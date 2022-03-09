College Basketball Predictions: Conference Tournament Picks, Wednesday

Atlantic 10 Tournament: 1st Round

1:00 PM, ESPN+

Can St. Joe’s get the threes going?

It’s not all that bad defensively lately, but the offensive punch isn’t there if it’s not making anything from the outside. It’s been a struggle to get to 65 points, much less 70, and now it has to deal with a La Salle team on a three game winning streak – including a 49-48 victory over the Hawks.

The Explorers will win, but it’s not going to be anything amazing. Both teams will struggle from the field – again – and La Salle won’t be able to pull away with missed free throw after missed free throw.

Prediction: La Salle 57, St. Joseph’s 54

Line: St. Joseph’s -2.5, o/u: 135