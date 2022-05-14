Boston College Eagles Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Boston College Eagles Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
1
WR Zay Flowers, Sr.
QB Phil Jurkovec might be the NFL-level star who runs everything, and a slew of defensive stars will get plenty of attention. but it’s Flowers who comes into the season as the most reliable offensive factor.
The smallish-quick No. 1 target for the Boston College attack is going into his fourth year as the main man for the attack. He caught 122 passes for close to 2,000 yards (16.2 yards per catch) with 17 touchdowns and two rushing scores in his three years.
2
QB Phil Jurkovec, Sr.
6-5. 214. 257-432 (60%), 3,472 yards, 24 TDs, 9 INT at Boston College after transferring over from Notre Dame
3
CB Josh DeBerry, Sr.
5-11, 177. 108 tackles, 1 sack, 9.5 tackles for loss, 11 broken up passes in three seasons
4
S Jaiden Woodbey, Sr.
6-0, 222. 56 tackles, 1 interception, 3.5 tackles for loss after making 106 tackles in three years at Florida State
5
OG Christian Mahogany, Jr.
6-3, 335. Second Team All-ACC performer who started the last two years at guard, seeing time on each side
6
DE Marcus Valdez, Sr.
6-0, 256. Honorable Mention All-ACC. 102 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss in four years
7
RB Pat Garwo, Sr.
5-8, 208. 256 career carries, 1,240 yards (4.8 ypc), 7 TDs – 1,045 yards, all 7 TDs last year. 13 career catches for 58 yards
8
LB Kam Arnold, Jr.
6-1, 227. 76 tackles, 1 sack, 4.5 tackles for loss
9
LB Vinny DePalma, Sr.
5-11, 223. 53 tackles last season with 3 tackles for loss and 2 forced fumbles
10
DT Cam Horsley, Jr.
6-2, 295. 53 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss in two seasons