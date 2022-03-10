Baylor vs Oklahoma College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Baylor vs Oklahoma prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 10
Baylor vs Oklahoma Game Preview, Big 12 Tournament How To Watch
Date: Thursday, March 10
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO
How To Watch: ESPN
Record: Baylor (26-5), Oklahoma (17-14)
Why Oklahoma Will Win
The Sooners are aggressive enough to bother a Baylor team that turns it over a bit too much.
Oklahoma can’t afford to miss anything – it doesn’t get offensive rebounds – and forget about doing anything on the free throw line, but it should be able to generate a slew of points with a few steals.
It forced 34 turnovers in the two games against the Bears, and it stepped up defensively in the three game winning streak coming into the tournament.
However …
Why Oklahoma Will Win
Baylor might have had turnover problems against Oklahoma, but the defense forced 41 Sooner turnovers in the two games including 25 in the second win.
The Bears have kicked it all in at the right time. The offense might not be a killer from the outside, and it’s going to struggle for stretches, but it’ll clamp down defensively coming up with more steals than the OU defense.
Oklahoma doesn’t have an inside presence and it doesn’t come up with enough rebounds. If it’s not making things happen on the move, forget it. The Baylor three point D is too good.
Baylor vs Oklahoma: What’s Going To Happen
Oklahoma should be a tough out.
Baylor is too fast and too active – the Sooners don’t have the inside presence to do much if they’re not hitting from three – and it’ll go on two big runs to get out of this alive.
OU will win the free throw battle and it’ll have its moments, but as good as the team is from the field – again, transition points help – the inability to score from the outside against the Bears will be too much to overcome.
Baylor vs Oklahoma: Prediction, Lines
Baylor 73, Oklahoma 64
Line: Baylor -8.5, o/u: 135.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5
Must See Rating: 3.5
