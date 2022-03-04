Auburn vs South Carolina College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

The Gamecocks have been great at just the right time.

They needed to do something to save their season, and they’re able to dream again about the NCAA Tournament after winning five of the last six games.

Winning this would do wonders.

What are they doing right? The offense has been okay, but it’s the defense that’s been getting the job done, especially from three. Alabama went Alabama from the outside in its win over the Gamecocks, but Mississippi State was 0-for-14 and Missouri hit just four of 18 tries.

The South Carolina D has to clamp down even harder, the rebounds have to be there, and …

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions