Big 12 College Football Preview 2020

The Big 12 is all in on getting this 2020 football season going, but it’s built for it.

It’s the only FCS conference that’s used to playing a round robin league schedule, but now there are two missing non-conference games to fatten up the resumés.

Realizing that things are changing by the day, here are the updated previews for every Big 12 team including projected win total lines, and preseason predictions.

Big 12 teams and previews by order of projected conference finish.

Photo Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

10. Kansas Jayhawks

CFN 2020 Kansas Preview
2020 Kansas Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 1-9
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 2
Photo Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

9. Baylor Bears

CFN 2020 Baylor Preview
2020 Baylor Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 4-6
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 5
Photo Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

T6. Texas Tech Red Raiders

CFN 2020 Texas Tech Preview
2020 Texas Tech Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 5-5
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 4.5
Photo Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

T6. TCU Horned Frogs

CFN 2020 TCU Preview
2020 TCU Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 5-5
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 5
Photo Credit: Timothy Flores-USA TODAY Sports

T6. Kansas State Wildcats

CFN 2020 Kansas State Preview
2020 Kansas State Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 5-5
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 5.5
Photo Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

T4. West Virginia Mountaineers

CFN 2020 West Virginia Preview
2020 West Virginia Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 6-4
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 5
Photo Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

T4. Iowa State Cyclones

CFN 2020 Iowa State Preview
2020 Iowa State Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 6-4
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 6.5
Photo Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

3. Oklahoma State Cowboys

CFN 2020 Oklahoma State Preview
 2020 Oklahoma State Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 7-3
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 7.5
Photo Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

T1. Texas Longhorns

CFN 2020 Texas Preview
2020 Texas Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 8-2
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 7.5
Photo Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

T1. Oklahoma Sooners

CFN 2020 Oklahoma Preview
2020 Oklahoma Schedule

Preseason Projected Record: 8-5
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 8.5
Photo Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

