Ohio State vs Michigan Off, Canceled Games, UCF Accepts Boca Bowl Invite: College Football News Updates

Cincinnati vs. Tulsa will be the American Athletic Conference championship next week – most likely at Cincinnati – but the two were supposed to play in the regular season finale, too. That’s off due to a COVID outbreak at Tulsa.

Cincinnati’s game at Tulsa on Saturday, Dec. 12th, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

The #Bearcats will now face Tulsa in the @American_Conf Championship on Saturday, Dec. 19th. Host site will be determined by tonight’s @CFBPlayoff rankings.https://t.co/okQayRbj6B

— Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) December 8, 2020