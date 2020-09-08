Coaches Top 25 Poll Projection, Rankings Prediction: What Might It Have Been After Week 1?

What would the 2020 USA Today Coaches Poll have probably looked like after the Week 1 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.

The next Coaches Poll isn’t going to come out until next week, September 13th, after the Week 2 games are played. What would it have looked like after this week?

This is the prediction and projection without the teams that aren’t playing – or aren’t expected to play – in the 2020 season. The 2020 preseason top 25 Coaches Poll ranking, total votes are also listed along with the 2019 record.

Again, this is a projection and not the real Coaches Poll.