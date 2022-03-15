Arkansas vs Vermont Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

No one in the nation makes more three throws than the Hogs.

They hit 75% of their tries, and so does Vermont. The difference is that Arkansas takes about 40% more than the Catamounts do.

Here’s Vermont’s biggest problem. It’s active from everywhere on the boards, but it doesn’t get anything on the offensive end. Arkansas is going to wipe away everything – there won’t be any second chance points.

The Catamounts don’t miss – they’re fifth in the nation in field goal percentage – but that all comes from making the extra pass in a controlled tempo. Arkansas specializes at taking teams out of their comfort zone to make them rush. Eventually, you’re going to have to run to keep up.

Time and again in these game previews we’ll say something about how teams can’t win if they don’t score – duh, putting the ball in the basket sort of helps in this sport. That doesn’t necessarily apply here. Arkansas is one of those teams that doesn’t have to shoot well to win.

When the shots aren’t falling, it turns up the defensive production and pressure a few notches.

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions