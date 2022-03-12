Cal State Fullerton vs Long Beach State Prediction, Game Preview: Big West Championship

The Beach managed to slip past UC Santa Barbara to make it four straight wins and 16 of the last 18 even though they couldn’t hit the three and didn’t generate a ton of big defensive plays.

So how did they do it? They got to the free throw line 15 times and made 14 of them, and they didn’t put the Gauchos on the line enough to matter.

That’s nothing new. Long Beach State leads the Big West in free throw attempt and makes enough to have a huge advantage … usually.

It managed to beat Cal State Fullerton by ten in early February even though it only attempted 14 free throws.

The Beach can play a little defense, too. Speaking of D …

