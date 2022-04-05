Coaches Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings: 2022 Season Final

Where do all the top teams rank in the final 2022 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports College Basketball Rankings: 2022 Season Final
Others Receiving Votes
Texas 104; UConn 59; USC 45; Michigan State 35; Virginia Tech 24; Ohio State 23; Creighton 22; Notre Dame 20; TCU 19; Memphis 15; Xavier 9; Boise State. 9; San Francisco 4; Colorado State. 4; Seton Hall 3; Rutgers 2; LSU 2; Texas A&M 1
25
Michigan Wolverines
Final Record: 19-15 (108 points)
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked, No Points
Preseason Ranking: 6th
24
Saint Peter’s Peacocks
Final Record: 22-12 (111 points)
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked, No Points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked
23
Iowa State Cyclones
Final Record: 22-13 (112 points)
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked, No Points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked
22
Murray State Racers
Final Record: 31-3 (115 points)
Previous Ranking: 20th, 230 points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked
21
Iowa Hawkeyes
Final Record: 26-10 (133 points)
Previous Ranking: 19th, 258 points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked (39th overall)
20
Saint Mary's Gaels
Final Record: 26-8 (149 points)
Previous Ranking: T16th, 280 points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked
19
Illinois Fighting Illini
Final Record: 23-10 (223 points)
Previous Ranking: T16th, 280 points
Preseason Ranking: 10th
18
Wisconsin Badgers
Final Record: 25-8 (228 points)
Previous Ranking: 14th, 376 points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked
17
Kentucky Wildcats
Final Record: 26-8 (264 points)
Previous Ranking: 6th, 612 points
Preseason Ranking: 11th
16
Miami Hurricanes
Final Record: 26-11 (264 points)
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked, No points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked
15
Tennessee Volunteers
Final Record: 27-8 (379 points)
Previous Ranking: 8th, 597 points
Preseason Ranking: 17th
14
Auburn Tigers
Final Record: 28-6 (386 points)
Previous Ranking: 7th, 607 points
Preseason Ranking: 22nd
13
Providence Friars
Final Record: 27-6 (400 points)
Previous Ranking: 13th, 385 points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked
12
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Final Record: 27-10 (440 points)
Previous Ranking: 11th, 429 points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked (27th overall)
11
UCLA Bruins
Final Record: 27-8 (453 points)
Previous Ranking: 12th, 425 points
Preseason Ranking: 2nd
10
Purdue Boilermakers
Final Record: 29-8 (463 points)
Previous Ranking: 9th, 588 points
Preseason Ranking: 7th
9
Baylor Bears
Final Record: 27-7 (499 points)
Previous Ranking: 4th, 649 points
Preseason Ranking: 8th
8
Arkansas Razorbacks
Final Record: 28-9 (518 points)
Previous Ranking: 18th, 272 points
Preseason Ranking: 15th
7
Houston Cougars
Final Record: 32-6 (540 points)
Previous Ranking: 15th, 286 points
Preseason Ranking: 14th
6
Arizona Wildcats
Final Record: 33-4 (619 points)
Previous Ranking: 2nd, 765 points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked (T33rd overall)
5
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Final Record: 28-4 (644 points)
Previous Ranking: 1st, 799 points
Preseason Ranking: 1st
4
Villanova Wildcats
Final Record: 30-8 (705 votes)
Previous Ranking: 5th, 628 points
Preseason Ranking: 4th
3
Duke Blue Devils
Final Record: 32-7 (706 points)
Previous Ranking: 10th, 552 points
Preseason Ranking: 9th
2
North Carolina Tar Heels
Final Record: 29-10 (741 votes)
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked (28th overall), 22 points
Preseason Ranking: 20th
1
Kansas Jayhawks
Final Record: 33-6 (800 points)
Previous Ranking: 3rd, 612 points
Preseason Ranking: 3rd
