Arkansas vs Vermont Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

Arkansas vs Vermont: NCAA Tournament First Round prediction and college basketball game preview.
Arkansas vs Vermont Game Preview, NCAA Tournament First Round How To Watch
Date: Thursday, March 17
Game Time: 9:20 pm
Venue: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY
How To Watch: TNT
Records: Arkansas (4 seed, 25-8)
Vermont (13 seed, 28-5)
Region: West
Why Vermont Will Win
Lots and lots of seniors – this is a veteran team that saw the NCAA Tournament in 2019 and won’t be fazed by the bright spotlight.
The Catamounts are 22-1 since losing to Providence in early December, using a nice mix of passing ability and balance to roll in game after game.
No one has come close to them in March. The defense has been solid from three, it’s owning the boards and doesn’t allow second chance points, and most importantly against this Arkansas team, it doesn’t foul.
That’s a huge deal because …
Why Arkansas Will Win
No one in the nation makes more three throws than the Hogs.
They hit 75% of their tries, and so does Vermont. The difference is that Arkansas takes about 40% more than the Catamounts do.
Here’s Vermont’s biggest problem. It’s active from everywhere on the boards, but it doesn’t get anything on the offensive end. Arkansas is going to wipe away everything – there won’t be any second chance points.
The Catamounts don’t miss – they’re fifth in the nation in field goal percentage – but that all comes from making the extra pass in a controlled tempo. Arkansas specializes at taking teams out of their comfort zone to make them rush. Eventually, you’re going to have to run to keep up.
Time and again in these game previews we’ll say something about how teams can’t win if they don’t score – duh, putting the ball in the basket sort of helps in this sport. That doesn’t necessarily apply here. Arkansas is one of those teams that doesn’t have to shoot well to win.
When the shots aren’t falling, it turns up the defensive production and pressure a few notches.
Arkansas vs Vermont: What’s Going To Happen
Arkansas is a dangerous team that could do a whole lot of damage as long as it can first get out of this round.
Vermont will keep up by hitting shot after shot – again, this is a veteran crew that knows how to move the ball around. But when needed, Arkansas will get to the free throw line, come up with a few big defensive stops, and it’ll survive and advance.
It’ll have to work for it, though.
Arkansas vs Vermont: NCAA Tournament First Round Prediction, Lines
Arkansas 71, Vermont 65
Line: Arkansas -5, o/u: 139.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Arkansas vs Vermont Must See Rating: 3.5
