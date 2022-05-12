Ball State Cardinals Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Ball State Cardinals Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Ball State Cardinals Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Ball State Cardinals Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Ball State Cardinals Preview
Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will HappenSchedule 

1
LB Brandon Martin, Sr.

Is he healthy again? The 6-0, 232-pound 2020 co-Defensive Player of the Year in the MAC missed half of last year hurt. He’s had knee problems, shoulder injuries, and a slew of other bumps and bruises, but on the plus side, he’s getting a seventh year to finish up his career.

He has 237 tackles with two sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss in his 36 games.

2
WR Yo'Heinz Tyler, Sr.

6-3, 204. 132 career catches, 1,824 yards, 21 touchdowns in four years

3
CB Amechi Uzodinma, Sr.

6-0, 193. 125 career tackles, 7 INT, 25 broken up passes in four years

4
LB Clayton Coll, Sr.

6-3, 235. 141 career tackles, 2 sacks, 6.5 TFL, 2 INT

5
DE Tavion Woodard, Jr.

6-4, 259. 32 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss in his two years

6
RB Carson Steele, Soph.

6-1, 215. 192 carries, 891 yards (4.6 ypc), 6 TD. 12 catches, 157 yards, 1 TD last year

7
RB Will Jones, Sr.

5-10, 208. 187 carries for 777 yards (4.2 ypc) , 6 TDs, 26 catches for 187 yards in four years

8
QB John Paddock, Sr.

5-11, 196. 24-of-34, 180 yards, 1 INT in his four years as a backup

9
LB Cole Pearce, Sr.

6-1, 222. 37 tackles last season with 1 TFL

10
OT Corey Stewart, Soph.

6-6, 322. Four game starter last season who’ll likely take over the left tackle job

