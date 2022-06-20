Coaches Poll Preseason College Football Rankings: 1980 to 1989 Top 25

Where did all the top teams rank in the preseason top 25 USA TODAY Coaches college football polls in the 1980s?
Where were the top college football teams ranked in the preseason college football Coaches Polls?
Here are the USA TODAY Coaches Polls in the 1980s along with the combined preseason rankings.
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1980-1989 Combined
Take all the Coaches Poll preseason rankings and use our CFN scoring system – the Coaches Poll preseason No. 1 gets 25 points, the No. 2 team 24, No. 3 23, and so on down to the bottom.
1 Nebraska 222
2 Oklahoma 200
T3 Michigan 168
T3 Penn State 168
5 Ohio State 152
6 Auburn 148
7 UCLA 148
8 Alabama 140
9 Notre Dame 136
10 Florida State 127
11 Miami 118
12 Washington 109
13 USC 103
14 Georgia 102
15 Texas 99
16 Pitt 94
17 Clemson 85
18 Arkansas 84
19 LSU 82
20 Iowa 69
21 Texas A&M 65
22 BYU 58
23 North Carolina 57
24 Arizona State 39
T25 Florida 34
T25 SMU 34
T25 Tennessee 34
Others Receiving Votes: Maryland 29, Houston 28, Baylor 20, Illinois 16, Purdue 16, South Carolina 16, West Virginia 13, Boston College 12, Colorado 12, Oklahoma State 12, Michigan State 11, Mississippi State 11, Syracuse 10, Missouri 8
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1989
1 Notre Dame
2 Nebraska
3 Auburn
4 USC
5 Miami
6 Florida State
7 Michigan
8 UCLA
9 LSU
10 Arkansas
11 Clemson
12 Penn State
13 West Virginia
14 Colorado
15 Alabama
16 Syracuse
17 Georgia
18 BYU
19 Iowa
20 Washington
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1988
1 Florida State
2 Oklahoma
3 Nebraska
4 Clemson
5 Miami
6 Texas A&M
7 Auburn
8 USC
9 UCLA
10 Michigan
11 Iowa
12 Notre Dame
13 LSU
14 Georgia
15 Michigan State
15 Penn State
17 Tennessee
18 South Carolina
19 Alabama
20 Texas
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1987
1 Oklahoma
2 Nebraska
3 Ohio State
4 UCLA
5 Auburn
6 Michigan
7 Penn State
8 Arizona State
9 Miami
10 Texas A&M
10 LSU
12 Arkansas
13 Clemson
14 Florida State
15 Washington
16 Notre Dame
17 Tennessee
18 Iowa
19 Alabama
20 Florida
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1986
1 Oklahoma
2 Michigan
3 Texas A&M
4 UCLA
5 Penn State
6 Alabama
7 Miami
8 Nebraska
9 Ohio State
10 Tennessee
11 Florida State
12 Baylor
13 Auburn
14 Arkansas
15 Georgia
16 BYU
16 Washington
18 Iowa
19 LSU
20 Maryland
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1985
1 Oklahoma
2 Auburn
3 Ohio State
4 Nebraska
5 USC
6 Washington
7 BYU
8 Iowa
9 Maryland
10 Illinois
11 LSU
12 Notre Dame
13 Florida State
14 Oklahoma State
15 UCLA
16 Arkansas
17 Penn State
18 South Carolina
19 Georgia
20 Boston College
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1984
1 Auburn
2 Nebraska
3 Texas
4 Miami
5 UCLA
6 Penn State
7 Pitt
8 Clemson
9 Ohio State
10 Michigan
11 Oklahoma
12 Alabama
13 Arizona State
14 Iowa
15 Notre Dame
16 SMU
17 Washington
18 Florida
19 Georgia
20 Boston College
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1983
1 Nebraska
2 Texas
3 Auburn
4 Penn State
5 Oklahoma
6 Ohio State
7 Florida State
8 Notre Dame
9 Michigan
10 North Carolina
10 LSU
12 UCLA
13 Georgia
14 Alabama
15 Pitt
16 Washington
17 SMU
18 Arizona State
19 Miami
T20 Maryland
T20 Iowa
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1982
1 Pitt
2 Washington
3 Nebraska
4 Alabama
5 Penn State
6 North Carolina
7 Georgia
8 Oklahoma
9 Clemson
10 Michigan
11 SMU
12 Arkansas
13 Texas
14 Ohio State
15 Miami
16 Florida
17 UCLA
18 Notre Dame
19 BYU
20 Texas A&M
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1981
1 Michigan
2 Oklahoma
3 Alabama
4 Notre Dame
5 USC
6 Nebraska
7 Penn State
8 Georgia
9 Pitt
10 Texas
11 Ohio State
12 UCLA
13 Florida State
14 North Carolina
15 Mississippi State
16 Florida
17 Washington
18 Houston
19 BYU
20 Baylor
Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Preseason College Football Rankings 1980
1 Ohio State
2 Alabama
3 Oklahoma
4 Pitt
5 USC
6 Houston
7 Nebraska
8 Arkansas
9 Texas
10 Purdue
11 Michigan
12 Notre Dame
13 Penn State
14 Stanford
15 Washington
16 Florida State
17 North Carolina
18 Missouri
19 BYU
20 Georgia
