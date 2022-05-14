Bowling Green Falcons Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Bowling Green Falcons Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
Bowling Green Falcons Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Schedule
1
LB Darren Anders, Sr.
The First Team All-MAC performer took his game up a few notches. The 6-0, 230-pounder made 75 tackles in his first two years with seven tackles for loss, and last season he led the way with 124 tackles with three sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss and he came up with one pick.
2
S Jordan Anderson, Jr.
5-10, 200. 133 tackles, 1 sack, 6.5 tackles for loss, 15 broken up passes in three years
3
DE Karl Brooks, Sr.
6-4, 295. 117 career tackles with 17.6 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles in four years
4
RB Terion Stewart, Soph.
5-9, 210. 107 carries for 707 yards (6.6 ypc), 9 TD. 3 catches for 10 yards
5
QB Matt McDonald, Sr.
6-3, 210. 290-for-516 (56%) for 3,267 yards, 13 TD, 13 INT in two years at Bowling Green
6
TE Christian Sims, Sr.
6-4, 240. First Team All-MAC. 41 catches for 418 yards and two touchdowns
7
DT Walter Haire, Sr.
6-3, 275. 73 tackles, 5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss
8
WR Tyrone Broden, Jr.
6-6, 200. 36 catches last season for 596 yards (16.6 ypc), 5 TD
9
LB Brock Horne, Jr.
6-1, 235. 89 tackles, 1 sack, 3 TFL last year
10
WR Austin Osborne, Sr.
6-2. 205. Washington transfer made 64 catches for 546 yards (8.5 ypc) and 2 TDs last year for Bowling Green
