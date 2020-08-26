Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Prediction: 2020 Preseason

Welcome to the insane and painfully frustrating attempt to come up with the preseason 2020-2021 bowl projections.

It’s not just about trying to figure out the matchups for the post-season games, it’s about guessing which ones might still be happening.

The simple math of the situation is part of the problem – along with a global pandemic.

There were supposed to be over 40 bowl games and the College Football Playoff National Championship. 84 teams would have to be bowl eligible if everything went off close to normal, and at the moment only 76 teams plus Air Force – at least for a few games – are expected to play.

That means a whole slew of bowls aren’t going to be able to go. However, the College Football Playoff is expected to go full steam ahead, and the biggest bowls will find a way to happen.

Remember, ESPN makes a whole lot of money off of these bowls – CBS and FOX will want the bowls they have, too – and the TV audiences for these are vital for December programming.

First, let’s take a few massive guesses – these are NOT the official guidelines – at how this might work.

1. The biggest bowls will still be on. Even if the contracted bowl tie-ins aren’t available – like the Big Ten to the Outback and VRBO Citrus, and the Pac-12 to the Alamo and SDCCU Holiday – assume those will still have a matchup.

2. The bowls and the NCAA – in whatever capacity it still has a say in any of this – will bypass many of the eligibility issues. In normal times, with a few exceptions, a team needs to get to six wins to be bowl eligible. This year, it might be tough to get in a full schedule, and getting to six wins with the adjusted slates destroys the pool of teams.

Out of the 76 remaining teams, just 43 of them finished at .500 or better in conference play last year. Some bowls might have to take a 4-6 team if they want to have a game. With that in mind …

3. Record requirements are going to be relaxed – somewhat. If the FBC Mortgage Cure has two 4-win teams from the American Athletic Conference and Sun Belt, so be it. If there’s a 4-win Big 12 team in the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas, okay. Also …

4. The military academies will play in a bowl no matter what their records are. Throw BYU in that mix, too. Air Force might only play Army and Navy this season, but let’s assume a special exemption is going to be made to get them a December exhibition game.

HOWEVER …

5. Some schools aren’t going to want to go bowling. Some might want to be done with the 2020 football season, and for some, a bowl might not make financial sense. There just can’t be more than 20ish bowls with 76 or 77 teams playing, so …

6. Some bowls won’t be able to happen. The Redbox – Big Ten vs. Pac-12 – has already announced that it’s not being played. Let’s project that the bowls that have main bowl tie-ins with conferences not playing – Quick Lane (Big Ten vs. MAC), Famous Idaho Potato (MAC vs. Mountain West), LA (Mountain West vs. Pac-12), NOVA Home Loans Arizona (MAC vs. Mountain West) won’t go, and let’s also take out the Bahamas (Conference USA vs. MAC) because of the logistical aspect of making that happen. So …

7. Because of the sheer numbers here, we’re assuming several more bowls won’t be played. Along with the Quick Lane, Famous Idaho Potato, LA, NOVA Home Loans Arizona, and Bahamas, let’s assume the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla, Cactus, Camellia, Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas, Mobile Alabama, Myrtle Beach, New Mexico, SERVRO First Responder, Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl, and Hawaii won’t be played, even if they have tie-ins that work.

With the caveat that we’ll be changing this up wildly over the next several days and weeks – we’re just trying to get this somewhere close to the green – for now …