Cincinnati Bearcats Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Cincinnati Bearcats Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
1
Jake Renfro, C Jr.
Call this a placeholder spot for the No. 1 with just about everyone on this Top 10 list – and a few who aren’t – potentially good enough to be here.
It’s also debatable whether or not Renfro is even the team’s best blocker with other all-stars on the line, but the 6-3, 310 veteran is the key quarterback up front. The First Team All-AAC performer has been the starting center over the last two seasons and he’s getting stronger – he’s a true junior.
2
Deshawn Pace, LB Jr.
6-2, 218. 95 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 4 INT, 2 broken up passes last season
3
Lorenz Metz, OG Sr.
6-9, 326. The massive First Team All-ACC blocker can work at tackle or guard and will move around where needed. The Germany native has the size and versatility to grow into even more of a pro prospect.
4
Dylan O’Quinn, OT Sr.
6-4. 305. Former guard who took over at right tackle last season and earned First Team All-AAC honors.
5
Ja’von Hicks, S Sr.
6-2, 205. 130 career tackles, 3.5 TFL, 7 INT, 7 broken up passes, 6 fumble recoveries in four years
6
Arquon Bush, CB Sr.
6-0, 190. 79 tackles, 1 sack, 5 TFL, 7 INT, 16 broken up passes
7
Josh Whyle, TE Jr.
6-6, 245. 56 career catches for 736 yards (12.1 ypc), 12 TD in three years
8
Ty Van Fossen, LB Sr.
6-2, 220. 111 career tackles, 3 sacks, 12 TFL, 3 broken up passes in four years
9
Corey Kiner, RB Soph.
5-10, 213. 79 carries, 324 yards (4.1 ypc), 2 TD, 2 catches for 10 yards last year for LSU
Welcome home, @CoreyKiner‼️
🔗: https://t.co/cqAV3hzuvX#Bearcats pic.twitter.com/lvWS6cWZB0
— Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) April 25, 2022
10
Tyler Scott, WR Jr.
5-11, 177. 30 catches, 520 yards (17.3 ypc), 5 TD last year
