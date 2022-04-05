Coaches Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings: 2022 Season Final

Coaches Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings: 2022 Season Final

Coaches Poll Top 25, College Basketball Rankings: 2022 Season Final

By April 5, 2022 12:43 pm

Where do all the top teams rank in the final 2022 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY college basketball poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports College Basketball Rankings: 2022 Season Final

Others Receiving Votes
Texas 104; UConn 59; USC 45; Michigan State 35; Virginia Tech 24; Ohio State 23; Creighton 22; Notre Dame 20; TCU 19; Memphis 15; Xavier 9; Boise State. 9; San Francisco 4; Colorado State. 4; Seton Hall 3; Rutgers 2; LSU 2; Texas A&M 1

25
Michigan Wolverines

Final Record: 19-15 (108 points)
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked, No Points
Preseason Ranking: 6th

24
Saint Peter’s Peacocks

Final Record: 22-12 (111 points)
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked, No Points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

23
Iowa State Cyclones

Final Record: 22-13 (112 points)
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked, No Points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

22
Murray State Racers

Final Record: 31-3 (115 points)
Previous Ranking: 20th, 230 points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

21
Iowa Hawkeyes

Final Record: 26-10 (133 points)
Previous Ranking: 19th, 258 points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked (39th overall)

20
Saint Mary's Gaels

Final Record: 26-8 (149 points)
Previous Ranking: T16th, 280 points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

19
Illinois Fighting Illini

Final Record: 23-10 (223 points)
Previous Ranking: T16th, 280 points
Preseason Ranking: 10th

18
Wisconsin Badgers

Final Record: 25-8 (228 points)
Previous Ranking: 14th, 376 points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

17
Kentucky Wildcats

Final Record: 26-8 (264 points)
Previous Ranking: 6th, 612 points
Preseason Ranking: 11th

16
Miami Hurricanes

Final Record: 26-11 (264 points)
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked, No points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

15
Tennessee Volunteers

Final Record: 27-8 (379 points)
Previous Ranking: 8th, 597 points
Preseason Ranking: 17th

14
Auburn Tigers

Final Record: 28-6 (386 points)
Previous Ranking: 7th, 607 points
Preseason Ranking: 22nd

13
Providence Friars

Final Record: 27-6 (400 points)
Previous Ranking: 13th, 385 points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked

12
Texas Tech Red Raiders

Final Record: 27-10 (440 points)
Previous Ranking: 11th, 429 points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked (27th overall)

11
UCLA Bruins

Final Record: 27-8 (453 points)
Previous Ranking: 12th, 425 points
Preseason Ranking: 2nd

10
Purdue Boilermakers

Final Record: 29-8 (463 points)
Previous Ranking: 9th, 588 points
Preseason Ranking: 7th

9
Baylor Bears

Final Record: 27-7 (499 points)
Previous Ranking: 4th, 649 points
Preseason Ranking: 8th

8
Arkansas Razorbacks

Final Record: 28-9 (518 points)
Previous Ranking: 18th, 272 points
Preseason Ranking: 15th

7
Houston Cougars

Final Record: 32-6 (540 points)
Previous Ranking: 15th, 286 points
Preseason Ranking: 14th

6
Arizona Wildcats

Final Record: 33-4 (619 points)
Previous Ranking: 2nd, 765 points
Preseason Ranking: Not Ranked (T33rd overall)

5
Gonzaga Bulldogs

Final Record: 28-4 (644 points)
Previous Ranking: 1st, 799 points
Preseason Ranking: 1st

4
Villanova Wildcats

Final Record: 30-8 (705 votes)
Previous Ranking: 5th, 628 points
Preseason Ranking: 4th

3
Duke Blue Devils

Final Record: 32-7 (706 points)
Previous Ranking: 10th, 552 points
Preseason Ranking: 9th

2
North Carolina Tar Heels

Final Record: 29-10 (741 votes)
Previous Ranking: Not Ranked (28th overall), 22 points
Preseason Ranking: 20th

1
Kansas Jayhawks

Final Record: 33-6 (800 points)
Previous Ranking: 3rd, 612 points
Preseason Ranking: 3rd

