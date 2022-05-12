Auburn Tigers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Auburn Tigers Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
1
RB Tank Bigsby, Jr.
He might forever be known for not being able to close out Alabama when he failed to stay in bounds to keep the clock moving, but he’s obviously more than that.
The 6-0, 213-pounder beefed up a wee bit and should be able to take even more of a pounding, all while he improves as a receiver making 32 grabs so far in his two years.
The future NFL back has averaged 5.4 yards per carry in his career with over 1,900 yards and 15 scores.
2
DE Derick Hall, Sr.
6-2. 256. 86 career tackles, 13 sacks, 18 tackles for loss and 3 forced fumbles in his three years
3
DE Colby Wooden, Jr.
6-5, 284. 108 tackles, eight sacks, 18 tackles for loss in his three seasons
4
LB Owen Pappoe, Sr.
6-1. 225. 165 tackles, 6 sacks, 12 tackles for loss in three seasons – he missed almost half of last year hurt
5
QB TJ Finley, Jr.
6-7. 250. 150-256 (56%) for 1,768 yards, 11 TDs, 6 INT, 2 rushing TDs in two seasons – one with LSU, one with Auburn
6
TE John Samuel Shenker, Sr.
6-4, 250. 48 catches, 571 yards (11.9 ypc), 2 TD
7
S Zion Puckett, Jr.
6-0, 227. 67 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2 broken up passes in his three years
8
C Nick Brahms, Sr.
6-4, 300. Going into his fifth season as a starter at center
9
CB DJ James, Jr.
6-1, 174. 72 tackles, 6 broken up passes, in his three years at Oregon
10
DE Eku Leota, Sr.
6-4, 257. 25 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 10 TFL in two years at Northwestern, 23 tackles, 7 sacks, 10 TFL last season at Auburn
