Army Black Knights Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Army Black Knights Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Army Black Knights Preview
Offense. Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Schedule
1
LB Andre Carter, Jr.
The 6-7, 260-pound pass rusher came into his own last season with 44 tackles, 15.5 sacks, and 18.5 tackles for loss. A disruptive force, he picked off a pass, blocked a kick, forced four fumbles, and seemingly did just about everything else for the Black Knight D.
2
RB Tyrell Robinson, Jr.
5-9, 180, 72 carries for 609 yards (8.5 ypc) with 3 scores, and was second on the team with 12 catches for 340 yards and 3 TDs. Averaged 12.8 yards per punt return.
3
FB Jakobi Buchanan, Sr.
6-0, 260, 136 carries for 504 yards (3.7 ypc) and 12 scores
4
S Marquel Broughton, Sr.
5-10, 205, 80 tackles, 2 INT, 6 broken up passes, 3 TFL
5
FB Tyson Riley, Jr.
6-2, 260, 44 carries, 198 yards (4.5 ypc), 2 TDs
6
CB Cameron Jones, Sr.
5-9, 180, 26 tackles, 2 INT, 1 forced fumble
7
QB Tyhier Tyler, Sr.
5-8, 185, 3-of-7 passes for 79 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. 125 carries for 486 yards, 7 TDs
8
C Connor Bishop, Sr.
6-3, 275 pound center who can play guard. Three-year starter
9
CB Jabari Moore, Jr.
5-11, 195, 50 tackles, 2 INT, 7 broken up passes
10
OT Jordyn Law, Soph.
6-4, 275, returning starter at left tackle
Army Black Knights Preview
Offense. Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season
Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Schedule