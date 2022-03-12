Arkansas vs Texas A&M Prediction, Game Preview: SEC Tournament

Arkansas vs Texas A&M prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, March 12
Arkansas vs Texas A&M Game Preview, SEC Tournament How To Watch
Date: Saturday, March 12
Game Time: 1:00 ET
Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
How To Watch: ESPN
Record: Arkansas (25-7), Texas A&M (22-11)
Why Texas A&M Will Win
Who’s been more fun than in conference tournament time than Texas A&M?
It got through a blast of a gut-check game against Florida, and it held up against a furious Auburn comeback attempt for a 67-62 win, but this isn’t a fluke.
The Aggies won four straight before the SEC Tournament and found their groove again after an eight-game losing streak.
And they beat Arkansas.
They kept up in the 86-81 shooting in early January by hitting 56% from the field and doing a great job defensively. This D forces a ton of mistakes, but …
Why Arkansas Will Win
No one comes up with more steals than LSU, and that didn’t matter a lick to Arkansas team that stepped up big on the boards in the 79-67 win over the Tigers on Friday.
The Hogs might not do a whole lot from three, but they don’t need to with the way they attack the rim, get to the free throw line, and manages to win by getting out on the move and keeping teams running.
Active, they’re great on the offensive boards and should be able to generate its share of second chance points.
However …
Arkansas vs Texas A&M: What’s Going To Happen
Texas A&M has something special happening.
It survived the Gators, was fantastic at keeping Auburn from getting out on the move, and it should keep Arkansas from doing what it does best.
Neither team will do much from three, but both will be great from the free throw line in a thriller that will come down to the final few possessions.
Arkansas vs Texas A&M: Prediction, Lines
Texas A&M 76, Arkansas 74
Line: COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
Arkansas vs Texas A&M Must See Rating: 4
