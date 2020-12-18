Brian Kelly Says Irish Might Skip CFP? FSU-Wake Forest Off: College Football News Updates

News

By December 18, 2020 12:13 pm

The latest college football news, notes, and happenings for Friday, December 18th
Photo Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Would Notre Dame Really Skip The College Football Playoff?

Brian Kelly threw out the idea that Notre Dame might skip the College Football Playoff if the families can’t attend. He’s referring to the Rose Bowl, that isn’t expected to allow fans in the stands for the CFP semifinal.

Florida State vs Wake Forest Canceled

The Florida State game at Wake Forest on Saturday has been canceled. Florida State will also decline a bowl invite, making it seven ACC schools that won’t accept a bid.

Sun Belt Championship Canceled

Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana for the Sun Belt Championship will be off after an issue at Coastal Carolina. The two teams will be declared co-champions – even though the Chanticleers won the regular season game – and there’s an outside shot the two could meet in a bowl game.

Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz Tests Positive For COVID-19

According to the University of Iowa, head coach Kirk Ferentz has tested positive for COVID-19. Iowa was originally supposed to play Michigan this weekend, but the game was canceled.

