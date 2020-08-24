The Big 12 is all in on getting this 2020 football season going, but it’s built for it.
It’s the only FCS conference that’s used to playing a round robin league schedule, but now there are two missing non-conference games to fatten up the resumés.
Realizing that things are changing by the day, here are the updated previews for every Big 12 team including projected win total lines, and preseason predictions.
CFN Big 12 College Football Preview 2020
– Preview: Overview, Thoughts On Each Team
– CFN Preseason All-Big 12 Team, Top 30 Players
– Predictions on Every Big 12 Game, Schedule
– 5 (potentially) Stupid Big 12 Predictions
– Composite Schedule, 10 Most Interesting Games
– Big 12 5-Year Program Analysis Rankings
Big 12 teams and previews by order of projected conference finish.
Photo Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
10. Kansas Jayhawks
– CFN 2020 Kansas Preview
– 2020 Kansas Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 1-9
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 2
Photo Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
9. Baylor Bears
– CFN 2020 Baylor Preview
– 2020 Baylor Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 4-6
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 5
Photo Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports
T6. Texas Tech Red Raiders
– CFN 2020 Texas Tech Preview
– 2020 Texas Tech Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 5-5
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 4.5
Photo Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
T6. TCU Horned Frogs
– CFN 2020 TCU Preview
– 2020 TCU Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 5-5
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 5
Photo Credit: Timothy Flores-USA TODAY Sports
T6. Kansas State Wildcats
– CFN 2020 Kansas State Preview
– 2020 Kansas State Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 5-5
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 5.5
Photo Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
T4. West Virginia Mountaineers
– CFN 2020 West Virginia Preview
– 2020 West Virginia Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 6-4
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 5
Photo Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
T4. Iowa State Cyclones
– CFN 2020 Iowa State Preview
– 2020 Iowa State Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 6-4
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 6.5
Photo Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports
3. Oklahoma State Cowboys
– CFN 2020 Oklahoma State Preview
– 2020 Oklahoma State Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 7-3
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 7.5
Photo Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
T1. Texas Longhorns
– CFN 2020 Texas Preview
– 2020 Texas Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 8-2
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 7.5
Photo Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
T1. Oklahoma Sooners
– CFN 2020 Oklahoma Preview
– 2020 Oklahoma Schedule
Preseason Projected Record: 8-5
Set Regular Season Win Total Line At: 8.5
Photo Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
CFN Big 12 College Football Preview 2020
– Preview: Overview, Thoughts On Each Team
– CFN Preseason All-Big 12 Team, Top 30 Players
– Predictions on Every Big 12 Game, Schedule
– 5 (potentially) Stupid Big 12 Predictions
– Composite Schedule, 10 Most Interesting Games
– Big 12 5-Year Program Analysis Rankings