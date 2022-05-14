Boston College Eagles Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

QB Phil Jurkovec might be the NFL-level star who runs everything, and a slew of defensive stars will get plenty of attention. but it’s Flowers who comes into the season as the most reliable offensive factor.

The smallish-quick No. 1 target for the Boston College attack is going into his fourth year as the main man for the attack. He caught 122 passes for close to 2,000 yards (16.2 yards per catch) with 17 touchdowns and two rushing scores in his three years.