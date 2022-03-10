Auburn vs Texas A&M College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

It’s not like Texas A&M is playing with house money at this point, but it made its SEC Tournament with a gut-check overtime win over Florida.

It was rolling, Florida came back, and the Aggies got the job done in overtime with a clutch three for the W. Now they get to have some fun.

They were great at guarding the three against the Gators – outside of a few unconscious shots – and came up with 15 steals to keep the pressure on. That’s not normal for this team, but it would be nice to come up with a few more takeaways.

What it didn’t do was generate a ton of defensive rebounds. It’s the best in the SEC on the defensive boards, it’s strong at coming up with blocked shots, and it’s got the three game to bomb its way back into games.

