Boston College vs Miami College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Boston College vs Miami Game Preview, ACC Tournament How To Watch
Date: Thursday, March 10
Game Time: 2:30 ET
Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
How To Watch: ESPN2
Record: Boston College (13-19), Miami (22-9)
Why Boston College Will Win
Well that was fun.
Boston College was down and out against Wake Forest before a big comeback and good overtime run extended the season a bit.
The Eagles were great from three, rebounded well, and found an extra gear of energy the Demon Deacons didn’t have.
Miami is good, but it doesn’t rebound. If Boston College can win the rebounding battle like it did on Wednesday, it’ll stay in this. This is all about keeping the momentum going for the Eagles, but …
Why Miami Will Win
Boston College played out of its head.
It helped that Wake Forest missed a ton of free throws – Miami is great on the line – and no, Boston College isn’t close to being that good from three.
Yeah, the Eagles had the energy, but getting on the move and attacking isn’t a problem for a Miami team that leads the ACC in steals and forces a whole lot of mistakes. It moved the ball around well, it should get the extra shot, and …
Boston College vs Miami: What’s Going To Happen
Seriously, Boston College isn’t close to being as good from three as it was against the Demon Deacons. It’s last in the ACC in three point shooting percentage, but Miami – for all of its defensive positives, isn’t all that great at guarding from the outside.
Can Boston College keep up the intensity? Miami beat the Eagles 81-70 last week even though it struggled a bit defensively. It might not hit 56% from the field like it did in the win, but it’ll hit the free throws that Wake Forest didn’t.
Boston College vs Miami: Prediction, Lines
Miami 70, Boston College 65
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
