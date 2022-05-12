Ball State Cardinals Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Is he healthy again? The 6-0, 232-pound 2020 co-Defensive Player of the Year in the MAC missed half of last year hurt. He’s had knee problems, shoulder injuries, and a slew of other bumps and bruises, but on the plus side, he’s getting a seventh year to finish up his career.

He has 237 tackles with two sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss in his 36 games.