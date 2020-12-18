Brian Kelly Says Irish Might Skip CFP? FSU-Wake Forest Off: College Football News Updates

The latest college football news, notes, and happenings for Friday, December 18th
Photo Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
Would Notre Dame Really Skip The College Football Playoff?
Brian Kelly threw out the idea that Notre Dame might skip the College Football Playoff if the families can’t attend. He’s referring to the Rose Bowl, that isn’t expected to allow fans in the stands for the CFP semifinal.
Brian Kelly said the Irish would consider not playing in the #CFBPlayoff if families are not allowed to attend the semifinal game. pic.twitter.com/DoIwwZQKNK
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 18, 2020
Florida State vs Wake Forest Canceled
The Florida State game at Wake Forest on Saturday has been canceled. Florida State will also decline a bowl invite, making it seven ACC schools that won’t accept a bid.
𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲:
Tomorrow's @FSUFootball at @WakeFB game has been canceled.https://t.co/Nc1qk0LOt0
— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 18, 2020
Sun Belt Championship Canceled
Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana for the Sun Belt Championship will be off after an issue at Coastal Carolina. The two teams will be declared co-champions – even though the Chanticleers won the regular season game – and there’s an outside shot the two could meet in a bowl game.
Sun Belt Championship Football game between Coastal Carolina and Louisiana has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Coastal Carolina program. Because of contact tracing, an entire position group would not be available to play. https://t.co/TF7pbX4SCL
— Sun Belt (@SunBelt) December 18, 2020
Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz Tests Positive For COVID-19
According to the University of Iowa, head coach Kirk Ferentz has tested positive for COVID-19. Iowa was originally supposed to play Michigan this weekend, but the game was canceled.
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a university release. https://t.co/K5Cn2ESYBC
— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) December 18, 2020