediction
Game Time: 7:30 ET
How To Watch: ESPN3
Prediction: Ohio 80, Akron 77
Line: Akron -1.5, o/u: 142
Saint Louis at Dayton Prediction
Game Time: 8:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPN+
Prediction: Dayton 81, Saint Louis 74
Line: Dayton -5.5, o/u: 136.5
New Mexico at Air Force Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: New Mexico 74, Air Force 65
Line: New Mexico -6, o/u: 143.5
Northern Kentucky at Wright State Prediction
Game Time: 9:00 ET
How To Watch: ESPNU
Prediction: Northern Kentucky 74, Wright State 71
Line: Wright State -2.5, o/u: 137.5
Fresno State at Nevada Prediction
Game Time: 11:00 pm ET
How To Watch: FS1
Prediction: Nevada 78, Fresno State 65
Line: Nevada -9, o/u: 131
