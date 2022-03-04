Charleston Southern vs South Carolina Upstate College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Charleston Southern vs South Carolina Upstate How To Watch
Date: Friday, March 4
Game Time: 2:00 ET
Venue: Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, NC
How To Watch: ESPN+
Record: Charleston Southern (6-24), South Carolina Upstate (13-15)
Why Charleston Southern Will Win
The Buccaneers might not be winning, but they’re fun.
They shoot a whole lot of threes and make just enough to keep on pushing with quantity over quality. They lead the Big South in attempts from the outside and they’re second in makes.
So Charleston Southern misses too many shots – it can rebound, and USC Upstate struggles on the boards. The Buccaneers came up with 41 rebounds in the last meeting and 36 in the first one, but …
Why South Carolina Upstate Will Win
Yeah, Charleston Southern takes a ton of threes, but it can occasionally be painful.
It hit just four of its 25 attempts in the first meeting – a 70-57 Spartan win – and while it hit 11 in the second game, it took 39 shots to get there in another Buccaneer loss.
Charleston Southern might have been red hot over the last two games from the field – including in the stunning win over UNC Asheville to get here – but that’s an aberration. The team usually hits just 41% from the field, and …
Charleston Southern vs South Carolina Upstate: What Will Happen
South Carolina Upstate has won three of its last four games. Even though the defense has been hit hard from the outside, it still keeps winning.
It’s been generally strong at guarding the three, and it should be able to do just enough to make it a third straight win over the Buccaneers.
Charleston Southern vs South Carolina Upstate Prediction, Lines
South Carolina Upstate 77, Charleston Southern 66
