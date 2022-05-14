Boise State Broncos Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Boise State Broncos Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Boise State Broncos Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Schedule
1
OT John Ojukwu, Sr.
Going into his fifth year as a starter, the 6-6, 300-pound First Team All-Mountain West veteran has been a fixture on the Boise State line. Able to play just about anywhere, he started out as a right tackle and settled in on the left side where he’ll be the main blocker the offense will work around … again.
2
DT Scott Matlock, Sr.
6-4, 300. First Team All-Mountain West. 66 career tackles, nine sacks, 13.5 TFL in 20 games
3
S JL Skinner, Sr.
6-4, 220. Second Team All-Mountain West. 143 career tackles, 3 INT, 7 broken up passes, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles in 26 games
4
QB Hank Bachmeier, Sr.
6-1 210. 485-777 (62%), 6,108 yards, 35 TD, 16 INT, 3 rushing TDs in three seasons
5
PK Jonah Dalmas, Jr.
5-8, 165. First Team All-Mountain West. 33-of-36 field goals – 26-of-28 last year – 68-of-70 on career extra points.
6
LB Ezekiel Noa, Sr.
5-11, 240, Honorable Mention All-Mountain West. 167 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 18 TFL, 2 fumble recoveries
7
WR/PR Stefan Cobbs, Sr.
6-0, 187. First Team All-Mountain West punt returner. 41 career catches for 550 yards, 6 TDs, 1 punt return for an 81-yard touchdown,
8
OG Ben Dooley, Jr.
6-5, 310. Second Team All-Mountain West offensive guard after moving over from the defensive line.
9
S Tyreque Jones, Sr.
6-3, 185. 123 career tackles, 1 sack, 3 INT, 11 broken up passes, 7.5 tackles for loss in 36 games
10
RB George Hoani, Jr
5-11. 208. 330 career carries, 1,691 yards, 5.1 ypc, 9 TD. 47 catches, 427 yards, 5 TD