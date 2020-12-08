Ohio State vs Michigan Off, Canceled Games, UCF Accepts Boca Bowl Invite: College Football News Updates

By December 8, 2020 1:00 pm

The latest college football news, notes, and happenings for Tueday, December 8th
Photo Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan vs Ohio State canceled

The Michigan – Ohio State game is canceled – now, the Big Ten might change things up so the Buckeyes can play for the Big Ten Championship.

Cincinnati vs. Tulsa canceled ... at least Round 1

Cincinnati vs. Tulsa will be the American Athletic Conference championship next week – most likely at Cincinnati – but the two were supposed to play in the regular season finale, too. That’s off due to a COVID outbreak at Tulsa.

UCF accepts Boca Bowl invite

UCF is the second team to accept a bowl invite – Army the first to the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl – going to the Boca Raton Bowl against either a Conference USA or MAC team, but BYU or Liberty could be the choice.

Former Texas head coach Fred Akers passes away

Former Texas head coach Fred Akers passed away on Monday. He was 86-31-2 at Texas with two Southwest Conference championships and three top five finishes. He was also the head man at Purdue from 1987 to 1990 – going 12-31-1 and began his career at Wyoming. He was 82.

