Arkansas vs Texas A&M Prediction, Game Preview: SEC Tournament

Who’s been more fun than in conference tournament time than Texas A&M?

It got through a blast of a gut-check game against Florida, and it held up against a furious Auburn comeback attempt for a 67-62 win, but this isn’t a fluke.

The Aggies won four straight before the SEC Tournament and found their groove again after an eight-game losing streak.

And they beat Arkansas.

They kept up in the 86-81 shooting in early January by hitting 56% from the field and doing a great job defensively. This D forces a ton of mistakes, but …

