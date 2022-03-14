Bryant vs Wright State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Four

The Raiders won five straight in a surprising run for the Horizon tournament to get here. They did it by passing the ball around well, coming up with a slew of good shooting days, and hitting seemingly everything from the free throw line.

The defense is – let’s just say – spotty, but it’s offset by an offense that comes up with a slew of easy baskets and with lots and lots of rebounds on both ends.

Bryant doesn’t play a whole lot of D and it misses three pointers in style, but …

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams