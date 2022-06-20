Coaches Poll Preseason College Football Rankings: 2020 to 2021 Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the preseason top 25 USA TODAY Coaches college football polls in the 2020s?
Here are the USA TODAY Coaches Polls in the 2020s along with the combined preseason rankings.
All-Time Preseason Rankings
Take all the Coaches Poll preseason rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches Poll preseason No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
1 Clemson 49
2 Alabama 48
3 Ohio State 46
4 Georgia 43
5 Oklahoma 43
6 Notre Dame 35
7 LSU 34
8 Florida 33
9 Texas A&M 33
10 Oregon 31
11 Penn State 25
12 Wisconsin 25
13 North Carolina 24
14 USC 21
15 Cincinnati 20
16 Iowa State 19
17 Texas 19
18 Auburn 15
19 Oklahoma State 14
20 Iowa 11
21 Michigan 11
22 Miami 10
23 Indiana 9
24 Minnesota 8
25 Utah 6
Others Receiving Votes: UCF 5, Washington 5, Louisiana 3, Coastal Carolina 2, Virginia Tech 2, Ole Miss 1
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2021
1 Alabama
2 Clemson
3 Oklahoma
4 Ohio State
5 Georgia
6 Texas A&M
7 Notre Dame
8 Iowa State
9 North Carolina
10 Cincinnati
11 Florida
12 Oregon
13 LSU
14 USC
15 Wisconsin
16 Miami
17 Indiana
18 Iowa
19 Texas
20 Penn State
21 Washington
22 Oklahoma State
23 Louisiana
24 Coastal Carolina
25 Ole Miss
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2020
1 Clemson
2 Ohio State
3 Alabama
4 Georgia
5 LSU
6 Oklahoma
7 Penn State
8 Florida
9 Oregon
10 Notre Dame
11 Auburn
12 Wisconsin
13 Texas A&M
14 Texas
15 Michigan
16 Oklahoma State
17 USC
18 Minnesota
19 North Carolina
20 Utah
21 UCF
22 Cincinnati
23 Iowa
24 Virginia Tech
25 Iowa State
