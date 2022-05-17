Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
1
Grayson McCall, QB Jr.
The two-time Sun Belt Player of the Year is going into his third year as a starter, and he’s got this offense down. 6-3, 210, deadly accurate, and mobile, he ran for 859 yards and 11 touchdowns over the last two seasons and hit 71% of his throws for 5,361 yards and 53 touchdowns with just six picks.
2
Josaiah Stewart, DE Soph.
6-2, 245. 43 tackles, 13 sacks, 16 TFL, 3 forced fumbles
3
D'Jordan Strong, CB Sr.
5-11, 175. 55 career tackles, 2 TFL, 5 interceptions, 12 broken up passes
4
Willie Lampkin, OG Jr.
6-1, 285. He’s not a huge blocker, but he’s quick and can move. Earned Second Team All-Sun Belt honor for the last two seasons at left guard.
5
Braydon Bennett, RB Soph.
6-2, 190. 636 yards last year (8.6 yards per carry), 7 TD, 24 catches for 295 yards and two scores
6
Jerrod Clark, DT Sr.
6-4, 345. 33 tacles, 1.5 sacks, 3.5 TFL
7
Antwine Loper, OT Sr.
6-3, 285. Super senior with good size and three years of experience at tackle.
8
Reese White, RB Sr.
5-10, 195. 196 career carries, 1,160 yards (5.9 ypc), 16 TDs, 11 catches for 211 yards and 2 TD in three years
9
Lance Boykin, CB Sr.
6-3, 210. Former Old Dominion transfer who made 24 tackles, with 3 INT, 4 broken up passes, 1 sack last year
10
Bryce Carpenter, QB Sr.
6-1, 210. 171-266 (64%) for 1,874 career yards, 17 TD, 5 INT, and 812 rushing yards, 4 TD in his four years
