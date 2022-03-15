Baylor vs Norfolk State Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

Baylor might be a No. 1 seed, but it’s gettable.

How? Oklahoma was able to slow things down and and used its defense to win in the Big 12 Tournament. It helped to keep things moving with a ton of assists, and hitting everything inside and out helped.

The Spartans of Norfolk State might not bring the offense, but the defense is fantastic. It’s fast, aggressive, and it doesn’t go for the big play but collapses well and dominates on the glass.

How good is this D? No one has hit 40% from the field in the last six games – it’s second in the nation behind only Houston in field goal percentage defense.

But …

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams