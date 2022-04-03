Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: After The National Championship

Coaches Poll

By April 3, 2022 12:41 pm

What will the latest 2022 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess for what the college basketball rankings will be after North Carolina and Kansas play for the national championship.

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports College Basketball Prediction: Post-NCAA Tournament Projection

Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 College Basketball Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before it’s released.

North Carolina vs Kansas National Championship Preview, Prediction

25
Saint Peter’s Peacocks

Final Record: 22-12
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked, No points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

24
Miami Hurricanes

Final Record: 26-11
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked, No points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

23
UConn Huskies

Final Record: 23-10
Previous Ranking: 21st, 195 points
Preseason Ranking: 23rd

22
Memphis Tigers

Final Record: 22-11
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked (35th overall), 5 points
Preseason Ranking: 16th

21
Murray State Racers

Final Record: 31-3
Previous Ranking: 20th, 230 points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

20
Iowa Hawkeyes

Final Record: 26-10
Previous Ranking: 19th, 258 points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked (39th overall)

19
Saint Mary's Gaels

Final Record: 26-8
Previous Ranking: T16th, 280 points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

18
Illinois Fighting Illini

Final Record: 23-10
Previous Ranking: T16th, 280 points
Preseason Ranking: 10th

17
Wisconsin Badgers

Final Record: 25-8
Previous Ranking: 14th, 376 points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

16
Tennessee Volunteers

Final Record: 27-8
Previous Ranking: 8th, 597 points
Preseason Ranking: 17th

15
Purdue Boilermakers

Final Record: 29-8
Previous Ranking: 9th, 588 points
Preseason Ranking: 7th

14
Arkansas Razorbacks

Final Record: 28-9
Previous Ranking: 18th, 272 points
Preseason Ranking: 15th

13
Texas Tech Red Raiders

Final Record: 27-10
Previous Ranking: 11th, 429 points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked (27th overall)

12
Kentucky Wildcats

Final Record: 26-8
Previous Ranking: 6th, 612 points
Preseason Ranking: 11th

11
Providence Friars

Final Record: 27-6
Previous Ranking: 13th, 385 points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

10
Auburn Tigers

Final Record: 28-6
Previous Ranking: 7th, 607 points
Preseason Ranking: 22nd

9
UCLA Bruins

Final Record: 27-8
Previous Ranking: 12th, 425 points
Preseason Ranking: 2nd

8
Houston Cougars

Final Record: 32-6
Previous Ranking: 15th, 286 points
Preseason Ranking: 14th

7
Baylor Bears

Final Record: 27-7
Previous Ranking: 4th, 649 points
Preseason Ranking: 8th

6
Villanova Wildcats

Final Record: 30-8
Previous Ranking: 5th, 628 points
Preseason Ranking: 4th

5
Arizona Wildcats

Final Record: 33-4
Previous Ranking: 2nd, 765 points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked (T33rd overall)

4
Gonzaga Bulldogs

Final Record: 28-4
Previous Ranking: 1st, 799 points
Preseason Ranking: 1st

3
Duke Blue Devils

Final Record: 32-7
Previous Ranking: 10th, 552 points
Preseason Ranking: 9th

Hoops & Helmets: Ranking the combination of football and basketball schools 1-130

2
Kansas Jayhawks

(Or No. 1 with a win over North Carolina in the national championship)

Final Record: 33-6
Previous Ranking: 3rd, 612 points
Preseason Ranking: 3rd

Kansas vs. North Carolina National Championship Prediction

1
North Carolina

(Or No. 2 with a loss to Kansas in the national championship)

Final Record: 29-9
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked (28th overall), 22 points
Preseason Ranking: 20th

