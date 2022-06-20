Coaches Poll Preseason College Football Rankings: 1990 to 1999 Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the preseason top 25 USA TODAY Coaches college football polls in the 1990s?
Where were the top college football teams ranked in the preseason college football Coaches Polls?
Here are the USA TODAY Coaches Polls in the 1990s along with the combined preseason rankings.
USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings
Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s
1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time
USA TODAY Coaches Poll Final Top 25
1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995 | 1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999
USA TODAY Preseason Coaches Polls
1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s
All-Time Preseason Rankings
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1990-1999 Combined
Take all the Coaches Poll preseason rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches Poll preseason No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
1 Florida State 213
2 Nebraska 177
3 Michigan 170
4 Florida 168
5 Notre Dame 163
6 Miami 155
7 Penn State 150
8 Tennessee 144
9 Colorado 137
10 Ohio State 119
11 Washington 112
12 Texas A&M 109
13 Alabama 104
14 USC 94
15 Syracuse 72
16 Auburn 71
17 Texas 66
18 Clemson 65
19 UCLA 59
20 Oklahoma 56
21 North Carolina 55
22 BYU 43
T23 Arizona 39
T23 LSU 39
25 Georgia 33
Others Receiving Votes: Virginia 28, Wisconsin 27, Iowa 26, Stanford 25, Georgia Tech 23, Illinois 20, Virginia Tech 19, Arizona State 17, West Virginia 17, Houston 12, Arkansas 11, Michigan State 11, Colorado State 10, Northwestern 7, Pitt 6, Boston College 5, Southern Miss 5, Cal 4, NC State 4, Kansas 2, Baylor 1, Mississippi State 1
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1999
1 Florida State
2 Tennessee
3 Arizona
4 Penn State
5 Florida
6 Nebraska
7 Michigan
8 Texas A&M
9 Ohio State
10 Wisconsin
11 Georgia Tech
12 Miami
13 Georgia
14 Virginia Tech
15 UCLA
16 Texas
17 Colorado
18 Notre Dame
19 Kansas State
20 Alabama
21 USC
22 Arkansas
23 Purdue
24 Virginia
25 Arizona State
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1998
1 Ohio State
2 Florida State
3 Nebraska
4 Florida
5 Michigan
6 Kansas State
7 UCLA
8 LSU
9 Arizona State
10 Tennessee
11 North Carolina
12 West Virginia
13 Penn State
14 Syracuse
15 Texas A&M
16 Colorado State
17 Washington
18 Georgia
19 Virginia
20 Wisconsin
21 Southern Miss
22 Auburn
23 Michigan State
24 Notre Dame
25 Arizona
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1997
1 Florida
2 Penn State
3 Washington
4 Florida State
5 Tennessee
6 Nebraska
7 Colorado
8 North Carolina
9 Ohio State
10 Texas
11 LSU
12 Notre Dame
13 Michigan
14 Miami
15 Alabama
16 Syracuse
17 BYU
18 Stanford
19 Auburn
20 Iowa
21 Clemson
22 USC
23 Kansas State
24 Wisconsin
25 Virginia Tech
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1996
1 Nebraska
2 Tennessee
3 Florida State
4 Florida
5 Colorado
6 USC
7 Notre Dame
8 Penn State
9 Texas
10 Ohio State
11 Michigan
12 Texas A&M
13 Syracuse
14 Alabama
15 Virginia Tech
16 Miami
17 Auburn
18 Kansas State
19 Northwestern
20 LSU
21 Virginia
22 Washington
23 Clemson
24 Kansas
25 Iowa
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1995
1 Florida State
2 Nebraska
3 Texas A&M
4 Penn State
5 Florida
6 USC
7 Auburn
8 Notre Dame
9 Miami
10 Ohio State
11 Tennessee
12 Michigan
13 Colorado
14 Alabama
15 UCLA
16 Virginia
17 Oklahoma
18 Texas
19 Arizona
20 North Carolina
21 Washington
22 Wisconsin
23 Boston College
24 Illinois
25 NC State
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1994
1 Florida
2 Florida State
3 Nebraska
4 Notre Dame
5 Michigan
6 Miami
7 Colorado
8 Arizona
9 Penn State
10 Alabama
11 Wisconsin
12 Tennessee
13 Oklahoma
14 USC
15 UCLA
16 Ohio State
17 North Carolina
18 Texas
19 Virginia Tech
20 BYU
21 Clemson
22 Illinois
23 West Virginia
24 Georgia
25 Virginia
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1993
1 Florida State
2 Alabama
3 Michigan
4 Miami
5 Texas A&M
6 Notre Dame
7 Syracuse
8 Nebraska
9 Tennessee
10 Colorado
11 Washington
12 Florida
13 Georgia
14 Penn State
15 Stanford
16 Arizona
17 Ohio State
18 USC
19 North Carolina
20 Clemson
21 Oklahoma
22 BYU
23 NC State
24 Boston College
25 Mississippi State
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1992
1 Miami
2 Washington
3 Notre Dame
4 Florida State
5 Michigan
6 Florida
7 Texas A&M
8 Penn State
9 Alabama
10 Syracuse
11 Nebraska
12 Oklahoma
13 Clemson
14 Colorado
15 Iowa
16 Georgia
17 UCLA
18 Ohio State
19 Tennessee
20 Stanford
21 BYU
22 California
23 Georgia Tech
23 Texas
25 USC
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1991
1 Florida State
2 Miami
3 Michigan
4 Washington
5 Notre Dame
6 Georgia Tech
7 Florida
8 Penn State
9 Clemson
10 Colorado
11 Oklahoma
12 Texas
13 Tennessee
14 Houston
15 Nebraska
16 Auburn
17 USC
18 Iowa
19 BYU
20 Texas A&M
21 Ohio State
22 Michigan State
23 Alabama
24 UCLA
25 Baylor
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1990
1 Miami
2 Notre Dame
3 Florida State
4 Auburn
5 Colorado
6 USC
7 Michigan
8 Nebraska
9 Tennessee
10 Clemson
11 Texas A&M
12 Illinois
13 Ohio State
14 BYU
15 Arkansas
16 Washington
17 Alabama
18 Penn State
19 UCLA
20 Pitt
21 Virginia
22 Michigan State
23 Arizona
T24 Syracuse
T24 Texas
USA TODAY Coaches Poll, All-Time Rankings
Greatest Programs of All-Time | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s
1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s | AP Top Programs of All-Time
USA TODAY Coaches Poll Final Top 25
1990 | 1991 | 1992 | 1993 | 1994 | 1995 | 1996 | 1997 | 1998 | 1999