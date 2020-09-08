Coaches Top 25 Poll Projection, Rankings Prediction: What Might It Have Been After Week 1?

Coaches Top 25 Poll Projection, Rankings Prediction: What Might It Have Been After Week 1?

Coaches Poll

Coaches Top 25 Poll Projection, Rankings Prediction: What Might It Have Been After Week 1?

By September 7, 2020 10:25 pm

By |

What would the 2020 USA Today Coaches Poll have probably looked like after the Week 1 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.

The next Coaches Poll isn’t going to come out until next week, September 13th, after the Week 2 games are played. What would it have looked like after this week?

This is the prediction and projection without the teams that aren’t playing – or aren’t expected to play – in the 2020 season. The 2020 preseason top 25 Coaches Poll ranking, total votes are also listed along with the 2019 record.

Again, this is a projection and not the real Coaches Poll.

25
Virginia (9-5) (37) 13

24
Appalachian State (13-1) (35) 31

23
Miami (6-7) (34) 58

22
Louisville (8-5) (33) 62

21
BYU (7-6) (NR) 0

20
Baylor (11-3) (31) 66

19
Memphis (1-0 in 2020) (30) 71

18
Kentucky (8-5) (29) 73

17
Tennessee (8-5) (26) 111

16
Iowa State (7-6) (25) 135

15
Virginia Tech (8-5) (24) 143

14
Cincinnati (11-3) (22) 229

13
UCF (10-3) (21) 232

12
North Carolina (7-6) (19) 415

11
Oklahoma State (8-5) (16) 524

10
Texas (8-5) (14) 703

9
Texas A&M (8-5) (13) 807

8
Auburn (9-4) (11) 898

7
Notre Dame (11-2) (10) 1012

6
Florida (11-2) (8) 1176

5
Oklahoma (12-2) (6) 1315

4
LSU Tigers (5) 1330 (6 1st)

3
Georgia (12-1) (4) 1345

2
Alabama (11-2) (3) 1495 (4 1st)

1
Clemson (14-1) (1) 1589 (38 1st)

Clemson Photo Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

, , , , , , , , , CFN, Coaches Poll, Features, News, Polls Rankings

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home