Auburn vs South Carolina College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Auburn vs South Carolina prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, March 5
Auburn vs South Carolina How To Watch
Date: Saturday, March 5
Game Time: 1:00 ET
Venue: Auburn Arena, Auburn, AL
How To Watch: SEC Network
Record: Auburn (26-4), South Carolina (18-11)
Why South Carolina Will Win
The Gamecocks have been great at just the right time.
They needed to do something to save their season, and they’re able to dream again about the NCAA Tournament after winning five of the last six games.
Winning this would do wonders.
What are they doing right? The offense has been okay, but it’s the defense that’s been getting the job done, especially from three. Alabama went Alabama from the outside in its win over the Gamecocks, but Mississippi State was 0-for-14 and Missouri hit just four of 18 tries.
The South Carolina D has to clamp down even harder, the rebounds have to be there, and …
Why Auburn Will Win
Auburn should come up with a whole lot of takeaways.
South Carolina might be playing well, but it turns the ball over a bit too much and in what could be a tight game, there’s a huge problem on the free throw line.
The Gamecocks only make 67% of their free throws, and considering they’re not going to run away with this – if they’re able to stay alive late – they’re going to struggle. Throw in their problems with fouls, and there’s a bad mix here against a team that needs this game, because …
Auburn vs South Carolina: What’s Going To Happen
Auburn has at least a piece of the SEC regular season title, but it can take it outright with a victory.
It’ll get it by running and running some more.
The defense will get plenty of transition points, the offense will be at least +6 on the free throw line, and the team will hold its own on the boards on both ends. Auburn is 16-0 at home, so …
Auburn vs South Carolina Prediction, Lines
Auburn 80, South Carolina 68
