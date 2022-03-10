Auburn vs Texas A&M College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Auburn vs Texas A&M prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Friday, March 11
Auburn vs Texas A&M Game Preview, SEC Tournament How To Watch
Date: Friday, March 11
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
How To Watch: ESPN
Record: Texas A&M (21-11), Auburn (27-4)
Why Texas A&M Will Win
It’s not like Texas A&M is playing with house money at this point, but it made its SEC Tournament with a gut-check overtime win over Florida.
It was rolling, Florida came back, and the Aggies got the job done in overtime with a clutch three for the W. Now they get to have some fun.
They were great at guarding the three against the Gators – outside of a few unconscious shots – and came up with 15 steals to keep the pressure on. That’s not normal for this team, but it would be nice to come up with a few more takeaways.
What it didn’t do was generate a ton of defensive rebounds. It’s the best in the SEC on the defensive boards, it’s strong at coming up with blocked shots, and it’s got the three game to bomb its way back into games.
Why Auburn Will Win
Does Texas A&M have the legs?
It’s going to be less than 24 hours of turnaround time after a draining overtime game, and now the Aggies have to deal with the Auburn style that’s going to make this an up-and-down game from the start.
Texas A&M makes plenty of threes, but Auburn will get rolling early – it’s the best in the SEC at generating bulk three pointers – and if A&M rebounds like it did against Florida, there’s going to be a problem.
Auburn couldn’t shoot a lick from the outside in the first meeting with the Aggies and still won by 17.
Auburn vs Texas A&M: What’s Going To Happen
It’ll be an even first half, and then comes the run.
Texas A&M will start missing the shots in the second half that were going in over the first 20 minutes, and Auburn will have the fresh legs for a burst to pull away.
The Tigers will hit threes this time around.
Auburn vs Texas A&M: Prediction, Lines
Auburn 77, Texas A&M 68
