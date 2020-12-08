Ohio State vs Michigan Off, Canceled Games, UCF Accepts Boca Bowl Invite: College Football News Updates

The latest college football news, notes, and happenings for Tueday, December 8th
Photo Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan vs Ohio State canceled
The Michigan – Ohio State game is canceled – now, the Big Ten might change things up so the Buckeyes can play for the Big Ten Championship.
"This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.” pic.twitter.com/IHXOD6lXyj
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 8, 2020
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa canceled ... at least Round 1
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa will be the American Athletic Conference championship next week – most likely at Cincinnati – but the two were supposed to play in the regular season finale, too. That’s off due to a COVID outbreak at Tulsa.
Cincinnati’s game at Tulsa on Saturday, Dec. 12th, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.
The #Bearcats will now face Tulsa in the @American_Conf Championship on Saturday, Dec. 19th. Host site will be determined by tonight’s @CFBPlayoff rankings.https://t.co/okQayRbj6B
— Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) December 8, 2020
UCF accepts Boca Bowl invite
UCF is the second team to accept a bowl invite – Army the first to the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl – going to the Boca Raton Bowl against either a Conference USA or MAC team, but BYU or Liberty could be the choice.
Staying in the Sunshine State 😎🌴🤙
We've officially accepted a bid to play in the @BocaBowl on Dec. 22 pic.twitter.com/5k4UKs8sKy
— UCF Football 😷 (@UCF_Football) December 7, 2020
Former Texas head coach Fred Akers passes away
Former Texas head coach Fred Akers passed away on Monday. He was 86-31-2 at Texas with two Southwest Conference championships and three top five finishes. He was also the head man at Purdue from 1987 to 1990 – going 12-31-1 and began his career at Wyoming. He was 82.
Texas mourns the passing of longtime Longhorn Football coaching great and Texas Athletics Hall of Honor member Fred Akers.https://t.co/KEchf4dcnF pic.twitter.com/eIIpIZHvZK
— Texas Longhorns (@TexasLonghorns) December 8, 2020