Coaches Poll Preseason College Football Rankings: 2010 to 2019 Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the preseason top 25 USA TODAY Coaches college football polls in the 2010s?
Where were the top college football teams ranked in the preseason college football Coaches Polls?
Here are the USA TODAY Coaches Polls in the 2010s along with the combined preseason rankings.
USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings
Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s
1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time
USA TODAY Coaches Poll Final Top 25
2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019
All-Time Preseason Rankings
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2010-2019 Combined
Take all the Coaches Poll preseason rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches Poll preseason No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
1 Alabama 247
2 Ohio State 192
3 Florida State 155
4 LSU 152
5 Clemson 148
6 Georgia 147
7 Oregon 142
8 Oklahoma 136
9 Stanford 117
10 Wisconsin 110
11 Notre Dame 98
12 Michigan State 95
13 USC 94
14 Michigan 93
15 Auburn 90
16 TCU 79
17 Florida 74
18 Texas 72
19 South Carolina 67
T20 Penn State 62
T20 Washington 62
22 Oklahoma State 60
23 Texas A&M 58
24 Boise State 57
25 Nebraska 54
Others Receiving Votes: Virginia Tech 52, Baylor 43, Arkansas 41, Miami 39, UCLA 38, Iowa 34, Ole Miss 32, Louisville 29, West Virginia 28, Tennessee 19, Arizona State 18, Georgia Tech 18, Kansas State 17, North Carolina 17, Mississippi State 14, Utah 14, Houston 13, TCU 12, UCF 12, Pitt 11, Missouri 8, Northwestern 5, Oregon State 5, USF 5, Washington State 5, Arizona 4, Syracuse 4, Iowa State 2
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2019
1 Clemson
2 Alabama
3 Georgia
4 Oklahoma
5 Ohio State
6 LSU
7 Michigan
8 Florida
9 Notre Dame
10 Texas
11 Texas A&M
12 Washington
13 Oregon
14 Penn State
15 Utah
16 Auburn
17 UCF
17 Wisconsin
19 Iowa
20 Michigan State
21 Washington State
22 Syracuse
23 Stanford
24 Iowa State
25 Northwestern
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2018
1 Alabama
2 Clemson
3 Ohio State
4 Georgia
5 Oklahoma
6 Washington
7 Wisconsin
8 Miami
9 Penn State
10 Auburn
11 Notre Dame
12 Michigan State
13 Stanford
14 Michigan
15 USC
16 TCU
17 Virginia Tech
18 Mississippi State
19 Florida State
20 West Virginia
21 Texas
22 Boise State
23 UCF
24 LSU
25 Oklahoma State
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2017
1 Alabama
2 Ohio State
3 Florida State
4 USC
5 Clemson
6 Penn State
7 Washington
8 Oklahoma
9 Michigan
10 Wisconsin
11 Oklahoma State
12 LSU
13 Auburn
14 Stanford
15 Georgia
16 Florida
17 Louisville
18 Miami
19 Kansas State
20 West Virginia
21 South Florida
22 Virginia Tech
23 Texas
24 Tennessee
25 Utah
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2016
1 Alabama
2 Clemson
3 Oklahoma
4 Florida State
5 Ohio State
6 LSU
7 Stanford
8 Michigan
9 Notre Dame
10 Tennessee
11 Michigan State
12 Ole Miss
13 Houston
14 Texas Christian
15 Iowa
16 Georgia
17 USC
18 Washington
19 Oklahoma State
20 North Carolina
21 Baylor
22 Oregon
23 Louisville
24 UCLA
25 Florida
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2015
1 Ohio State
2 TCU
3 Alabama
4 Baylor
5 Oregon
6 Michigan State
7 Auburn
8 Florida State
9 Georgia
10 USC
11 Notre Dame
12 Clemson
13 LSU
14 UCLA
15 Ole Miss
16 Arizona State
17 Georgia Tech
18 Wisconsin
19 Oklahoma
20 Arkansas
21 Stanford
22 Arizona
23 Missouri
24 Boise State
25 Tennessee
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2014
1 Florida State
2 Alabama
3 Oklahoma
4 Oregon
5 Auburn
6 Ohio State
7 UCLA
8 Michigan State
9 South Carolina
10 Baylor
11 Stanford
12 Georgia
13 LSU
14 Wisconsin
15 USC
16 Clemson
17 Notre Dame
18 Arizona State
19 Ole Miss
20 Texas A&M
21 Kansas State
22 Nebraska
23 North Carolina
24 Texas
25 Washington
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2013
1 Alabama
2 Ohio State
3 Oregon
4 Stanford
5 Georgia
6 Texas A&M
7 South Carolina
8 Clemson
9 Louisville
10 Florida
11 Notre Dame
12 Florida State
13 LSU
14 Oklahoma State
15 Texas
16 Oklahoma
17 Michigan
18 Nebraska
19 Boise State
20 TCU
21 UCLA
22 Northwestern
23 Wisconsin
24 USC
25 Oregon State
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2012
1 LSU
2 Alabama
3 USC
4 Oklahoma
5 Oregon
6 Georgia
7 Florida State
8 Michigan
9 South Carolina
10 Arkansas
11 West Virginia
12 Wisconsin
13 Michigan State
14 Clemson
15 Texas
16 Nebraska
17 TCU
18 Stanford
19 Oklahoma State
20 Virginia Tech
21 Kansas State
22 Boise State
23 Florida
24 Notre Dame
25 Auburn
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2011
1 Oklahoma
2 Alabama
3 Oregon
4 LSU
5 Florida State
6 Stanford
7 Boise State
8 Oklahoma State
9 Texas A&M
10 Wisconsin
11 Nebraska
12 South Carolina
13 Virginia Tech
14 Arkansas
15 TCU
16 Ohio State
17 Michigan State
18 Notre Dame
19 Auburn
20 Mississippi State
21 Missouri
22 Georgia
23 Florida
24 Texas
25 Penn State
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 2010
1 Alabama
2 Ohio State
3 Florida
4 Texas
5 Boise State
6 Virginia Tech
7 TCU
8 Oklahoma
9 Nebraska
10 Iowa
11 Oregon
12 Wisconsin
13 Miami
14 Penn State
15 Pitt
16 LSU
17 Georgia Tech
18 North Carolina
19 Arkansas
20 Florida State
21 Georgia
22 Oregon State
23 Auburn
T24 Utah
T24 West Virginia
