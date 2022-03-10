Boston College vs Miami College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Well that was fun.

Boston College was down and out against Wake Forest before a big comeback and good overtime run extended the season a bit.

The Eagles were great from three, rebounded well, and found an extra gear of energy the Demon Deacons didn’t have.

Miami is good, but it doesn’t rebound. If Boston College can win the rebounding battle like it did on Wednesday, it’ll stay in this. This is all about keeping the momentum going for the Eagles, but …

