Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

By May 17, 2022 4:22 pm

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

1
Grayson McCall, QB Jr.

The two-time Sun Belt Player of the Year is going into his third year as a starter, and he’s got this offense down. 6-3, 210, deadly accurate, and mobile, he ran for 859 yards and 11 touchdowns over the last two seasons and hit 71% of his throws for 5,361 yards and 53 touchdowns with just six picks.

2
Josaiah Stewart, DE Soph.

6-2, 245. 43 tackles, 13 sacks, 16 TFL, 3 forced fumbles

3
D'Jordan Strong, CB Sr.

5-11, 175. 55 career tackles, 2 TFL, 5 interceptions, 12 broken up passes

4
Willie Lampkin, OG Jr.

6-1, 285. He’s not a huge blocker, but he’s quick and can move. Earned Second Team All-Sun Belt honor for the last two seasons at left guard.

5
Braydon Bennett, RB Soph.

6-2, 190. 636 yards last year (8.6 yards per carry), 7 TD, 24 catches for 295 yards and two scores

6
Jerrod Clark, DT Sr.

6-4, 345. 33 tacles, 1.5 sacks, 3.5 TFL

7
Antwine Loper, OT Sr.

6-3, 285. Super senior with good size and three years of experience at tackle.

8
Reese White, RB Sr.

5-10, 195. 196 career carries, 1,160 yards (5.9 ypc), 16 TDs, 11 catches for 211 yards and 2 TD in three years

9
Lance Boykin, CB Sr.

6-3, 210. Former Old Dominion transfer who made 24 tackles, with 3 INT, 4 broken up passes, 1 sack last year

10
Bryce Carpenter, QB Sr.

6-1, 210. 171-266 (64%) for 1,874 career yards, 17 TD, 5 INT, and 812 rushing yards, 4 TD in his four years

