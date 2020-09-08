Coaches Top 25 Poll Projection, Rankings Prediction: What Might It Have Been After Week 1?

What would the 2020 USA Today Coaches Poll have probably looked like after the Week 1 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.
The next Coaches Poll isn’t going to come out until next week, September 13th, after the Week 2 games are played. What would it have looked like after this week?
This is the prediction and projection without the teams that aren’t playing – or aren’t expected to play – in the 2020 season. The 2020 preseason top 25 Coaches Poll ranking, total votes are also listed along with the 2019 record.
Again, this is a projection and not the real Coaches Poll.
25
Virginia (9-5) (37) 13
24
Appalachian State (13-1) (35) 31
23
Miami (6-7) (34) 58
22
Louisville (8-5) (33) 62
21
BYU (7-6) (NR) 0
20
Baylor (11-3) (31) 66
19
Memphis (1-0 in 2020) (30) 71
TIGERS WIN! Memphis wins its seventh-straight home opener 😤👏#GoTigersGo | @autozone pic.twitter.com/AgSO222ZP7
— Memphis Football (@MemphisFB) September 6, 2020
18
Kentucky (8-5) (29) 73
17
Tennessee (8-5) (26) 111
16
Iowa State (7-6) (25) 135
15
Virginia Tech (8-5) (24) 143
14
Cincinnati (11-3) (22) 229
13
UCF (10-3) (21) 232
12
North Carolina (7-6) (19) 415
11
Oklahoma State (8-5) (16) 524
10
Texas (8-5) (14) 703
9
Texas A&M (8-5) (13) 807
8
Auburn (9-4) (11) 898
7
Notre Dame (11-2) (10) 1012
6
Florida (11-2) (8) 1176
5
Oklahoma (12-2) (6) 1315
4
LSU Tigers (5) 1330 (6 1st)
3
Georgia (12-1) (4) 1345
2
Alabama (11-2) (3) 1495 (4 1st)
1
Clemson (14-1) (1) 1589 (38 1st)
Clemson Photo Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports