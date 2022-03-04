Arkansas vs Tennessee College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

The Hogs are playing as well as anyone in the SEC.

There was a loss to Alabama in mid-February, and that’s been it. They’ve won 14 of their last 15 with a style that keeps on getting the job down late in games. They’re getting to the rim – they shoot a ton of free throws, and make them – and the defense has locked down hard from three.

There’s still a shot at winning a piece of the SEC regular season title if Auburn gacks against South Carolina. It’s not like the Hogs will take it easy.

They were able to shut down Tennessee hard in a 58-48 win a few weeks ago. They couldn’t shoot, but they didn’t allow a thing from three. However …

