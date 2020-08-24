Big 12 College Football Preview 2020

The Big 12 is all in on getting this 2020 football season going, but it’s built for it.

It’s the only FCS conference that’s used to playing a round robin league schedule, but now there are two missing non-conference games to fatten up the resumés.

Realizing that things are changing by the day, here are the updated previews for every Big 12 team including projected win total lines, and preseason predictions.

Big 12 teams and previews by order of projected conference finish.

Photo Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports